Technically Speaking For August 22

Existing home sales hit a 2 1/2 year low. Expect this to generate additional talk about a housing market slowdown, an argument I find unconvincing. The economy is in great shape; unemployment is low; mortgage rates are still very affordable. The overall sales pace is still appropriate for this July, as shown in this chart from the blog Calculatedrisk.com

In fact, this month's pace is one of the highest for July over the last six years. This is really a story about inventory:

Supply is very low; there's just not that much to choose from. Low inventory also implies that people are far more willing to stay put in their current location, lowering overall demand. Compared to the torrent of buying and selling we saw during the housing bubble, the current level of activity is a bit more subdued but also more sustainable.

The Fed released their latest meeting minutes which contained the following two pieces of data [emplasis added]:

A few participants indicated, however, that a faster-than-expected fading of the fiscal impetus or a greater-than-anticipated subsequent fiscal tightening constituted a downside risk. In addition, all participants pointed to ongoing trade disagreements and proposed trade measures as an important source of uncertainty and risks. Participants observed that if a large-scale and prolonged dispute over trade policies developed, there would likely be adverse effects on business sentiment, investment spending, and employment. Moreover, wide-ranging tariff increases would also reduce the purchasing power of U.S. households. Further negative effects in such a scenario could include reductions in productivity and disruptions of supply chains. Other downside risks cited included the possibility of a significant weakening in the housing sector, a sharp increase in oil prices, or a severe slowdown in EMEs.

I've commented numerous times about the negative impact of tariffs. In his most recent speech, Atlanta Fed President Bostic has commented that he's already seeing a negative impact on sentiment that is slowing implementation of some future investment plans. The anecdotal comments to the latest ISM number also contained a number of negative comments about trade issues. It's interesting that the Fed also mentioned a "significant weakening of the housing sector," which means that, at a minimum, this is a topic of discussion. And don't count out spreading contagion from emerging market weakness. Some of these currencies and equity markets have already been hurt by the trade situation.

On policy, they noted [emphasis added]:

Many participants suggested that if incoming data continued to support their current economic outlook, it would likely soon be appropriate to take another step in removing policy accommodation. Participants generally expected that further gradual increases in the target range for the federal funds rate would be consistent with a sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective over the medium term. Many participants reiterated that the actual path for the federal funds rate would ultimately depend on the incoming data and on how those data affect the economic outlook.

More hikes are coming, which shouldn't be surprising to anyone that is paying attention.

Turning to the markets, remember the general background. The SPYs had the very rate three shooting star formation a few weeks ago. Prices sold off from this formation but rebounded. They're now slightly above highs. But they made these new targets on the backs of defensive sectors (staples, healthcare, and utilities). That means that further gains could be challenging.

The 30-day chart shows the problems. Yes, prices have advanced above previous highs. But they've broken a short-term uptrend. And after making new highs yesterday, they traded right above key levels of support today.

The weakness is really apparent in the daily charts. There are no strong candles and volume is weak. Prices are just meandering right now.

If there is any index that should give us hope, it's the Russel 20000, which has made new highs and has room to move higher on the MACD. But also note the weak volume readings. These just aren't that encouraging.

There is no time limit for a market to move higher. It's possible that what we're seeing is a consolidation before prices strongly rally. We'll just have to wait and see.

