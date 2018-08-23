Altria Will Soon Be Offering An Almost 5-Year High Dividend Yield

Altria (NYSE:MO) has dramatically underperformed the market in the past two years. During this period, it has lost 9%, whereas the S&P (SPY) has rallied 32%. However, investors should not be disappointed. Altria's dividend yield has climbed from about 3.0% early last year to 4.5% now. Even better, the company is likely to raise its dividend in the next few days. If this occurs, it will result in a nearly 5-year high dividend yield for this Dividend Aristocrat.

First of all, it is true that Altria has been facing some secular headwinds. The percent of the U.S. population that smokes is in a continuous decline. In addition, many states have raised taxes on cigarettes in order to reduce their budget deficits. Given the deteriorating economics of most states and the popularity of tax measures on tobacco companies, this situation will only get worse over time.

The other factor that has caused the vast underperformance of the stock is the rising interest rate environment. Rising interest rates cause the dividend yields of consumer stalwarts to become less attractive, as investors can find decent yields elsewhere. This is certainly the case for Altria, as the majority of its shareholders are holding the stock for its reliable and growing dividend.

While the above headwinds are likely to remain in place for the foreseeable future, Altria has continued to grow its earnings, thanks to the inelastic demand for its products. The tobacco stalwart has been able to raise its prices at a much higher rate than the decline rate of smoking people. In addition, as the company's production volumes decrease, its total production cost decreases. As a result, higher revenues have been accompanied by lower production costs, and hence, higher operating margins. Indeed, the company has steadily enhanced its operating margin, from 25.7% in 2010 to 38.1% this year.

The other critical strength of Altria is its excessive free cash flow. As the company needs to spend minimal amounts on capital expenses, almost all its earnings end up in its free cash flows, and are thus available for shareholder distributions. To provide a perspective, in each of the last nine years, the company's capital expenses have been less than 5% of its operating cash flows. This means that more than 95% of the operating cash flows are available for shareholder distributions.

Thanks to the strong free cash flows, the management team of Altria has repeatedly stated its goal to distribute 80% of the earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. As the company is poised to earn about $4.00 per share this year and the current annual dividend is $2.80, the current payout ratio is only 70%, much lower than management's target.

Altria is a Dividend Aristocrat that has raised its dividend for 49 consecutive years. In fact, it has raised its dividend 52 times during this period. Although the tobacco stalwart announces its dividend hike in August every year, it raised it in March this year. While many investors may think that there will be no other hike this year, the company is likely to prove them wrong. More precisely, thanks to the recent tax reform, Altria looks set to enjoy 18% earnings per share growth this year. Thus, it is likely to raise its dividend for a second time this year, just like it has done in a few exceptional years in the past. As the company raised its quarterly dividend by $0.04 in March, investors should probably expect the dividend to rise by another $0.04 this month, from $0.70 to $0.74. Such a hike will result in a payout ratio of 74%, which will still be below the target of 80% but much closer to it, while it will also provide the company ample room for meaningful hikes in the upcoming years.

Investors should note that the stock's underperformance and the company's rising dividend have resulted in a dividend yield that has climbed to an almost 5-year high. If the above-mentioned dividend hike materializes, the dividend yield will rise to at least 4.93%.

MO Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Thus, investors should not miss the opportunity to purchase this Dividend Aristocrat at an almost 5-year high dividend yield, particularly given that the dividend will continue to rise for years.

Some investors stay away from the stock fearing that iQOS, which the company is partnering on, will not receive approval from the FDA for a “reduced-risk” label in the U.S. market. The final verdict of the FDA is largely unknown. Nevertheless, even in the adverse scenario, investors should not forget that Altria has a strong business model, with predictable earnings growth thanks to the inelastic demand for its products. Investors will rarely find the opportunity to purchase the stock at a P/E ratio of 15.0 and a dividend yield around 5.0%.

To sum up, Altria may have disappointed some investors with its vast underperformance amid a strong rally in the broad market. However, this underperformance, which has mostly resulted from rising interest rates, has sent its dividend yield to an almost 5-year high. Moreover, the company is likely to raise its dividend once again in the next few days. As a result, investors have the rare chance to purchase this stock at a markedly high dividend yield and an opportune valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.