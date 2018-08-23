The CannaGuide: Complete Cannabis Coverage - Aphria Part 1 - Full Operations, Partnerships, And Investments Overview

By automating a substantial portion of its growing facilities, Aphria has been able to develop a moat in an industry that is highly competitive with low supplier power.

By entering into a diverse set of partnership agreements, Aphria has expanded its role beyond a licensed producer by accepting roles in operating and building new cannabis facilities.

Aphria's current domestic facilities have an annual capacity of 34,500kgs that is expected to rise to over 250,000kgs by early 2019.

Aphria's strong management team led by Vic Neufeld contains years of experience in highly-regulated and quality-focused industries which transfers directly to the cannabis industry.

Introduction to the CannaGuide

Source: Aphria.ca

Welcome, to the first installation of the CannaGuide, a one-stop shop for everything you need to know about investing in specific Canadian cannabis companies. In preparation for the first legal sale of cannabis in Canada on October 17th, 2018, we will be providing breakdowns of the five largest Canadian licensed cannabis producers, Aphria Inc. (OTCQB:APHQF), Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC), Tilray Inc. (TLRY), Cronos Group (CRON), and Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF). Each breakdown will consist of a full analysis of the Licensed Producer’s operations, market footprint, future plans, as well as a full valuation and target price with the model available for download. We hope that these reports will serve as a roadmap for navigating the subtle complexities of the cannabis industry and will help bring transparency and useful information to investors wanting to fully understand an investment in the Canadian cannabis industry. Please feel free to reach out in the comments with suggestions about other aspects of the companies you would like analyzed or questions about any of the information presented.

CannaGuide Articles - Aphria

Below is a list of the additional parts of the CannaGuide series on Aphria. We would highly recommend investors browse through both parts before deciding on an investment in Aphria. Our valuation model is available for download below as well as in the valuation article.

Part I - Full Operational Overview

- Full Operational Overview Part II - Financials & Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

Download the DCF Model used for the Full Valuation here.

Industry Overview

The Canadian cannabis industry has experienced a whirlwind of change over the past year with the transition from a medical to a recreational market. This wave of change has led to new market characteristics and influences that must be considered before an investment in cannabis. The first of these changes and possibly the most important is the introduction of multiple competitors for licensed producers. In a medical market, the main source of competition for LPs was each other as it was a highly regulated market that operated in the healthcare sector. Now that they are transitioning into the recreational market, they must compete with the black market suppliers that have dominated recreational cannabis for years.

Source: Deloitte

As can be seen above, it is expected that the LPs will be able to capture an estimated 63% of the market share for cannabis. Although a majority, it is important to consider that if legal prices per gram become inflated, the consumer market has alternative suppliers that do not abide by the taxation or regulatory requirements that LPs must. This puts the black market at a cost per gram advantage immediately, but according to a report by Deloitte Analytics "consumers in Canada have made it clear they are willing to pay up to a 10% premium for cannabis from a legal source."

Source: Deloitte

The second change we have identified as essential for the cannabis investor to understand are the new regulations that surround the industry. Bill C-45 which was passed earlier this year, outlines the regulations that LPs and others involved in the market will have to abide by. For a full analysis on the implications of the bill, please see our previous article which breaks down each of the main proposed amendments.

Finally, we have identified the tax rates for cannabis as a hurdle for the entire industry. Currently, the Canadian government plans to charge either C$1.00 or 10% of the cost per gram in taxes, whichever is higher. This provides a possible issue for cannabis companies as they produce cannabis and sell it at a price below C$10, which is the base rate assumed by the Canadian government. In a highly competitive market, with more supply than demand, this dollar per gram could induce shrinking margins as LPs must decide if they will transfer the tax cost associated with their cannabis to the consumer or themselves in an attempt to be the most fairly priced producer. We know that this will be a significant driver of the market as consumers primary concern when purchasing cannabis is fair prices.

Source: Deloitte

Company Overview

Aphria Inc. is a Leamington, Ontario based cannabis producer licensed under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR). Aphria received their first ACMPR license from Health Canada in late November 2014 and was the 13th company to be licensed for both the cultivation and sale of medical marijuana in Canada. This article will focus on Aphria’s current operational and financial states, capital structure, and market positioning for recreational sales in October based on their selling, branding, and inventory building operations.

