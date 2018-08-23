Aimia Preferreds Still Offer Nearly 30% Returns

Preferred shareholders stand to earn nearly than 30% in a year as Aimia, flush with cash, is almost certain to redeem all of its debt and preferred equity post-closing.

Aimia's remaining businesses are also quite valuable, providing an extra cushion of safety, but their valuation is more relevant to common than preferred shareholders.

Cash and investments post-closing will be more than double the redemption value of the Preferred Shares, with no debt.

The thesis has transitioned from a higher risk investment to a low risk, cash rich (the best rhyme in finance) capital structure simplification story.

Since we originally wrote about Aimia on Feb 8, 2018 the Preferred Shares have increased from approximately $10 per share to $22 while the common has gone from $2.38 to per share to $4.20. While the magnitude of the move in the prices of both classes of stock towards fair value has been substantial, this return was compensation for the not insignificant risks and uncertainties that were created when Air Canada decided to abandon Aimia's Aeroplan program.

However, since that time, Air Canada has offered to buy out the Aeroplan program from Aimia for $450 million in cash and assumption of all of Aeroplan's redemption liabilities. For the sake of brevity, I won't get into the back and forth and prior history of the Air Canada-Aeroplan saga, as it has been covered well enough in the media and other articles.

What this transaction means for Aimia is a substantially de-risked thesis and a rare opportunity for investors seeking low risk, double-digit returns as Aimia is now essentially a cash box whose primary assets are highly cash generative, with long-term contracts, and whose combined net cash and investments exceed the face value of the Preferred Shares by more than two times and whose total asset value exceeds the value of the Preferreds by more than three times. It would be tough to find Preferred shares anywhere in the world that are as secure.

First, a snapshot of pre-deal cash, investments, and debt at Aimia.

Source: Aimia Q2 Presentation

As you can see, the cash position of Aimia already exceeds the value of Aimia's debt, resulting in a net cash position of $201 million.

To this we add the $450 million cash price payable by the acquiring consortium, resulting in a net cash position of $651 million. Remember, the transaction is being conducted entirely on a cash free, debt free basis, so any cash held in reserve by Aimia for Aeroplan will be released and kept by Aimia, and all debt will be retained by Aimia. This will result in a fairly clean final price paid with minimal adjustments.

However, it is possible the sale may be taxable, depending on what assets are attributable to Aeroplan (the entire Coalitions division of Aimia, which is mostly but not entirely Aeroplan, has total non-current assets of $2.55 billion) and whether the $1.9 billion quoted liability number represents either Aeroplan's cash liability, which would mean the balance sheet liability would be adjusted upwards for Aeroplan's low 20s gross margin, or $1.9 billion in actual balance sheet liabilities. We believe however that it is unlikely to be taxable, or only immaterially so.

From this number, we need to make a few adjustments to come to the post-closing Aimia balance sheet:

ADD: $70 million, stake in Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX).

MINUS: $90 million, pensions (this may or may not be transferred to Air Canada, as most of this liability is attributable to Aeroplan. For conservatism sake, we will retain this with Aimia.)

MINUS: $60 million, working capital deficit.

ADD: $300 million, value of PLM.

In our last article, we wrote extensively about PLM's valuation, noting that we expect Aimia to receive an undiscounted stream of dividends of greater than $300 million from its stake in PLM alone over the remaining life of the contract. This is an extremely conservative assumption, and one that other shareholders have differed in view from us on (exclusively to the upside).

This gets us to a cash, cash equivalents, and investment value of $871 million with no debt.

In addition the company retains several valuable assets, including a 20% stake in AirAsia's frequent flyer program (which we believe may one day be worth billions, and possibly Asia's largest), ownership of Air Miles Middle East, and ownership of Fractal Analytics. These businesses currently have a negative net book value and the remainder of Aimia's redemption liabilities, which can be disregarded as these are going concerns with stable cash flows and stable/growing redemption floats. Mittelman Brothers, a significant Aimia common shareholder and Director, have shared their views on what these may be worth. We don't disagree, but from the perspective of Preferred shareholders this is merely a matter of cherries on top of cherries on top of cherries on top of very rich cake.

All of these assets are weighted against a total of $322.5 million in Preferred Shares' redemption value, split across three classes (1/A, 2/B, and 3/C). All have redemption prices/face values of $25 and are all redeemable by the company at face value plus accrued dividends.

The market continues to miss several things about these Preferred shares:

The preferreds are covered by net cash and liquid investments more than double their face value, with no other liabilities having a more senior claim to these assets. Including the likely value of Aimia's other businesses, this value rises to more than triple the preferred's face value. This is an extraordinary level of safety and asset coverage.

The preferreds have been accruing dividends, albeit undeclared by the company, for one year and these must be repaid before any return of capital to common shareholders. On the Class C/Series 3 Preferred Shares, these accrued dividends currently stand at $1.5625 for a total face value of $26.5625. The Class A/Series 1s currently have $1.125 in accrued dividends and the Class B/Series 2 currently have approximately $1.31 in accrued dividends.

The preferreds will certainly resume payment of dividends post-closing, at rates noted below. Because of this the preferreds are very likely to be redeemed soon after closing as their dividends/cost of capital vastly exceed what the company is able to earn with its cash hoard. Series 1: 4.5% until March 2020. Series 2: 5.25%, adjusted quarterly and being set at 3.75% above 90 day Canadian T-Bills. Series 3: 6.25% until March 31, 2019, and then reset to the 5-year Government of Canada Bond + 4.20%, (currently summing up to 6.15%).



Put together were the Preferreds to be redeemed in a year, current purchasers of the Class C shares at $22 would receive:

$25 in face value

$1.5625 in accrued dividends

$1.5625 in future dividends

For a total value of $28.125, a one-year return of 27.8%. All with minimal risk, extraordinary asset coverage, and activist shareholders ensuring optimal capital allocation and decision-making.

Note: Redemption of the preferreds earlier than one year would lower the absolute return, but dramatically increase the IRR while later redemption of the preferreds would do the reverse.

Readers can easily do the numbers for the Class As and Bs.

