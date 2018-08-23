ING Putting Investors Through Dutch Water Torture

Spreads aren't likely to help ING much, but loan growth has been stronger than appreciated and efficiency investments (particularly in IT) should start to pay off in 2019 and beyond.

European bank stocks have been weak, and ING has been no exception as the markets worry whether it can reach even modest growth and return targets as capital disappoints.

This has been a tough year for European bank stock investors, with very few banks showing much if any gains so far this year (Swedbank’s (OTCPK:SWDBY) meager 5% return makes it one of the outperformers) and the Benelux banks continuing to do fairly poorly, and ING Groep (ING) underperforming in particularly with a year-to-date 20%-plus fall. There are a lot of reasons for the weakness, including relatively modest rate leverage, worries about economic growth, and concerns about capital, but in the case of ING I believe the primary concern remains the slow pace of growth, with issues regarding capital and Turkey cropping up more recently.

I admit some concerns that ING is slipping into a Societe Generale-like (OTCPK:SCGLY) morass of being unable to hit its earnings, capital, and return goals, but in fairness to ING there have to be quite a few additional disappointments before they get there. Still, I think the point stands that for the value that there appears to be in ING shares today, investors have to at least consider the risk that growth will come in meaningfully below already-low expectations.

Relative Versus Absolute – The Key Question With ING’s Quarter

How ING did in the second quarter really depends on the extent to which you value absolute performance or performance relative to expectations. In absolute terms, there really still isn’t a lot to celebrate here (though the loan growth is nice), but the company did do better than expected relative to sell-side expectations.

Revenue rose just 1% in the second quarter, weaker than what other Benelux rivals like ABN AMRO (OTCPK:ABNRY) and KBC Group (OTCPK:KBCSY) delivered. Net interest income rose 2% yoy and 1% sequentially, with both the Netherlands and Belgian retail businesses seeing declines, but solid growth in the German and “Challengers” segments, and some growth in the wholesale (“Industry”) business. Fee income rebounded on a sequential basis (up 9% qoq), but “other” revenue was down significantly.

ING management intends to be an expense leverage story in 2019 and beyond, but this remains a transition year where the company continues to spend on initiatives that will drive better leverage in the future (including digital/IT investments). Operating income rose 4% from the year-ago period, pushing pre-provision profits down about 3%, while lower provisioning expense helped push pre-tax profits up 3%. Relative to expectations, pre-provision profits were about 5% better than expected, while pre-tax profits were 10% higher than expected.

On a segment basis, the Dutch business remains quite profitable, and pre-tax profits rose 20% despite the weak NII growth. Belgium was down 31% from the year-ago level, though, but up strongly on a sequential basis, while Germany did well on both comparisons (up 7% yoy and up 17% qoq). Profits in the Challenger markets fell 12% in both comparisons. All told, pre-tax profits were barely up from last year in the retail business, while Wholesale profits fell and corporate helped fill the gap.

When Will Loan Growth Start Flowing Through?

One of the frustrating parts of the ING story has been the lag between loan growth and NII growth. Loans rose more than 4% from the prior year (and up 2.5% from the prior quarter – a level of growth that even large American banks would generally be happy with, and that exceeded the growth at other Benelux banks. The Dutch market remains weak (loans down almost 6%), but there is strong growth in Belgium (up more than 10%), okay growth in Germany (up 4%) and decent growth in the Challenger business (up 6%).

ING’s loan growth has been better than it looks for a few quarters, with foreign exchange creating a significant headwind (constant currency loan growth was closer to 6% this quarter and closer to 7% over the last several quarters). Unfortunately, while that may be true it may not be relevant, as there are no guarantees that those adverse currency moves will readjust. I’d also note that the outlook for rate spreads in the Netherlands and Belgium isn’t very encouraging, suggesting more ongoing pressure on reported net interest income.

Sooner or later, though, I believe the increase in earning assets (the loan growth) will start helping to counterbalance spread pressure more meaningfully. At the same time, while I think ING management made a mistake in not attempting to quantify the progress made so far with cost cuts, I do expect operating leverage to pick up in 2019 and beyond as this should be the peak of the company’s current investment cycle.

I’d also point to the longer-term opportunities in the Challengers markets. ING is still large in the building stage for most of these business (Germany would be the definite exception), where the focus is on growing deposits and making loans. As these business become more established in their markets, management will shift toward trying to generate more fee income and more expense leverage, which should support better income growth down the road.

The Turkey Shoot And Capital Question

Several banks with larger exposures to Turkey, including BBVA (BBVA), UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCRY), and ING have taken a hit recently with the growing economic troubles in Turkey. Turkey was already suffering from significant inflation and related issues due to its leader’s bizarre beliefs in how the markets work (basically the central bank dare not raise rates), and the situation has only gotten worse as the U.S. and Turkey slap tariffs on each other and President Erdoğan tries to solve the country’s problems by basically shaking his fist and yelling at the global markets.

As it directly concerns ING, ING does own 100% of ING AS, but it contributes less than 4% of group earnings and less than 3% of the company’s exposure at default. While sentiment on ING is such that “every little bit hurts”, the actual risk to ING from further declines in Turkey seem both easily manageable and quite small overall. The bigger issue in my view is that Turkey had been a fairly appealing growth market opportunity for ING (it has about 2% share of the market by assets, and had been outgrowing the market), and that seems off the table for the time being.

ING also came out of second quarter earnings with more concern about its capital situation. With a CET1 ratio of 14.1% (versus an expectation of around 14.3%) there are now worries that ING has little-to-no margin for error to hit its own capital targets and may have to build capital. The weaker capital ratio is largely due to increased lending activity (which I consider to be a net positive), but there is a risk that capital returns may be less than expected if ING management feels they have to build the capital buffer. I’d also note that, comparatively speaking, ABN AMRO and KBC are in stronger, excess capital positions.

The Opportunity

At this point I really don’t see a need to make major modeling decisions. Loan growth was a little better than I expected, but spreads were a little weaker. I have trimmed my earnings expectations for the next couple of years slightly, but it only reduced my five-year earnings growth rate by about 0.1%. Likewise, I’m still looking for long-term earnings growth in the mid-single-digits. Relative to my feelings a quarter or two ago, I think ING has come up a little bit short (as have many European banks), and that does add some risk, particularly with respect to longer-term earnings/return targets. Book value growth has also been a little slower than I’d anticipated.

The Bottom Line

I continue to believe that ING should trade in the mid-to-high teens provided that the mid-single-digits is a reasonable long-term growth rate estimate for the company. Right now the market is pretty clearly saying that the actual growth rate is likely to be lower. Between a healthy dividend and low expectations, I think these shares look more appealing, but it will likely take more time (and better results in 2019) to shift sentiment significantly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCGLY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.