Management

CEO - Victor Neufeld

Mr. Neufeld has been the CEO and President of Aphria Inc. since June 3rd, 2014, before Aphria began trading on the TSXV. He has an extensive history of management positions, including 15 years as a partner at Ernst & Young LLP and 21 years as President and CEO of Jamieson Laboratories Inc. He received his MBA from the University of Windsor and his undergraduate degree in Economics from Western University. Finally, he sits as chairman of the board on both Aphria and Liberty Health Sciences boards. Victor Neufeld has an incredible and complex life story that we believe makes him perfect to lead Aphria, to read it click here.

CFO - Carl Merton

Carl Merton is the CFO of Aphria Inc and has been since December 14th, 2015. Preceding that, he was a director of the board and a CFO at a TSX-V listed manufacturing company. He has an assortment of past roles totaling 23 years of financial experience with 10 years as an executive financial leader. He is also a Chartered Professional Accountant. His role within the company is to lead strategic discussions, acquisitions and divestitures, budgeting, financing, financial reporting, and internal controls.

COO - Cole Cacciavillani

Cole Cacciavillani is a co-founder of Aphria Inc. and currently serves as the COO, VP of Growing Operations and Director. He is extremely involved in his community, serving on the board of multiple foundations and associations. You can find a detailed list of each foundation he is involved in here. He has also received the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal, which is awarded to honor significant contributions and achievements by Canadians.

CAO - John Cervini

John Cervini is a co-founder of Aphria Inc and serves as the Chief Agronomist Officer and Vice President of Infrastructure & Technology. He is a recognized leader in understanding the necessity of food safety, food traceability, and standardized industry procedures. He is also a Director at Aphria, Liberty Health Sciences, and Copperstate Farms Investors LLC.

Share Price Analysis

Source: CapitalIQ.com

The above chart displays the share price growth of Aphria Inc. against an index of the big five cannabis companies over the past five years. The index equity selection was based on the five cannabis companies with the largest market capitalizations. The firms included are Canopy Growth Corporation, Tilray Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Cronos Group Inc., and Aphria Inc. Growth in share price for Aphria Inc. has been following the index for the past few years, with few deviations from the overall growth trend of the index. That is until the last half of 2017 when Cannabis started garnering recognition from the retail investor. The catalysts for this mainstream popularity include Bill C-45, firms with preexisting infrastructure in place from medical sales, and the first occurrence of cannabis legalization on a federal level in a developed nation. This change in the market environment has driven rapid share price growth among the industry as a whole, and as can be observed Aphria Inc. has been closing the gap in share price growth between it and the market in 2018. We find that current share prices reflect expectations for future recreational sales rather than the true operational state of the market. With this, we have derived a value of $12.19 per share based on current medical operations and expected recreational sales upon legalization. This valuation indicates Aphria is currently 7.72% undervalued at its current share price of $11.32 as of August 20, 2018.

Product/Brands

Offerings and Branding

Aphria currently offers products provided through Aphria and Broken Coast brands. Aphria’s eponymous product line is comprised of dried flower and oils. All flower products are available in Sativa and Indica dominant varieties, and both flowers and oils are available in THC and CBD dominant varieties. Aphria keeps its product branding sleek and simple. As it is intended for medical use, it maintains a pharmaceutical appearance while incorporating Aphria’s cooler color palette. Their flower products cost around C$8.50 per gram and their oils are about C$110 per 100ml bottle.

Source: Aphria.ca

Broken Coast offers a wider selection of flower products than Aphria’s line but offers fewer oil options. Broken Coast’s premium cannabis sells for around C$10.00 per gram and oils for C$75.00 and C$50.00 per 30ml for CBD and THC varieties, respectively.

Broken Coast offers a wider selection of flower products than Aphria’s line but offers fewer oil options. Broken Coast’s premium cannabis sells for around C$10.00 per gram and oils for C$75.00 and C$50.00 per 30ml for CBD and THC varieties, respectively.

Source: Brokencoast.ca

Aphria's management has made note of consumer demand trending towards extracts and edibles, and they outlined in their recent FY2018 MD&A that they will be focusing on scaling "The isolation of terpenes, cannabinoids, and other cannabis compounds in order to develop consistent and unique formulations". This acknowledgment of the shifting market demands indicates management has a decent understanding of coming industry trends and the foresight to see the benefits of being a first-mover to capitalize on new consumer needs.

