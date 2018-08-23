Eldorado Gold: One Step Further To The Approval Of Skouries (Update)

This news forced me to believe that we are closer to an agreement, and the long-awaited release of the final Skouries permits.

The news said: "Now it is expected that the Ministry of the Environment will proceed with the granting of those licenses shortly."

Skouries mine in Greece. Courtesy Eldorado Gold.

Investment Thesis

Eldorado Gold (EGO) is a mid-tier Canadian gold miner with several international operations. The company sought in vain to regain its footing after divesting its Chinese assets for nearly $1 billion and recently acquiring Integra Gold (with its flagship project called Lamaque in Quebec).

The company has struggled with a never-ending dispute with the leftist government of Greece and some additional technical issues in its major producing mine in Turkey called Kişladağ. The latter is a low-grade, bulk-tonnage, open pit operation that has used heap leach for gold recovery and has been open since 2006, but now needs a costly new mill.

EGO data by YCharts

Those severe technical headwinds in addition to a weakening of the price of gold due primarily to the "mighty dollar" resulted in a catastrophic impact on the stock price, which struggled to make its way above $1 again. This recurring situation is increasing the likelihood that the company will have to implement a reverse split 1:5 to stay listed in the NYSE if the 30-day stock average falls below $1.

As everyone knows, a reverse split is seen as harmful for the stock price even if it doesn't affect the value of EGO in theory. However, Eldorado Gold is a particular case, and due to the actual discount to fair value, I believe a reverse split should be considered as neutral.

The 30-day moving average stands at $1.05 as of August 21, 2018, which means that the stock is compliant which eliminates the need for a reverse split that has been allowed by shareholders on June 21, 2018, with a vast majority of over 89%.

The Greek Saga continues

I will not open the long and acrimonious dispute history between Eldorado Gold and the Greek leftist Government; it would be too long and futile. I will speak about the last episodes instead, and I will clarify the best I can what is going on.

Below is a summary that paved the path of this long political fight. For more details, please read my preceding article here.

Note: The Skouries mine is now in care & maintenance. The cost of maintenance will be reduced to $20 million in 2018.

1 - Arbitration proceeding was initiated by the Greek government in September 2017.

Eldorado Gold received on September 14, 2017 an arbitration notice from the Greek government.

In short, the snag was about the way Eldorado Gold plans to process its ore in its Madem Lakkos Metallurgical Plant. The process is called "flash smelting" pyrometallurgical technology, which is a technology developed by a Finnish company called Outotec.

People against the project are arguing that the technique cannot be applied in Greece as the arsenic content is too high. Eldorado Gold explained that the method had been thoroughly tested and proven by the specialized Finnish company Outotec. The Greek Council of State has repeatedly accepted this explanation.

The Greek government has raised significant hurdles from the very beginning of this controversial project despite having been rebuffed numerous times by the Greek High Court. The Ministere of Energy ["MoE"], led by George Stathakis rejected technical studies, reviewed permits that have been already issued and delayed - by up to 31 months - and blocked unlawfully issuance of new licenses by many months without a clear explanation, showing how arbitrary and unlawful a Government could act while pretending to be "Democratic and abiding by the Law."

A reminder: The technical study for the construction of the metallurgy plant, on December 22, 2014.

2 - The Panel's ruling denies the Greek State's motion in favor of Eldorado Gold

April 4, 2017, Eldorado Gold confirmed that the Arbitration Panel (the "Panel") in Greece had issued its ruling concerning the arbitration initiated by the Greek State. As expected again, the Panel's decision rejects the Greek State's motion that the technical study for the Madem Lakkos metallurgy plant for treating Olympias and Skouries concentrates, as submitted by the Company's Greek subsidiary Hellas Gold S.A in December 2014, was in breach of the provisions of the Transfer Contract.

The Transfer Contract is the document dated December 12, 2003, whereby Hellas Gold originally acquired the Kassandra assets, which comprised of Olympias, Skouries, and Stratoni in the Halkidiki region of Greece and was ratified by Greek National Law No 3220/2004.

George Burns, Eldorado Gold's President, and CEO stated:

We believe this decision provides a foundation to allow us to advance dialogue with the Greek government in order to define a mutually-agreeable and clear path forward for our Kassandra investments. We look to the Greek State to fulfill its obligations under the Transfer Contract including issuing the outstanding permits for the Skouries project.

