The U.S. Dollar Still Has Room To Run

The fact that the rest of the world is in a bad shape is the main reason why the dollar will do well.

I have written quite a bit about currencies in the past. Back on March 9th, 2017, I wrote that it is time to buy euros and British pounds against the dollar. Then, on September 18, 2017, I wrote that the euro was fairly valued, and the British pound could still strengthen. I also wrote within the same article "that in the really long run it is better to hold US dollars rather than euros." After the latter, both the euro and the British pound held out quite well (the pound actually rose quite a bit, from around 1.35 to above 1.40 to the USD) for a few more months, until they started to weaken again.

The euro has recently started to strengthen against the US dollar again as bearish bets against the EURUSD trade (betting for USD against the euro) reached record levels a few days ago. Such record bets against anything are always very sensitive to adverse events/news, which was duly delivered by Donald Trump, calling China and the EU, unofficially, currency manipulators, therefore showing his dissatisfaction about the strength of the dollar. This caused the dollar to end its strong rally and reverse course sharply, pushing EURUSD from a low of 1.13 to above 1.16 as it is now.

Will the dollar rally that started early this year reverse so quickly, and other major currencies, including the euro (chart above), continue the trend which started in December 2016 when the euro bottomed at around 1.035 against the US dollar? I seriously doubt that. There are significant fundamental hurdles against this hypothesis. It is also true that from a current account perspective, the dollar is in a bubble against the euro, the yen, and even the Chinese yuan. In the first quarter of 2018, the US had a current account deficit of 2.5% of GDP compared to a surplus of 3.5% of GDP for the Euro area. This kind of shows that Americans practically live beyond their means by 2.5%. Japan and China have usually in recent years run current account surpluses and most of the counterbalancing deficit has been made up by the US. As the charts below show, all three US trading partners have mostly been running consistent trade surpluses for years, or decades (in the case of Japan). Above zero means surplus.

All the above are surpluses while America has been able to run trade deficits, absorbing most of the deficit from the three major economies above. As the chart below shows, America has been able to run, almost continuously, a current account deficit since early 1980s.

So, the logical question that arises from the above data is: why shouldn't the US dollar finally start to fall so that the account imbalance between the world's major trading blocks starts its overdue correction? After-all a current account deficit means that you are practically living beyond your means, borrowing from other countries. The same problem recently sank the Turkish lira. The chart below shows what the Turkish current account looked like since Erdogan came to power 15 years ago. Turkey has, in recent years, run current account deficits equaling around 5% (it was 5.5% in 2017) of its annual GDP. A country running a current account deficit would theoretically need to improve its exports and receipts on its investments with its trading partners, lest its currency would fall until the current account would balance itself.

Is the US any different from Turkey or many other countries? Americans have been living on borrowing from other countries for decades. The reality is that the US can get away with it while Turkey (and many other countries) can't. The US can get away with it because it holds the world's most important currency. Another important aspect helping the dollar case - differentiating the US not from Emerging Economies like Turkey but from other Developed Economies like Japan and Europe - is the high interest rate that the US dollar bears. Non-risk 10-year government bonds like Japan, Germany, Britain, Switzerland, France etc. offer meager yields, often hardly above zero. On the other hand, the US 10-year bond yield has been hovering around 3% for almost half a year. Shorter-term US treasuries offer very attractive yields, also covering reasonable inflation expectations of around 2% (Fed target for inflation) for the near future.

The reality is that the US is the only country in the world offering risk-free yields that are above its inflation target, while the economy in the rest of the world has been doing quite poorly in recent months. Stock markets have not done well in Europe or Japan this year while the Chinese stock market has crashed. There is quite a lot pessimism out there, but not about the US. China's Shanghai Composite Index looks very bad (chart below) likely telling us something Chinese businesses know better.

There are two opposing forces in play for determining the value of the dollar against other major currencies:

1) The US current account deficit which should normally cause the dollar to weaken, and

2) very high US yields compared to any other risk-free treasuries in the world.

Why I think the second force (US yields) trumps the first (current account deficit)? Let's imagine the US continues to do well, while the rest of the world continues to do poorly. In this case, the US economy will continue to improve, which will also improve US productivity, exports, investments, etc. A strong US economy will also push US interest rates and Treasury yields higher. Trump administration tariffs help the case for the US dollar too, making imports more expensive. On the other hand, in case the US economy will start to falter (it will eventually do so anyway as the economic cycles ages), that will not help the rest of the world at this moment, and the US holding the world's reserve currency, and still the world's highest interest rates, the dollar will probably gain even more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.