Domestic Facilities, Capacities, and Expansion Plans

Aphria’s annual production capacity currently sits at 34,500kgs following Health Canada’s approval of Broken Coasts expansion project in April 2018. Their main grow facility, Aphria One, accounts for 30,000kgs of the annual capacity with Broken Coast contributing the remaining 4,500kgs. Through additional expansions at Aphria One, Broken Coast, and Aphria’s joint venture, Aphria Diamond, the company is expecting to be able to domestically produce over 250,000kgs of cannabis annually by early 2019.

Aphria One

Aphria is in the midst of a large-scale expansion project which will bring the total capacity of the Aphria One facility up to 110,000kgs annually with a footprint of over 1,000,000 square feet. This expansion consists of part IV and V of Aphria’s five-part expansion plan. The expansion is currently on schedule and expected to be fully completed and operational by January 2019. Aphria cautioned investors that their functional capacity will be lower throughout this project as they will need to repurpose parts of their recently completed Part III project to house mother plants until the new construction is finished. Part III was completed at C$200k over budget and part’s IV and V are staying well within the budgeted C$147MM having only cost Aphria C$102MM to date.

While the capital commitment for the expansion is heavy, it is being put to phenomenal work. Aphria has been dedicating itself to fitting its Aphria One expansion with an unprecedented level of automation in the cannabis growing and processing industry. Aphria has always been highly focused on minimizing their growing expenses and has been a leader in low-cost cannabis cultivation. The elements of automation being used drastically further this goal by being able to automate nearly all aspects of the cannabis growing cycle: Source: Aphria FY2018 MDA

Aphria will be automating their facility to the point where the only human interaction in the process will be pruning the plants as they grow. All of this is in addition to the automation elements currently helping Aphria achieve their sub-C$ 1.00 cash-cost per gram: Source: Aphria FY2018 MDA

Aphria furthers their efforts to remain the lowest-cost producer by installing a full power co-generator plant that runs on natural gas. Aphria will use the electricity generated by the plant to power their operations at costs far lower than they could obtain from utility providers in the area. The plant produces water and CO2 as by-products of its operations, which gives Aphria the ability to run their humidity controls and CO2 nutrient levels entirely in-house, rather than paying a water provider or air/gas company to achieve the same result. Environmentally-conscious investors can also find solace in the fact that the fully completed facility will be completely net carbon neutral.

Aphria Diamond

Aphria owns 51% of Aphria Diamond, a joint venture with Double Diamond Farms to retrofit the 100 acres of land and 1,400,000 square feet of greenhouses for cannabis cultivation. The total cost to acquire the property and retrofit the greenhouses for cannabis is expected to cost C$123MM with Aphria contributing C$113MM. While the cost for Aphria is steep, given the near-even ownership split, they gain generations of experience in commercial greenhouses as well as being fully repaid through Aphria Diamond assuming profitability of the operation. The completed facility is projected to produce 140,000kgs annually and is expected to be completed in January 2018 around the same time Aphria One becomes operational.

Extraction Center of Excellence

Aphria has allocated C$55MM towards the construction of an additional facility that will be equipped to process over 200,000kgs of cannabis annually. The Centre of Excellence will process all of Aphria’s extract products as well as continuously develop novel methods to increase the yield, quality, and purity of their concentrates.

The Centre of Excellence is set to capitalize on new demand for concentrates as the consumer markets shifts from dried flower to primarily oils and extracts. Richardson GMP Equity Research forecasts that concentrates will account for a larger portion of industry revenues than dried flower by the end of 2019. Aphria's new extraction facility will enable Aphria to supply the recreational and medical markets with over 200,000kgs annually, securing their position as a dominant player in the extraction sector of the cannabis market.

International Expansion Plans

In addition to building out their domestic production capacity to rival the largest industry players, Aphria is also dedicating substantial time and capital resources to their international development in an attempt to secure a first-mover advantage on emerging cannabis markets worldwide. Aphria is currently establishing operations in the European Union, Pan-Asia, South America, the Caribbean, Australia, and Africa. By establishing regional hubs across the world, Aphria is investing in the possibility of legalization in international markets as well as opening avenues to facilitate the flow of cannabis across international borders by exporting their domestically produced product. With the current levels of competition in the Canadian cannabis industry, producers will quickly be producing more cannabis than can be consumed domestically. Aphria is taking steps to ensure they do not run into an issue of oversupply relative to their distribution channels. See our previous break down on Canadian cannabis over production for a deeper understanding of this topic.

