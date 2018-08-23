Teradata: Subscription Model Showing Success

Should we see further growth in net income as a result of higher subscription revenue?

Moreover, this company is positioning itself to capture growth in the analytics space with the Teradata Analytics platform.

Teradata has seen significant growth in revenue as a result of its subscription-based payments model.

Teradata (TDC) has seen continual gains in price since 2017:

Source: investing.com

Admittedly, the company's cash from operations relative to its capital expenditures has been taking a decline.

Source: ycharts.com

That said, it is notable that while capital expenditures have increased overall in the past ten years, the ratio of revenue to capital expenditures has been on the up overall since 2012:

Source: ycharts.com

Teradata has ultimately been shifting its business model to a subscription-based model and this has so far been met with success. In the most recent earnings quarter, the company's subscription-based transactions constituted 66 percent of new bookings, with recurring revenue up 11 percent from the same period last year.

Subscription-based revenue is particularly attractive from a financial perspective since this provides more predictability to the timing of cash flow and revenue. Moreover, recurring subscriptions hold the potential to make the company's offerings more profitable over the long term, which also holds appeal from a financial standpoint

When we look at income before taxes, we see that Teradata is now generating a positive income as a percentage of revenue compared to the same period last year:

Source: Teradata - 2018 Second Quarter Results

Should we see this trend continue - i.e. revenue growth starts to directly translate to bottom line growth in income, then it is likely that the stock will rise significantly from the current level.

As a capital-intensive business, capital expenditure has thus far been outpacing revenue, but this could be set to change on the back of the company's subscription-based payments model.

Moreover, Teradata is positioning itself adequately to capture the growth in the Big Data and Analytics markets. With languages such as Python and R having arguably become the main languages used by data scientists for analysis, Teradata released an Analytics Platform designed for direct support of these languages, rather than having to interact with these through the SQL database language - which was the case with the Aster platform.

In this regard, Teradata appears to be positioning itself for significant growth in the analytics space, while concurrently improving its revenue relative to capital expenditure and hence, net income.

On this basis, I take a bullish view on Teradata and rate the stock as a buy. In particular, should we see a further increase in net income in the next earnings quarter, along with a higher ratio of revenue to capital expenditure, then this would certainly serve as a bullish signal. With the success of the company's subscription-based model in the past year, this is certainly a possibility going forward.

