Applied Industrial Technologies: Further Growth Ahead

While AIT's shares have risen substantially, the delay in its strong uptrend caused by stubborn technical resistance has left significant upside remaining for new investors.

The Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) is an industrial distributor in North America, Australia and New Zealand, serving maintenance, repair and operations and original equipment manufacturing customers in various industries. AIT also provides engineering, design, and systems integration for industrial and fluid power applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, and fluid power shop services. Over the past 12 months, AIT's stock has risen over 39% on the back of increased buying interest due to both a strong FY18 and positive forward guidance. It has recently broken past its year-long resistance at $75, providing investors with an opportunity to enter a long term position on the back of positive momentum that is likely to follow this breakout:

Revenue was up 31.7% y/y (9.8% excluding the acquisitions of FCX), with margins increasing by +43 bps (+28bps excluding FCX). EBITDA was up significantly, reaching $87m for the quarter (an increase of 48.9% y/y):

(Source: Applied Industrial Technologies Inc Q4 2018 Results Slides)

Each business segment performed well, with SCBD's (Service Center Based Distribution) revenue increasing by over 10% on the back of strong organic growth. Growth in FPFC (Fluid Power & Flow Control) was boosted by the acquisition of 'leading distributor of specialty process flow control products and services' FCX. Underlying organic growth for the segment was 6.9% y/y, while growth resulting from the FCX acquisition was over 126%.

With strong guidance from management and the possibility of further expansion via acquisition (more on this later), AIT's consistent record of beating earnings estimates is set to continue in the future:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Growth Outlook

The recent significant increases in construction and manufacturing in the US will provide strong macroeconomic tailwinds to both of AIT's business segments moving forward:

(Source: Trading Economics)

(Source: Trading Economics)

Management has forecast a sales increase of 16%-18% and expects EPS of $4.48-$4.68 for fiscal 2019, an increase of over 25% (the full-year impact of the FCX acquisition coupled with growth in the new flow control space will drives a portion of this growth). Excluding FCX, management is expecting sales from AIT's legacy operations to grow between 5%-7% y/y. The fiscal 2019 forecast reflects operational improvements of $0.24 to $0.44 per share driven by continued sales growth, margin expansion and productivity initiatives as well as execution on 'FCX acquisition synergy opportunities'. Considering the record growth in US Construction and Manufacturing spending, I would deem management's legacy operations guidance for growth of 5% as extremely conservative, and thus would expect further beats of earnings estimates throughout 2019 (assuming of course that the economy in the US remains on its current trajectory).

Growth Through Acquisitions

Due to AIT's cash on hand and its $230 million of free cash flow, it will be operating at around two times net debt to EBITDA at the end of next year, leading analysts to believe further acquisitions are likely:

David Wells- The interest projection I gave you does assume that we would stay in the kind of the two areas that we just dipped to as we went to the 2.9 times net leverage under the credit facilities. So we would continue to - as we've talked, look at bolt-on acquisitions in line with our strategic objectives. And as we've talked keeping the balance sheet being put to use and ultimate long-term target of kind of mid 2s in terms of the leverage ratio going forward to strike that balance.

Further acquisitions would likely be accretive for shareholders if management's previous performance continues. The oil and gas businesses acquired over 2014 have contributed strong growth in 2018, and will form almost 30% of 2018's expected revenue.

Strong Price momentum

Throughout 2017-18, strong revenue growth has resulted in AIT's stock gaining momentum, however, price stalled for a significant period of time at the strong resistance formed at $75:

AIT data by YCharts

Now that buyers have successfully broken through $75, AIT's strong uptrend is likely to continue, with the 200 day MA converging with the lower band of the uptrend to create a strong level of technical support for buyers:

Dividend Distribution/Capital Management

AIT's dividend distribution has increased sequentially y/y since the GFC, however due to share price appreciation its dividend yield is at the lower end of its historical band:

Somewhat negating the loss of yield, management has also consistently returned value to shareholders by significantly reducing AIT's number of outstanding shares:

Risks

The chief risk to AIT investors is an unforeseen blowout in costs associated with further (or completed) acquisitions, or a slowdown from AIT's current growth trajectory if management decides to not seeking further acquisitions. A substantial slowdown in the construction and manufacturing industries in the US is a constant threat, and as such an appropriately balanced portfolio is required (as always).

Conclusion

AIT has accelerated growth over recent quarters through management's prudent acquisitions. While AIT's shares have risen substantially, the delay in its strong uptrend caused by stubborn technical resistance has left significant upside remaining for new investors as this resistance has now been broken. Management has forecast further growth for 2019, and record spending growth in the construction and manufacturing sectors in the US will provide a strong tailwind for AIT over the next several quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.