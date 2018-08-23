Retirees, Is The 4% Rule Dead? Here's What The Creator Of 'The Rule' Had To Say.

The 4% rule is often challenged and even its author, Bill Bengen, had a look at the success rate and the outlook for the future.

The rule says that we might be able to spend 4-4.5% of our portfolio value, inflation adjusted, and have a high probability of long term success.

The first thing to table is that the 4% rule is a rule of thumb and well, rules are made to be broken, or altered or even completely ignored. The problem with a rule of thumb is that we're all so different, we're all snowflakes, especially when it comes to funding our retirement and how we want to live our retirement years. Because we're all so different, there is no average retiree. There's no such thing as an average person, so we're are not all going to fit inside that rule of thumb box.

In a recent article I posted for Seeking Alpha on the State of the American Retiree, a reader found this article on the absurdity of trying to design for the "average" person. In the case of the article and design and fit example, fighter plane cockpits were designed for the average male. Problem was, no one was average. Not one pilot. Here's When US Air Force Discovered The Law of Averages from The Toronto Star. Lt. Gilbert S. Daniels was hired to discover what might be the average pilot of the day. He came to this conclusion.

Daniels' findings were clear and incontrovertible. There was no such thing as an average pilot. if you designed a cockpit to fit the average pilot, you actually designed it to fit no one.

And certainly a retiree and his or her family is going to have many more moving parts than the 10 criteria (physical) that Daniels was evaluating. So certainly the laws of averages may not apply. With respect to retirement funding, a retiree may not even need to spend at that 4.5% spend rate. A retiree might want to or need to spend at a very aggressive rate early in the retirement years, and they're more than happy to spend considerably less in the later years. And conditions might allow them to spend less from their investment portfolio because they have a massive cash input from the sale of the main residence or they're in line for a considerable inheritance. Some retirees might want to deplete the portfolio over time for tax considerations. etc. etc.

Once again, snowflakes.

That said, the 4% rule can be an important retirement planning tool because it allows retirees to estimate how much they might need to reach their retirement goals, and how much income they might be able to create from that portfolio if they really need to 'step on the portfolio gas pedal' while managing those long term risks. The 4% rule might be used as a guide post.

I recently explored the 4% rule with a guest post on one of Canada's most read personal finance blogs boomerandecho.com. Here's the article The 4% Rule, is there a New Normal for Retirees? The post was also repurposed in full on The Financial Independence Hub. I would also suggest that site as a wonderful resource for North Americans looking for retirement planning tips and strategies and all things related to sensible financial living and planning.

Once again the 4% rule can be an effective but basic planning tool that suggests that for every $100,000 of portfolio income a retiree might be able to withdraw $4000-$4500 annually, inflation adjusted, and have a high probability that the generous income might last for 25-30 years, or more. Given that rule of thumb a retiree can estimate 'how much is enough' to reach that magic retirement number.

Of course investors need to consider taxes and fees. From that boomerandecho post a reader offered this article on the effect of fees on that 4% rule. Here's Adjusting the 4% Rule for Portfolio Fees.

And here's the chart that delivers the goods. All of a sudden the 4% rule isn't the 4% rule. Fees are always important. Once again, this shows the benefit of being a self directed investor and being able to keep fees incredible low by way of individual stocks or managing your own low-fee ETF Portfolio. The 4% rule is often challenged and studied from all angles. Even the author Bengen, and to his credit, looks at that rule and studies its past success and evaluates the probabilities of success moving forward. In the article for Financial Advisor Magazine How Much is Enough? Bengen is quite open and candid. No mention of those advisory fees, though :)

Bengen even suggests some steps that might be taken if the markets tank and the retirement portfolio comes under great stress. You don't have to sign the 4% rule in stone, or blood.

Given all this, I am not ready to abandon the 4.5% rule for my clients. However, considering the gross uncertainties we face, and the possibility that the future could hold surprises more harmful than the "worse than worst case" I examined, I deem it appropriate to consider strategies for dealing with a possible future failure of the 4.5% rule, even a relatively minor one. Contingency Planning or Retiree Withdrawals There are only two essential ways to deal with retirement spending problems: either increase income or reduce expenses.

And there's the retirement rub. If the markets throw you a massive curve ball such as the years of 2000-2002 when the US stock markets were down 3 years in a row (it's only happened twice in history) you might have to sharpen that pencil and find the best Plan B. We can adjust spending and pay attention to our spend rate. It's a high spend rate that takes the portfolio over the edge into the 'Danger Zone' as Kenny Loggins sang in the soundtrack for the hit movie Top Gun. Now Kenny wasn't referring to retirement portfolio funding models but the song does bring us back to fighter pilots and fighter planes and cockpits. We've gone full circle.

On the flipside, retirees might make hay when the sun shines. My readers know that I've recently made a lot of hay, er make that juice, by way of my Homemade Apple Dividends. In that article I offered that my homemade dividends are 100 times bigger than the real cash dividend that I just received from Apple. Of course I had to sell shares in Apple. A retiree might boost their income somewhat if the markets are offering some incredible gifts.

In the land of retirement planning we seem to protect from the worst of times, but what if we happen to land on a very fortunate retirement start date? I did a quick test on portfoliovisualizer.com for a retiree that found the very fortunate start date of January 2010. The portfolio consists of 80% US Large Cap stocks (IVV) and 20% in the broad based bond fund (AGG). That retiree would have been able to enjoy a 7% spend rate (inflation adjusted) and then witness a portfolio that is 1.5 times larger than the start date portfolio.

And of course that's certainly a very aggressive example. And a retiree on the advice of many financial planners and from those who study retirement funding models might suggest that you add some international exposure (EFA) (EWC).

The aggressive strategy works until it doesn't work. And we then have to be careful of where that tipping point might be.

The 4% rule is an effective basic planning tool, but it's perhaps a rule that's also made to be broken. As always given the complexities it might be a good idea for most to consult with a certified financial advisor who is willing to work on a fee for service basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS, TD, RY, AAPL, NKE, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, ABT, PEP, TXN, WMT, UTX, BLK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.