Australia

Through its 37.5% investment in Althea, Aphria has access to the Australian medical market via its agreement to supply Althea with cannabis until it finishes construction on its own production facility. Aphria is fully licensed through Health Canada to export cannabis to Althea in Australia as well as MedLab and CannPal.

MedLab's NanoCelle drug-delivery system is in Phase 2b of clinical testing for using the system to deliver cannabinoids targeting oncology pain. Aphria will continue providing cannabis to MedLab for the duration of clinical trials and/or until MedLab's Australian facility is operations. While specifics on the amount of cannabis exported to MedLab is undisclosed, Aphria has been consistently reporting each shipment has been the largest to date.

Aphria is also supplying proprietary cannabis strains to CannPal to be used in clinical trials for testing cannabis to treat animal pain. The trial is in Phase 2a and uses a mucosal spray to deliver cannabinoids to dogs and cats. Little information is available on the volume of cannabis being sent to CannPal.

Germany

Aphria's involvement in Germany was primarily driven by Nuuvera's Deutschland branch which was in the process of obtaining its cannabis importation license. In March 2018, the German government decided to re-do their licensing process, citing the current process was being rushed. Despite the delays, Aphria has announced its intentions to participate in the new application process to gain entry into the German cannabis market. Aphria has also announced plans to construct a cannabis vault in Bad Bramstedt that can store up to 5,000kgs of Cannabis. The vault is being built following Aphria's supply agreement with CC Pharma for 1,200kgs of cannabis products in anticipation of obtaining their importation license.

Italy

Aphria has access to the Italian pharmaceutical cannabis market through its 100% owned subsidiary, FL-Group. As one of only 7 licensed cannabis importers in Italy, FL-Group provides Aphria an additional distribution channel to move product out of Canada as well as capitalize on emerging cannabis markets.

Malta

Aphria owns 100% of ASG Pharma, a Maltese cannabis company licensed by the Malta Medicines Authority to import medical cannabis from Canada. AGS's current facility will be used for the processing and packaging of cannabis products.

Spain

Through the Nuuvera acquisition, Aphria had taken control over the LOIs (Letter of Intent) with Medalchemy and Cafina to form a JV (Joint Venture) for the importation and future domestic production of medical cannabis to be distributed throughout Spanish retail channels. Aphria has since decided to exit the LOIs and Spain entirely for the time being to focus energy and resources on developing its footprint in Portugal.

Africa

Aphria has announced a 50-50 JV with the Verve Group, a phytoextraction company with over 20 years' experience extracting oils from African plants. Through the JV, Aphria also takes control of 60% of Verve Dynamics, which holds a license allowing them to cultivate, process, distribute, import, and export medical cannabis for patient consumption or use in research. Through Verve Dynamics, Aphria secured an agreement to supply Verve with cannabis extracts imported from ASG's processing facility in Malta.

Argentina

Aphria will be supplying ABP, a pharmaceutical distribution company, with CBD oil to be used in clinical trials researching epilepsy treatment methods in children.

Colombia

Through Aphria's acquisition of LATAM Holdings, they obtained a 90% ownership in Colombian-based Colcanna, a pharmaceutical distributor licensed to import and sell medical cannabis in Colombia. Colcanna has an agreement to purchase 100% of their cannabis from Aphria, while they are constructing their 34-acre facility expected to have an annual capacity of 50,000kgs. Upon completion of the new facility, Aphria will take over its operations while continuing to import cannabis from Canada until the Colombian facility can sustain domestic demand.

Supply Agreements

Buyer Location Date Announced End Date Amount To Supply Intended Use For Cannabis Supplied MedLab Australia August 22, 2016 TBA/Upon completion of clinical trials N/A though shipment size has been increasing regularly Clinical trials for CBD/THC delivered through MedLab’s NanoCelle system Société des alcools du Québec Canada April 11, 2018 April 11, 2021 12,000kgs Annually Sale to recreational users through the Société québécoise du cannabis retail channels Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Corp. Canada June 29, 2019 June 29, 2019 2,700kgs Sale to recreational users through the Liquor & Lottery cannabis retail channels. Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis Commission Canada July 5, 2018 TBA Initial order of 870kgs with additional orders expect to be placed Sale to recreational users through the Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis retail channels. British Columbia Liquor Distribution Canada July 13, 2018 TBA +5,000kgs in the first year Sale to recreational users through the Liquor Distribution retail channels. New Brunswick Canada January 12, 2018, First Shipment July 2018 TBA 2,500kgs Supply agreement obtained through the acquisition of Nuuvera.

