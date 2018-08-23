Helios And Matheson Needs To Learn From AMC

While there's little time left, if Helios and Matheson Analytics were to take a play out of the AMC playbook, it could theoretically save itself.

Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY) was a little known data company before it acquired a majority stake in MoviePass back in August of 2017. With the acquisition, the company gained some serious publicity and investor interest. That is, until it became clear that the company was only going to see growing losses as its subscribership grew. Nonetheless, there is one company, AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC), that is taking a MoviePass-style service to the next level. The chances are slim, but if Helios and Matheson were to take a play out of the AMC playbook, all may not be lost.

Where Helios And Matheson Went Wrong

With the acquisition of the majority stake in MoviePass about a year ago, Helios and Matheson was put on the map. In the coming months, their popularity would only grow as subscriber growth took place at a massive rate.

This incredible subscriber growth can be attributed to a key change made as soon as Helios and Matheson acquired their stake in the service. The company announced in the same press release as the acquisition that it has reduced the price of the MoviePass service from around $50 per month to just $9.95 per month. This was the first in a series of mistakes.

Since the acquisition, the service has changed a bit. Today, MoviePass subscribers can only go to the movie theater three times per month using their subscription and receive a discount on movie tickets after the third visit. However, even these limitations will lead to losses. After all, with the average movie ticket costing $8.97 in the United States, and considering non-subscription revenue of between $1.33 and $2 per month per subscriber, the company loses money the second time each subscriber uses their subscription. So, while the losses may see minimal declines, with more than 3 million subscribers, the company is still going to burn through cash at a tremendous rate.

Think about how much cash it takes to stay alive here. Let's say that the average subscriber only saw 2 movies per month. That means that the subscriber would cost approximately $17.94 per month. With subscriber and non subscriber revenue, the company only brings in $11.95 per month per subscriber. So, each subscriber will generate a loss of approximately $5.99 per month. Multiply this by the known subscriber base of 3 million, and that works out a loss of $17.97 million monthly.

This Led To Death Spiral Deals

The second big mistake that Helios and Matheson Analytics made with regard to MoviePass came on November 6, 2017. The company announced that it would be using convertible notes as a vehicle to access $100,000,000 in funding. What was the reason it needed the funds? The company said that it was raising the money "for the purpose of further funding MoviePass, and for general corporate purposes." That statement was the first big red flag that Helios and Matheson Analytics was going to see massive declines ahead.

Ultimately, the use of the convertible notes proved to be an incredibly dilutive transaction. These are the types of transactions that healthy publicly traded companies would never consider! Sadly, this wouldn't be the last time that Helios and Matheson Analytics investors would see dilution. In fact, to keep MoviePass alive over the past year, Helios and Matheson has become a serial diluter!

AMC Could Teach Helios And Matheson A Thing Or Two

While Helios and Matheson Analytics doesn't have many competitors, there is one formidable competitor that could teach the company a thing or two. Recently AMC announced the launch of the AMC Stubs A-List subscription service.

Like MoviePass, the A-List service gives consumers access to the movie theater at a relatively discounted rate. However, there are some key differences that make A-List a potentially profitable idea while MoviePass is likely to continue seeing losses. They include:

Price - First and foremost, consumers pay about twice as much to be on the A-List so to speak. Instead of paying just $9.95 per month, subscribers pay $19.95 per month to join the service.

Theater Limitations - The AMC Stubs A-List service can only be used at AMC movie theaters. These are the theaters where AMC can pay only the wholesale rate for movies watched by its members. While there is an ongoing debate as to exactly how much money movie theaters pay per viewer, the majority agree that movie theaters pay about 50% of the ticket price over the life of the movie. The exact number is hard to pin down as each movie will have different terms. In some cases, new releases will charge movie theaters 70% to 80% of box office sales with that number falling to around 35% over time. Nonetheless, by paying about half the cost of a movie ticket, rather than the full cost when a subscriber views a movie, AMC is only paying about $4.49 per movie viewed by their subscribers. With MoviePass saying that the average subscriber views 3 or less movies per month on their subscription, we can assume the same for AMC. So, in a worst case scenario, when subscribers view 3 movies per month, AMC still makes about $5 per subscriber per month in profit!

Minimum Commitment - Finally, AMC requires a three month minimum commitment. This is important because it adds level of stability to the service and gives AMC the ability to extend the average life of a subscriber on the service.

Helios And Matheson Could Save Itself, But It's Unlikely!

I believe that Helios and Matheson is going to continue to dilute and lose until the company finally finds its way to bankruptcy. Regardless of that, surprises do happen in the market and there is one way that I see that the company could save itself. But it would take drastic changes and I'm not sure that Helios and Matheson has the time nor the willingness to make them.

The only way I see the MoviePass service becoming a viable option for Helios and Matheson Analytics is if the company remodeled its services after AMC's A-List. Here's what the company would need to do:

Create An Exclusive Relationship - First the company would need to find an exclusive national partner and make an agreement. This agreement would likely give MoviePass a steep discount on the cost per ticket while giving the movie theater chain more foot traffic, proving to be a win/win. This would also greatly limit consumer access, likely leading to a reduction in use and vast reduction in cost to Helios and Matheson.

Increase Price - For the MoviePass service to be a viable long term option, the company is going to need to raise its price. Even at wholesale rates and with non-subscriber revenue, there's little if any money to be made at the $9.95 price point. I believe that AMC hit the nail on the head with the $19.95 price. This price, considering all of the estimates above, would leave about $5.00 per month per subscriber for profit.

Change Management - Management at Helios and Matheson does not seem to have the best interest of its investors in mind when making important financial decisions. At the very least, CEO Ted Farnsworth and CFO Ray Crosier should step down, making way for leaders that will work to align the company with its investors. At most, a complete management overhaul wouldn't be a bad thing.

If these things were to happen, I would probably become a believer in Helios and Matheson Analytics. On the other hand, I don't think these changes are coming any time soon. In my opinion all signs are pointing to the company going under before doing anything meaningful to return value to investors! While I could be, and hope I am wrong here, it's a good idea to be cautious if you're considering Helios and Matheson as an investment opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.