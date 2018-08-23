Central European Media Enterprises: Improved Financials And Reduced Debt Load Overlooked By The Market

Opportunity to profit from the positive outlook and possible dividend talk in 2019.

I published my initial investment thesis on Central European Media Enterprises (CETV) 22 months ago. The idea was based on the potential acquisition of CETV business by the group of three investors. The deal fell apart but I still think CETV is worth to look at current prices.

Failed acquisition

My original idea was based on interest in CETV's business from local financial groups. The group of potential investors was made of Slovak financial group Penta, Czech financial group PPF and Chinese conglomerate CEFC, which heavily invested in the Czech Republic at that time. Unfortunately, CEFC went bankrupt during spring 2018. The remains of CEFC assets were taken over by another Chinese group CITIC and all unrealized deals were put on hold.

The reaction of markets was clear.

Although I believe that interest from Penta and PPF is still alive, I do not see the acquisition happening in the near future. Both local partners would need to find either a financing or strong financial partner to put this deal through.

Financials improved rapidly

In the past 2 years, everybody focused on the potential deal and the improved financial results of the company were left almost unnoticed.

The company, under co-CEOs Michael Del Nin and Christoph Mainusch, made a real progress during past months and addressed the risks I was initially worried about.

Debt Load

The main risk was the debt load. Look at the debt figures as of June 30, 2016. Source: CETV Q2 2016 Investor Presentation

Hard to say if I was worried more by the amount of debt or the high interest rate costs of the debt.

In the meantime, CETV was able to arrange the sale of their Croatian (Nova TV) and Slovenian (Pop TV) assets for 85 Mio € and 145 Mio €. The Croatian deal was already finalized; the Slovenian deal should be finished at the mid-September 2018. The proceeds will be used for partial repayment of the outstanding loans.

In April 2018, CETV announced a new refinancing deal with the main shareholder and borrower Time Warner Inc. The new deal extended the maturities of Euro Term Loans by 2 and 5 years to 2021 and 2023. Furthermore, the new agreement decreased average borrowing costs by 2 percent.

Current debt profile of CETV:

Source: CETV Q2 2018 Earnings Call Presentation. Debt Load and borrowing costs are not a problem anymore. They are well contained with further potential for improvement.

Source: CETV Q2 2018 Earnings Call Presentation

Revenues And Income

The rest of the financial results look promising too. Revenues were growing by 3% in the first half of 2018, OIBDA by 8% and Operating Income by 9%. Free Cash Flow improved substantially too.

Source: CETV Q2 2018 Earnings Call Presentation

These results were reached in a challenging first half of 2018 when major sporting events (Winter Olympic Games and Soccer World Cup) drew the attention of viewers and advertisers to rival TV companies, which held the rights for events.

There are no major sporting events planned for the rest of 2018 and 2019. That makes me optimistic about CETV's prospects for coming quarters and I believe in further improvement of revenues growth.

Dividends

Another topic came to light during an earnings call with CETV, which can give the company's share price another boost. CETV cannot pay out dividends till the gross leverage is 2.75 times under the terms of financing agreements. The ratio will be around 3.60 after the finalization of the Slovenian deal. The company expects the ratio will further improve until the end of the year but it does not see it reaching 2.75 by the end of 2018.

Michael Del Nin (co-CEO) stated during the call (Source: Q2 2018 Results Earnings Call Transcript):

I think that if you look at the increases in profitability that we’re seeing, if you look at the increases in free cash flow generation that we’ve experienced and that we anticipated going forward, I think obviously we continue to expect that we will de-lever and that ratio will come down. That does set us up for an opportunity at some time in the not-too-distant future to consider something like dividends.

2019 and 2020 both fulfill the "not-too-distant future" definition.

Conclusion

CETV's stock price fell approximately 20% in 2018 due to an unrealized bid for their Czech and Slovak activities. This disappointment overshadowed the improved financial results and debt load reduction delivered by the company. I see that as a good opportunity to go long CETV and profit from the further improvement of the company's financials. Potential dividends or reviving of the bid for CETV assets can be another sweetener for shareholders in coming years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.