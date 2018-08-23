Wall Street Breakfast: Trade War Escalates With New Tariffs

Economy

Wall Street was pretty unfazed yesterday by the recent turmoil in Washington, showing how investors have become accustomed to political turbulence as long as it doesn't threaten the strong American economy. In the latest, President Trump said the hush-money payments made by Michael Cohen to multiple women ahead of the 2016 presidential election weren't taken out of campaign finance and didn't rule out the possibility of pardoning Paul Manafort.

Major Hurricane Lane is forecast to close in on Hawaii and threaten lives and property due to pounding surf, flash flooding, mudslides and strong winds. "Lane has the potential of serious and perhaps record damage," according to AccuWeather. The category 4 storm could slam into the islands Thursday with winds exceeding 100 mph, making it the most powerful storm to hit the state since Hurricane Iniki in 1992.

The U.K. government will publish the first batch of technical notices today advising citizens and businesses on how to prepare for a no-deal Brexit. In a speech to coincide with the publication, Brexit secretary Dominic Raab is expected to stress confidence that "a good deal is within our sights... but, we must be ready to consider the alternative and every eventuality."

Chancellor Angela Merkel won't push for a German to be the next president of the ECB and will focus on more significant appointments in Brussels like European Commission president, according to Handelsblatt. Many analysts have suggested that Merkel would support Jens Weidmann, the current central bank governor in Germany, known for his hawkish views, but that now doesn't seem so straightforward.

South Africa's rand stretched losses overnight to 1.8% against the dollar after President Trump raised concerns about Pretoria's land reform plans. He instructed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to look at the changes proposed by the ruling ANC, as well as the "expropriations and large-scale killing of farmers." The move has unnerved some investors already concerned about the country's weak economic growth, ballooning public debt and policy missteps.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is clinging to power despite senior ministers deserting him, saying he would only hold a second leadership vote on Friday if he received a letter signed by the majority of the ruling party. Former home affairs minister Peter Dutton has declared he would again contest a Liberal party leadership vote, while reports suggest the country's treasurer and foreign minister may also be candidates.