Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: A Low Debt Enterprise With Big Upside Potential And A Bit Of Cyclical Risk

Introduction

Investing in cyclical companies is about good timing and ensuring that you do not purchase the stock at the wrong part of its business cycle. It is easy for investors to fall into a value trap when a cyclical stock’s valuation metrics start trading at seemingly unrealistic levels. In today’s markets, we have several cyclical companies who trade at very low multiples that many value investors love to write about. One of these stocks being Fiat Chrysler (NYSE: FCAU). FCAU can be picked up by almost every value screen due to its ridiculously low PE ratio, low debt and impressive growth in the past few years. Since the combination between Fiat and Chrysler was finalized, FCAU has increased net income from €514 million in 2014 to a net income of €3.49 billion in 2017 (Source: FCAU Annual Reports). If you apply FCAU’s 2017 earnings against the current market valuation of €21.7 billion on the Borsa Italiana stock exchange, you get a very attractive multiple of around 6. Along with an average FCF of €1.1 billion pear year since 2014 and a successful spin off of Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) in 2016 (where the share price has rocketed from $55 USD to over $120 USD), investors have had good reason to put a lot of faith in its existing management to continue making very shareholder friendly decisions that will reward them for many years to come.

*Produced by Author (Source: FCAU Annual Reports)

I believe however that even though FCAU is currently trading at very attractive valuation metrics, it is wise for investors to avoid investing any large portions of their net worth at current prices due to the cyclical nature of the automotive industry and the current stock price not being low enough to indicate limited downside risk.

Valuation

It is hard to come by an analysis performed on FCAU without it referencing their 2018-2022 business plan. In this plan FCAU has laid out goals to increase industrial FCF from €1.5 billion in 2017 to between €7.5 - €10 billion of FCF by 2022.

*Source: FCAU 2018-2022 Business Plan/Financial Overview

This FCF improvement is derived from among several things such as a €10 billion cost savings program realized through better product designs that drive manufacturing and purchasing efficiencies. It is also reliant on increasing sales on vehicles that produce higher margins.

*Source: FCAU 2018-2022 Business Plan/Financial Overview

If you were to use the higher end of managements 2022 estimates, this company could have an intrinsic value anywhere between €90 - €120 billion by applying a conservative multiple of 12. This would translate to a significant appreciation in their stock compared to the €21 billion market cap today and would be the best possible outcome for an investor buying the stock at today’s level. But for this to be achieved, two major assumptions must be made. The first is that they will reach this target in the anticipated timeline, by 2022. The other assumption is that this will be their new cyclically-adjusted earnings going forward. The problem with the first assumption is that FCAU is a company that operates in a cyclical industry and will always be more susceptible to economic conditions regardless of managements brilliance. Most investors today would likely tell you that there is a high probability of a recession in the next 3-4 years given the length of the current bull run we have been in. Any unforeseen recession could put non-repairable damage to FCAU’s plan to achieve these targets within the committed timeline. The problem with the second assumption is that FCAU may hit the €7.5 - €10 billion of FCF by 2022, but this level of FCF may not be sustainable. So even if you believed that FCAU was going to reach their FCF target in 2022, the full amount should not be used to calculate the intrinsic value of the company. I would be more comfortable using cyclically adjusted earnings of about half of the 2022 target in order to calculate the higher-end limit of the intrinsic value which would equate to €3.25 - €5 billion and an intrinsic value of between €40 billion - €60 billion at a multiple of 12.

The worst possible outcome for an investor buying FCAU at today’s prices is that FCAU is actually worth somewhere between €0 and €21 billion. This could occur if some sort of business interruption happens such as a recession or an enormous scandal/recall involving its products. However, for a company that operates with 159 manufacturing facilities and 87 research and development centers in 40 countries worldwide with minimal debt, I believe FCAU is worth much more than at least €0 - €10 billion even when you consider the worst possible scenario. For instance, they are carrying over €10 billion of cash and trading right around the recorded book value of their organization. To justify a €10 billion valuation through cash flows, the company would only need to earn a cyclically adjusted amount of €830 million per year. In the past year alone, their earnings have already contributed a third of that amount and in Q2 2018 management has reaffirmed that they will deliver a total of €5 billion in adjusted net profit by year end.

So, through some rationalization I have narrowed the intrinsic value of FCAU to somewhere between €10 billion - €60 billion which is still a very large range but one with much less downside in the stock compared to the potential upside. The only thing that seems conceivable that would drive FCAU’s market cap down to €10 billion would be a recessionary environment. If that situation should occur I don’t believe the intrinsic value of the organization would change much and would likely just present an opportunity for investors to buy more of the stock at a cheaper price. A recovery in the auto sector would be imminent at some point due to FCAU being one of the more health companies operating in the industry. Another point to bring up is that much of the anticipated impacts of a recession on FCAU seem to be priced into the stock which is reflective in their very low PE. The market seems to be severely discounting its recent earnings into the future because it does not see it being remotely sustainable. But this pricing has only limited the downward potential with the stock for investors who would buy in at today's levels. I think there is a much higher likelihood that FCAU is worth much more than €21 billion than it is worth much less.

Conclusion

My opinion is FCAU is trading at a level that would expect them to earn cyclically adjusted earnings of about €1.75 billion going forward which is what the average earnings of the company have been in the past 4 years (Source: FCAU Annual Reports). There is always the risk of significant downside with cyclicals unless you invest at the bottom when competitors are asking for handouts from government and interest rates are so low that the companies can afford to give away their products at 0% financing. That being said I believe that FCAU is one of the better managed companies operating in the industry. They have reduced their long-term debt by over €6 billion in the past year. They don’t have a direct exposure in their most important market to a financing arm. They have also been very disciplined in their capital allocation which has rewarded shareholders considerably.But as the old Warren Buffet saying goes “When a management with a reputation for brilliance tackles a business with a reputation for bad economics, it is the reputation of the business that remains intact”. There is some “market risk” with the stock, which could see the stock price take a big downturn in a recessionary environment but I believe it would eventually rebound in short order with the potential for significant upside given managements goals. If you are an investor with a temperament that can remain unemotional in this type of environment a smaller position in the current price range and an allocation of not more than 5% of one’s portfolio could be justified. I would be hesitant in allocating any portion over this amount due to inherent risks with a cyclical company and its products that could change at anytime.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FCAU over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.