Don't Underestimate The Consumer - Cramer's Mad Money (8/22/18)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Monday, August 22.

The kind of attention that manufacturing, trade deficit and tariffs get is astonishing. Cramer thinks people are looking at this economy wrong as two-thirds of the economy is about consumer spending. "What our economy is really about - shopping for goods and services," said Cramer. The way several retail names have beaten earnings and surprised the Wall Street shows how analysts have got it wrong. There are three main reasons for analysts getting it wrong:

Housing: Analysts co-relate lack of spending on housing to lack of consumer spending. "The refurbishing and renovation business is off the charts," said Cramer. While people may not be spending as much on buying homes, earnings for home goods retailers suggest people are spending on their existing homes. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN): Analysts thought of Amazon taking over all retail but earnings from discount and off-price retailers like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) say otherwise. "Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods is starting to look like a big fake out. We have a red-hot job market, the consumer's feeling fabulous, a lot of people just got a tax cut. In this environment, Amazon can only crush the retailers that are already hobbled," added Cramer. Millennials: Millennials are the most misunderstood when it comes to predicting consumer spending. When Target (NYSE:TGT) reported their earnings, it showed that "Millennials love to fix up their apartments. That's driving the incredible growth," said Cramer.

The bottom line is that themes play an important role in the market and not the Fed, 10-year treasury, not the tariffs or Facebook corrupt pages. To understand the market, focus on consumer spending.

Don't let politics affect your investment decision

Politics has been dominating the news with the President's former lawyer Michael Cohen pleading guilty to breaking campaign finance laws and former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort being convicted in a financial fraud trial.

While the political turmoil can affect the markets in either direction, they have no effect on single stock - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for instance. "A weakened president means a weakened dollar, which is terrific for JNJ," said Cramer. Can this have an impact on the President? "As long as the Republicans control both the House and the Senate, President Trump is practically untouchable. Even if the Democrats take back Congress and President Trump somehow gets impeached—very unlikely—do you think a President Pence would be any less business friendly?" asked Cramer.

At most the industrial and tech sectors might be hurt again but that will lead to stock rotation and the market will benefit from it. While there may be larger political consequences with the news from Tuesday, it is a non-issue for single stocks.

Theranos (THERA)

Cramer interviewed WSJ investigative reporter John Carreyrou who has authored the book "Bad Blood" on the former CEO Elizabeth Holmes.

Carreyrou's investigation has led to 11 counts of fraud and evidence to defraud investors, doctors and patients about tests that did not exist. "She really did believe that creating this machine that would be able to run every test known to man off of just a pinprick of blood, that that would really be good for society and that it would do good," said Carreyrou.

The book talks about the rise of Holmes, her vision and how setback after setback led to a set of lies. "And the lies got bigger and bigger, and eventually the lies got so big relative to reality, that it became a pretty massive fraud," he added.

The company went live with the test sticks but that did not use company's own technology but other diluted samples that could be used with existing technology which led to less accurate results. Carreyrou believes that Holmes suffers from "noble cause syndrome" where the end result or good cause justifies all the means to achieve them.

Humanization of pets

Cramer spoke about the humanization of pets theme and how it is getting more powerful everyday. He is convinced that it's a theme for the bulls and that he can create a fictional "Mad Money Humanization of Pets Index" that has companies benefiting from the humanization of pets.

The obvious companies in the fictional index would be IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) and FreshPet (NASDAQ:FRPT) that provide pet food to pet healthcare. Each of these companies would be weighted 15% of the index.

The companies that make pet supplies - Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT), PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) and PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) would each form 10% of the index.

Lastly, companies that provide pet food and pet supply retailers such as General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) and Walmart (WMT) would form the remaining constituents of the index. The current mix is up by 30% in 2018 and 144% in the last three years.

Cramer is a strong advocate of the theme.

CEO interview - Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

The stock of Exact Sciences rallied 30% after announcing a deal with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) which will promote Cologuard, a DNA screening test for colorectal cancer, to physicians and health systems. Cramer interviewed CEO Kevin Conroy to hear what this deal means for the company.

Conroy said that nearly 50,000 people die from colon cancer every year, but it's preventable and curable when caught at early stages. As two out of five Americans have not been screened for colon cancer, Cologuard along with Pfizer bring the solution of reaching the screening goal of 10M a year.

Cologuard has 3% market share and hence Pfizer becomes a natural partner to use scale to spread the word among doctors and patients. Commenting about their new test, Conroy said that it can detect 95% of liver cancers with a sample blood draw and it will be a game changer.

Viewer call taken by Cramer

Wendy's (NYSE:WEN): They are a well-run company.

