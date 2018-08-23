Your Cancer Highlight: The Study That Could Bridge The New Key Competitors In Kidney Cancer

This cancer highlight brings to attention a potential groundswell in a market that is projected to be worth $6.3 billion in 2022.

By joining forces, Bristol-Myers and Exelixis are offering a synergistic approach to kidney cancer that may end up being the first-line standard of care.

Of all the forms of cancer that can affect the genitourinary tract, renal cell carcinoma (kidney cancer) has become one of the hotbeds for competition, largely among a boatload of tyrosine kinase inhibitor developers, including Pfizer (PFE), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF), Novartis (NVS), and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY). With this many heavy hitters, it's a wonder that there's still room for new players.

Of course, I'm clearly talking about the likes of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Exelixis (EXEL), whose recently approved drugs nivolumab and cabozantinib have shaken up the standard of care. For the sake of completion, we need to include Aveo Pharmaceuticals' (AVEO) tivozanib, which is approved in the EU.

The big question - Who will win?

In the clinical community, one of the big outstanding questions surrounding the use of this laundry list of agents has been "What is the best sequence of therapies?" If you started a patient on Sutent (sunitinib), what do you move to when the patient inevitably relapses?

The findings from METEOR and CheckMate-025 threw a monkey wrench into that already challenging question, demonstrating quite clearly that they should be in contention quite early in the line of therapy. Since these drugs were initially approved, they've quickly become de facto treatment options in the second-line setting, which has helped EXEL in particular to make a much bigger push for cabozantinib, a drug that had languished in relative obscurity for years, only being approved in relapsed thyroid cancer.

For many investors, this question of finding the optimal treatment sequence kind of comes off as a hunt for the one true winner in the kidney cancer space. Of course, this sates our desire to see a competition play out and for a victor to emerge. But it's a myopic stance on the situation. Consider a few facts of importance:

No matter how good our therapeutic options have gotten in renal cell carcinoma, there have always been non-responders and patients who relapse, requiring further treatment options. There are multiple considerations besides efficacy that go into treatment selection, and this makes room for a variety of different drugs with, say, different safety profiles.

So there is clearly room for pretty much every player in the room, provided they still have something of value to offer. Seeking the one "and only" winner in the race could very well lead you to hesitate and lose money if you're interested in renal cell carcinoma therapy.

The news - Who cares about beating your opponent if you can win together?

BMY and EXEL are currently jointly conducting a combination study called CheckMate 9ER, which is assessing nivolumab and cabozantinib, with or without ipilimumab, as a treatment alternative to first-line sunitinib in advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Now, this study is very exciting to me for several reasons. First, both nivolumab and cabozantinib have demonstrated encouraging efficacy in the first-line setting, but mainly for patients with higher risk disease. Nivolumab has the higher-quality study, but both have demonstrated favorable results over sunitinib in these patients.

By bringing the cabozantinib and nivolumab together, EXEL and BMY have a serious chance to upturn the standard of care and improve outcomes for patients.

Now, in a move that is likely to help speed the conduct of the trial along, Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY) and Ono (OTCPK:OPHLY), the Japanese developers of cabozantinib and nivolumab, respectively, have agreed to participate in CheckMate 9ER in Japan.

Now, of course, this isn't the most groundbreaking news in the world. It's not going to amp up the speed of recruitment that much compared with the sites in the United States. But it is definitely something we should pay attention to, where 4 at-least-medium-sized biotechs are collaborating on a single study.

Looking forward: Can we expect CheckMate 9ER to make a big impact?

Combining targeted therapy and immunotherapy is not a slam dunk by any stretch. So far, in disease settings like melanoma and lung cancer, combination of targeted agents and antibodies like nivolumab and ipilimumab have been set back by severe adverse events.

Even in renal cell carcinoma, there have been some initial stabs at these combinations. In a phase 1 trial of sunitinib or pazopanib plus nivolumab, patients experienced a high rate of discontinuations due to adverse events, and the pazopanib arm was shut down pretty quickly due to toxicity.

But that was then, and this is now. The first indication that we got of safety and efficacy of the cabo-nivo combination came last year, where both the cabozantnib-nivolumab and cabozantinib-nivolumab-ipilimumab triplet had no dose-limiting toxicities, with no report of patients having to terminate therapy early. This study was conducted mainly in non-renal genitourinary tumors, but the finding that the combo was well tolerated in a preliminary sense is very encouraging for CheckMate 9 ER.

And what happens if the study is successful? I should expect that the market for both drugs will expand considerably, as other drugs continue to dominate in the treatment space. Consider this figure from EXEL's Q2 corporate presentation:

In spite of its efficacy, cabozantinib continues to be dwarfed by established competitors like sunitinib (Sutent) and pazopanib (Votrient). I would be surprised if these other TKIs are able to maintain this standing if CheckMate 9ER is a successful study.

On top of that, if the combo becomes the standard of care for advanced renal cell carcinoma, both BMY and EXEL have less need to worry about competing with each other, as their sales would go hand-in-hand, creating a synergistic relationship that allows both nivolumab and cabozantinib to capture a big chunk of this remaining 72% of the TKI market share.

Conclusions

This trial has dramatic implications for BMY and EXEL. Obviously, being the midcap, EXEL has a lot more to gain or lose based off the success of one drug, and at the time of writing, it is reeling from news of growing competition in the liver cancer space, leading its valuation to be depressed. Studies like CheckMate 9ER show that neither company is sitting still.

I don't think you should be, either.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

