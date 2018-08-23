Kellogg Vs. General Mills

Packaged Food Woes: Reality or Illusion?

The packaged food sector has become something of a toxic wasteland lately on the stock market. Venerable brands once considered blue-chip stalwarts have become virtually untouchable. Is this the sign of an irrational market too enamored of high-flying growth companies – or a paradigm shift in consumer preferences?

In my February 2018 article on General Mills (GIS), I take the latter view. There is a lot of evidence that the problems associated with packaged food stocks go deeper than the whims of Mr. Market. Competition from upstart brands and powerful retailers has definitely taken a toll.

In response, many of the bigger players have resorted to consolidation tactics. Kraft and Heinz merged in 2015 to create Kraft Heinz (KHC), the $76 billion entity controlled by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA). Over the last two years, Hershey (HSY) and Unilever (UL) rebuffed takeover attempts from Mondelez (MDLZ) and Kraft Heinz, respectively. And now, the owners of the 150-year-old Campbell Soup Company (CPB) are said to be weighing a sale of the firm.

Kellogg (K), one of the New York Stock Exchange’s longest-tenured companies, have both presided over nearly a century of compound interest. Analysts at General Mills calculated that $1,000 invested in the company’s 1928 IPO would have growth to $12 million by the end of FY 2015. However, both firms have suffered from flaccid sales of their core brands. As a result, General Mills’ stock is off 35 percent from its 2016 peak; Kellogg recently rebounded from its low, but is still down 15 percent from two years ago.

Management at both companies have fallen back on a familiar corporate playbook – sell off underperforming divisions, revitalize remaining core brands, and deploy capital toward higher-margin, growth-oriented acquisitions. Although I remain skeptical of these efforts, it is difficult to ignore these valuations now as the rest of the market soars into the stratosphere.

General Mills

General Mills has struggled to hit its stride. Although General Mills’ $820 million buyout of organic mac and cheese maker Annie’s was criticized as too pricey, the deal paid off when the company boosted the brand’s national presence and product line. Now General Mills is trying to repeat that trick with its $8 billion takeover of Blue Buffalo pet food.

The latest move is certainly not risk-free. To fund these ventures, the company has taken on significant debt. Long-term borrowings increased from $6.4 billion in 2014 to $12.6 billion today.

Prior to the Blue Buffalo deal, General Mills’ main sales categories were snacks, cereal, yogurt, convenience meals, and baking products. Sales of the company’s Yoplait yogurt brand were down 12 percent in FY 2018 versus the prior year, totally offsetting stabilization in the meals, baking, and cereal units and slight growth in snacks. Overall, General Mills’ U.S. sales (64 percent of total revenue) were down 1 percent in FY 2018.

Kellogg

Kellogg’s problems closely mirror those of General Mills and other packaged food companies. In FY 2017, comparable U.S. sales of its cereals and snacks slipped 5 percent and 4 percent, respectively. The company is currently implementing a major restructuring/cost savings plan dubbed Project K, which resulted in a pre-tax charge of $260 million in 2017 (on top of $600 million spent over the previous two years). Late last year, Kellogg acquired protein bar maker RXBAR in a deal valued at $600 million.

Although the stock hit a low in May that was 30 percent below its value from 2016, it has bounced back somewhat this summer. Kellogg recently reported sales and earnings that beat expectations, and management expects stronger sales growth for the year than previous guidance suggested (4-5 percent versus 3-4 percent).

Sales trends stabilized for Kellogg cereals, but the real success came from an 18 percent surge in the frozen foods segment. After languishing for years, the frozen food aisle is back in vogue, with volumes growing again after a five-year slump. Kellogg owns the Eggo and Morningstar Farms brands, where the company recently revamped packaging and introduced new products. Sales of Pringles, which Kellogg bought from Proctor and Gamble (PG) in 2012, have also helped boost growth in recent quarters.

Compared to several rivals, Kellogg is far less leveraged; the company currently carries $8.7 billion in long-term debt.

Verdict

Kellogg is the superior investment for several reasons. First, the company’s risk profile is demonstrably better. Even though the two companies are similar in size, General Mills’ debt load is nearly 50 percent larger, mainly due to the recent Blue Buffalo deal.

The experience of Campbell Soup, which bought Bolthouse Farms and Garden Fresh in a play on fresh foods, stands as a cautionary tale for companies that rely on debt-fueled acquisitions. Campbell recently wrote off nearly $1 billion related to these purchases, which the company has struggled to integrate. Saddled with nearly $10 billion in long-term liabilities and big interest payments, Campbell is now exploring selling off business units to pay down debt.

Furthermore, Kellogg’s brand portfolio seems better suited to weather changes in consumer preferences. Cereal sales at the company are moderating, while snacks, frozen food, and specialty offerings continue to do well.

While cereal sales at General Mills are also leveling off, management still has not figured out a way to turn around the performance of Yoplait, which analysts broadly agree is a prerequisite for a sustainable comeback. In 2011, General Mills’ Yoplait brand stood atop the yogurt market with a share of 25 percent. Just five years later, Yoplait had slipped to third place with a 19 percent market share, having been rapidly overtaken by rivals Chobani and Dannon, the latter owned by French conglomerate Danone (OTCQX:DANOY).

Lastly, valuations for General Mills’ and Kellogg are not far off from each other. Consensus estimates peg General Mills’ forward P/E at 15.13, with Kellogg only slightly ahead at 16.13.

Final Thoughts

So far, nearly all of the stock market’s gains in 2018 can be traced to high-growth technology companies. Nine years into one of the longest bull markets in history, very few stocks in any sector offer objectively good value.

Consumer packaged food companies might be challenged, but a century of brand equity should not be discarded so easily. Kellogg is a boring company, but at least it is predictable. And that is precisely what makes it so interesting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.