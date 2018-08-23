Amazon: What Next?

International growth of Prime can also throw some positive surprises in the next few quarters, improving the bullish case for Amazon.

There is still enough room for Amazon to grow subscription services segment, both by increasing the customer base as well as pricing increase.

One of the biggest improvements delivered by Amazon (AMZN) in the last quarter was also the least noticed. The company posted 57% revenue growth in subscription services from $2.16 billion in the year-ago quarter to $3.4 billion. Only a small portion of this increase can be attributed to the recent price increase in Prime membership. Amazon has seen massive growth in its Prime customer base, both in the U.S. as well as international locations which improved subscription revenues.

The recent news about Amazon being one of the main contenders in acquiring Landmark Theaters is very interesting. Such an acquisition can massively improve the Prime ecosystem by tagging additional benefits to the program. It will also increase the total addressable user base for the Prime program, reducing the concern about hitting saturation levels. The continuous expansion of Prime segment supports the bullish thesis for Amazon.

Long runway for growth

Amazon announced that it would hike the price from $99 to $119 from 11th May. The price of Prime renewals was increased from 16th June. Hence, it is certain that a very small portion of the members actually paid higher Prime fees before the end of the recent quarter. This is very important to note because it shows that almost all of its $1.3 billion incremental growth in revenue from subscription services were due to new members.

There had been concerns that Amazon would be hitting the saturation levels in terms of its Prime user base. But this massive growth shows that there is still enough untapped user base for the company. As higher priced Prime renewals start in the next few quarters, we could see Amazon continue to see better growth in this segment.

The subscription service revenue growth of 57% is much faster than its “online stores” and “third-party seller services” segment. The online store's revenue increased only 14% and third-party seller revenues increased 38% from a smaller base. Together, these two segments saw a revenue growth of 19.8%. Amazon spends a massive amount on shipping costs. Last year it spent a whopping $21.7 billion on shipping and $25.2 billion on fulfillment. If the subscription revenue growth substantially outstrips online retail growth, it would allow the company to improve margins.

Fig: Increase in Shipping and Fulfillment costs as a percentage of net sales. Source: Statista

Amazon recently launched Prime in Australia. This is another massive market with a population close to Texas and almost similar income levels compared to the U.S. Although the subscription cost is still quite low at only AU$59 (or $44) per year, we need to take into account that Amazon launched its services in Australia just a few months back. As more services are added over the next few quarters, we could see a bigger hike in the cost of Prime in this region.

Similarly, Amazon has chosen a very aggressive pricing approach in improving Prime user base in India. A Prime membership in India costs INR999 (or $15) per year. This is much lower than Netflix’s price in India which starts from INR500 (or $7.5) per month. Amazon is also investing heavily in building local content to attract more customers. Currently, there are over 350 million people connected with 4G mobile network in this region. This has increased the data consumption levels and the demand for online content. Amazon can show a significant increase in membership base in this region as it expands its logistics and adds more localized content.

These international regions should help in growing the overall subscription revenues and increase the addressable market for Prime membership.

Why enter into the theater business?

While subscription services like Prime and Netflix end up eroding the market for theaters, it would be a big shift for Amazon to acquire a chain like Landmark Theaters. Similar to its Whole Foods strategy, Amazon can make an entry into theater business to improve its Prime benefits. People still love to go to movies and are keen to get a cost-effective subscription service. In the past one year MoviePass has increased its member base from 10,000 to 3.2 million (although it is running at a big loss). Similarly, AMC’s Stub A-List ended up having 180,000 members in the first month of its launch.

Amazon has a much better chance of giving better options to customers due to its deeper pocket and an already sizable Prime member base. There is another big advantage for Amazon to enter this segment. There are 126 million households in the U.S. and Prime user base is already 95 million. This means that Prime is covering three-quarters of the U.S. households. Having a theater service will improve the cost benefits for Prime and improve the value proposition for the membership.

Fig: Growth of Prime member base in the U.S. Source: Statista

Landmark Theaters has only 53 theaters with 255 screens. On the other hand, AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) boasts of a much bigger portfolio with 11,000 screens in over 1,000 locations. Wanda group of China acquired AMC in 2012 by paying $2.6 billion. AMC posted revenue of close to $5.0 billion in the last year and has a market cap of $2.4 billion. Amazon could also target bigger chains if it wanted to increase its footprint at a rapid pace. Even with a hefty premium, AMC or other bigger theater chains could end up being a good addition to Amazon’s ecosystem.

Prime more important than cloud and advertising

AWS has shown stellar performance over the past few quarters. In the last quarter, it was able to reignite growth and show 49% growth compared to 42% in the year-ago quarter. At $6.1 billion, it now accounts for 11% of the total revenue. Operating income for AWS came at $1.64 billion compared to consolidated net income of $2.53 billion. However, AWS still faces significant competition from the likes of Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG). We should also not forget Alibaba (BABA) which is showing over 100% growth in its cloud segment and has an annualized run rate of over $3 billion.

In the latest quarter earnings report, Amazon mentioned this about AWS: “the sales growth primarily reflects increased customer usage, partially offset by pricing changes”. All these big cloud companies will continue to invest heavily in their cloud program. This leads to significant pricing pressure.

Amazon’s advertising business has been highlighted in the last few weeks. There has been an over 130% YoY growth to $2.19 billion in Other segment which primarily constitutes advertising services. Despite several advantages, Amazon would need to aggressively compete with Google and Facebook (FB) for online advertising dollars.

On the other hand, there are few alternatives for Prime membership due to the ever-growing list of services added to this membership. The true cost of a Prime membership is estimated to be $784 a year by JPMorgan analysts. Few, if at all, companies would be able to build a similar platform for goods and services in the future. This reduces the competitive pricing pressure on Prime membership and gives Amazon greater flexibility in adding more services while increasing the prices for goods as well as overall membership cost.

As mentioned earlier, the full benefit of the higher pricing for Prime would only be visible in the next few quarters as more customers renew their membership at a higher price. If Amazon is able to maintain a high level of retention, we should see another big jump in subscription segment revenues over the next few quarters.

A continuous subscription revenue growth will boost the bullish sentiment for the stock. From a valuation point of view, Amazon still looks expensive with a forward pe of over 100. Also, one quarter does not make a trend. A good EPS figure in this quarter does not guarantee that we would see similar improvements in the near future. However, Prime revenue growth will continue to expand the number of segments which Amazon can enter in the future. This massively increases the ceiling limit for its growth and provides a good bullish sentiment to the stock.

Investor Takeaway

In the latest quarter, Amazon reported 57% revenue growth in Prime subscription revenues. This growth level was significantly higher than its online sales growth of 14%. A faster subscription growth helps Amazon in limiting the shipping and fulfillment expenses. It also expands the addressable market of future services which can be added to Prime program. Recently, Amazon has been reported to be among possible buyers of Landmark Theaters. Adding a theater subscription to Prime would further increase the value proposition of Prime membership.

Over the long run, Prime provides the biggest moat for Amazon with very few competitors. As Prime member base increases in international locations, Amazon will be in a better position to increase its content budget. There is still significant upside for subscription revenues in the next few quarters as more customers renew their Prime membership at a higher cost and new members are added in international regions. This should help the stock continue with the current bullish run in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.