3 - Eldorado Gold updated the technical Report on March 29, 2018

To soothe the concerns of the Greek government about the project, Eldorado Gold updated the Skouries Technical Report and filed it on March 29, 2018.

The company said that the updated design reflects some of the best available control technology, dramatically reduced environmental footprint, and utilizes filtered dry stack tailings.

Eldorado estimated capital cost of $689.2 million (including $87 million in contingency) to fully develop both the open pit and Phase I of the Skouries underground, generating an estimated after-tax project NPV $925 million at a 5% discount rate, an IRR of 21.2%, and a payback period of 3.4 years.

Source: EGO Presentation

4 - On May 22, 2018, we learn from Reuters that Greece aims to resolve a long-standing standoff with Canada's Eldorado Gold

The article said that Greek Energy minister George Stathakis discussed the ruling with workers from Eldorado's Greek unit today. The energy ministry quoted Stathakis as saying without further explanations:

The main aim is to reach an agreement in the coming weeks within the spirit of the arbitration ruling,

The ministry did not specify what such an agreement will require but indicated that the ruling meant that Greece had to make sure that Eldorado will produce "pure" gold, silver, and zinc in the country. This last sentence is making this positive news a lot more enigmatic that I wanted it to be.

Skouries mine is about Gold and Copper mining, and without mining Copper, the whole project makes no sense.

An energy ministry official said the arbitration panel ruled that Eldorado has not violated its contractual obligations so far. However, the government wanted the miner to undertake specific commitments, including a timetable for when it will submit pending reports on the metallurgy plant.

Exactly three months later today, the Ministry of Energy led by George Stathakis has not issued the permits required.

5 - The Greek Ministry of the Environment has granted on August 21, 2018, "One of the outstanding licenses for the mining and processing of gold in Northeastern Halkidiki."

According to Capital.gr:

The Ministerial Decision is about the adoption of Appendix 5 concerning the technical study of the new enrichment plant at Mandem Lakkos. The competent ministry was forced to proceed with the granting of this approval, following an appeal from the company to the Council of State. The cause of this appeal to the Supreme Administrative Court was the rejection in 2016 by the then environment minister, George Skourletis, of the technical study for the metallurgical plant of Mantem Lakkou. However, this approval is not enough to allow the re-establishment of the Skouries enrichment plant, since the adoption of Appendix 5 concerns the metallurgical plant at Mademois-Lakko that is expected to operate after 2020. This decision implies that the concentrate from Skouries, where an enrichment plant has not been constructed because no routine licenses haven't been issued, will be soon granted? These routines licenses include the modification of the existing installation license for electromechanical equipment and the relocation of antiquities. Now it is expected that the Ministry of the Environment will proceed with the granting of those licenses shortly so that Skourie's project can proceed to the execution phase.

Caution: This is only my translation and could be subject to misinterpretation or misunderstanding.

Conclusion

The news is encouraging, and it signals that the Greek Energy minister George Stathakis is reluctantly but inevitably ready to negotiate and release the permits that have been blocked for months forcing Eldorado to put the Skouries mine on Care & Maintenance. Perhaps the idea of 2,000 miners laid off is a sufficient incentive for the SYRIZA Government to compromise?

We have to be cautiously optimistic here. However, I will celebrate only when the permits will be effectively granted, received and announced by Eldorado Gold.

At one point, I was convinced that the Greek leftist Government was playing a sick game with Eldorado Gold and had no intention to grant any permits for Skouries, no matter what, even if it was against the law. I recommend reading my preceding article about the second quarter results, in which I explained my trading strategy. I said:

We have to face it; it becomes increasingly evident that the company will have to forget about commercializing the Skouries mine quickly under this unpopular Socialist Greek Government that has been proven unreliable and untrustworthy.

George Burns said in the conference call:

Unfortunately, we have no updates on the outstanding permits at Skouries in Greece. We have been in active and ongoing talks with the Greek government since the arbitration decision was issued in early April but have been disappointed by the government's failure to act on earlier assurances to address the Skouries permitting issue following the conclusion of the arbitration. We remain open to a continued dialog on the steps required to allow the Skouries development to continue, but we'll, if need be, take the necessary steps to protect our investments in Greece.

This news forced me to believe that we are closer to an agreement, and the long-awaited release of the final Skouries permits. However, more importantly, the Greek Government must show a willingness to compromise and work with Eldorado Gold in a friendly and fruitful collaboration. It remains yet to be seen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EGO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

