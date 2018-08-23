i3 Verticals: Limited By Small Scale

I'll admit that i3 Verticals (IIIV), the Nashville-based payment processing company that went public in June, did a lot better in its first earnings release than I expected. For a company this small (its market cap hovers just over $300 million), I'd expect management to be a little less adept at managing expectations, and for the company to see a lot more volatility around earnings time. Fortunately for i3 Verticals, the results passed Q3 estimates with flying colors.

Not only did the company step up its rather tepid growth rate, but it also was able to pay less interchange fees as a percentage of revenues, leading to a widely expanded gross margin as well as operating margin. The fact that the company traditionally paid out such a high share of its revenues to the interchange networks is one of my biggest qualms on the stock, and i3 Verticals is making a step in the right direction.

Despite these good results, I'm still skeptical on being bullish on the stock. There's an inherently risky quality in investing in a micro-cap payment processor. In the technology world, we tend to root for the underdogs - but small software and internet companies can thrive at being small and scale much more quickly than a payment processing company can. A payment processor relies on scale to drive down interchange fees and sign on large repeat customers - in my view, i3 Verticals is going to have a difficult time standing up to the competition.

The space is crowded - with blue-chip players and startups alike. Giants in the space include First Data (FDC), Worldpay (WP), and PayPal (PYPL), while notable mid-cap players and startup unicorns include Stripe (STRIP) and Square (SQ). Among these titans, where can i3 Verticals possibly fit in? That's also not to mention the fact that banks like JPMorgan Chase (JPM) have their own competing payment processing solutions for the business banking and commercial banking clients.

i3 Verticals' only calling card is the fact that it focuses on narrow, specialized set of industries. The company's flagship Burton Platform is primarily tailored as an omni-channel payment processing solution for education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare clients. Though this limits i3 Verticals to a smaller pool of prospects, its specialized angle is probably the only way it can get its foot in the door with notable clients. Still, I have a difficult time believing i3 Verticals can scale up to half the size of Stripe or Square (SQ).

Thanks to i3 Verticals' recent earnings success, the stock has largely managed to maintain its IPO gains. Versus its original IPO price of $13, shares of i3 Verticals have cumulatively returned 40% to early investors - not a bad gain for two months of trading.

IIIV data by YCharts

I don't believe this stock is due for a breakout, however. The sudden earnings enthusiasm will give way to a quarter with little upside catalysts (after all, this is a small-cap, under-the-radar stock that will likely be very quiet on the news front outside of earnings time), and ultimately I believe i3 Verticals will trade in a range-bound pattern. Among small-cap technology IPOs, there are much better names to invest in - in particular, I'm incredibly bullish on Domo (DOMO), a ~$500 million market cap business intelligence software company that has seen its valuation get sliced into a quarter of its private market valuation since going public. While i3 Verticals isn't necessarily doomed, its chances for outperformance are slim.

Q2 download

Here's a look at the company's latest earnings results:

Figure 1. i3 Verticals Q3 earnings

Source: i3 Verticals investor relations

The immediate thing to notice is the pickup in the company's growth. i3 Verticals' Q3 revenues grew 27% y/y to $84.5 million, whereas growth for the trailing twelve months prior to the company's IPO had clocked in at just 18% y/y. Moving ahead into Q4, the IPO will probably have an even larger impact on driving increased business for i3 Verticals, from both a capital perspective as well as public recognition.

Perhaps the even more impressive metric, however, is the acceleration in net revenues. Net revenue is defined as gross revenues less the interchange fees that i3 Verticals pays to the credit card networks. This quarter, net revenues achieved a margin of 34.1%, up 730bps from 26.8% in the year-ago quarter. Net revenues themselves jumped 62% y/y to $28.8 million, modestly surpassing Wall Street's expectations of $28.3 million (+60% y/y):

Figure 2. i3 Verticals net revenues

Source: i3 Verticals investor relations

An earnings beat in the first quarter release after going public is a strong indicator for momentum, and i3 is fortunate to have passed that milestone by a reasonable margin. The beat was driven not only by an uptick in the net revenue margin (put another way, a decrease in the proportion of revenues paid out as interchange fees), but also by an increase in the volume of total payments. During the quarter, i3 Verticals processed $3.0 billion of payments, up 14% y/y versus payment volumes of $2.63 billion in 3Q17:

Figure 3. i3 Verticals payment volumes

Source: i3 Verticals investor relations

i3 Verticals' growth in the quarter, however, came at a cost. Operating income only grew 8% y/y to $2.9 million, representing a 10.1% GAAP operating margin (calculated against net revenues) - versus a 15.3% margin in 3Q17. The primary culprit is an explosion of selling, general, and administrative costs, which ballooned 72% y/y in the quarter to $10.7 million

Net income also trended negative in the quarter to -$0.6 million, whereas i3 Verticals had produced a $0.9 million profit in the year-ago quarter. Pro forma EPS of $0.14, however, still beat Wall Street estimates of $0.12 with 17% upside. We recognize that much of the margin deterioration was due to non-cash stock-based comp related to shares now having a higher value post-IPO. i3 Verticals' preferred profit metric, adjusted EBITDA, grew 79% y/y to $7.9 million. This represents a 27.5% EBITDA margin against net revenues, up 250bps from 25.0% in the year-ago quarter.

Figure 4. i3 Verticals EBITDA

Source: i3 Verticals investor relations

How should investors react?

Overall, i3 Verticals reported much better results than investors could have hoped for - with a company this small, the volatility surrounding earnings (especially the first earnings quarter) can be quite large. However, I find few reasons to be excited about this stock, particularly as its margins are still slim and the company largely lacks the growth to catch up to much larger players like Stripe. Investors' capital is best invested elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.