Investments

CannaRoyalty Corp.

CannaRoyalty (OTCQX:CNNRF) is a cannabis investment company that provides smaller operations with capital in exchange for equity, convertible debt, and/or revenue royalties. CannaRoyalty invests in both Canadian and American market leaders across all verticals of the cannabis industry, giving Aphria exposure to new and unique products and technologies without having to fund the R&D costs directly.

Aphria sold 1.1MM shares of CannaRoyalty common stock at an aggregate price of C$3.99 per share for total profits of C$2.6MM on the investment. As of May 31, 2018, Aphria was holding 750,000 CannaRoyalty shares at an average cost of C$2.00 per share. With CannaRoyalty trading at C$4.40, Aphria has over C$1.8MM in unrealized gains.

MassRoots

MassRoots (OTCQB:MSRT) is a Denver based company helping consumers find dispensaries who advertise on their platform. MassRoots operates within the cannabis industry without directly dealing with, or handling cannabis themselves. Alleviating them of tight regulations and restrictions regarding cannabis business operations.

Aphria currently holds 500,000 common shares of MassRoots at an aggregate share price of C$0.87 per share. Aphria is currently down over 50% on the investment and had sold 350,000 throughout the year for net losses of (C$130,000).

Liberty Health Sciences

Liberty Health Sciences (OTCQX:LHSIF) is a U.S. based cannabis producer cultivating cannabis for sale to the medical markets with plans to expand if/when recreational cannabis is legalized.

Aphria is in the process of selling off 100% of their investment in Liberty Health Sciences due to complications with CSE regarding the legality of cannabis in the U.S. Aphria has an opt-out clause that will trigger if the cannabis legalization status changes in the U.S. prior to the CSE escrow being lifted. Aphria will pay a C$2.5MM termination fee to the buyer in the event of the opt-out. Aphria also sold their remaining interest in Copperstate Farms to Liberty for C$20MM following the CSE complications.

Tetra Bio-Pharma

Aphria currently holds 10MM share of Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCQB:TBPMF) common stock at an aggregate price of C$0.23 per share. The investment is currently valued at C$6.8MM or C$0.68 per share, nearly 300% above their cost basis. This investment increases Aphria’s domestic exposure through the addition of Tetra Bio-Pharma’s Quebec and Maritime province distribution channels.

Nuuvera

Over the fiscal year, Aphria acquired 100% of Nuuvera, a cannabis producer, and distributor that focuses on international operations. The acquisition bolsters Aphria's global exposure through Nuuvera operations in Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Malta, Israel, Lesotho, and Uruguay.

While the acquisition of Nuuvera set off alarms across parts of the reporting world, issues concerning insider trading are non-existent, and the deal presents no conflicts of interest or issues that would have any negative effect on shareholders. We would highly recommend readers with a negative view on this deal view this commentary on the matter by GoBlue, a moderator over at The Cannalysts.

Althea Company Pty Ltd.

Althea is an Australian medical cannabis producer and recently licenses to begin selling cannabis to patients. Aphria maintains a 37.5% stake in Althea which was acquired for C$5MM. Aphria’s individual stake is large enough for management to believe they exercise “Significant influence on Althea.” The investment in Althea also includes a supply agreement to provide the Australian medical market with a variety of flower and concentrate products.

Partnerships

2017

June 15th, 2017 - Labourers International Union of North America and Aphria

Partnership to provide medical cannabis products to members of LiUNAs Local 625 in Kenton and Essex counties.

The partnership gives 1,600 plus eligible dependents in Local 625 access to full coverage for certain medical cannabis products.

July 4th, 2017 - Scientus Pharma and Aphria

Twelve Month Wholesale Supply Agreement for 25,000 fully grown cannabis plants.

First delivery is expected in Aphria’s second quarter of 2018.

“Aphria expects to generate $1.2 MM of revenue from the wholesale supply agreement in each full quarter of shipments”.

October 5th, 2017 - Canadian Cannabis Co-op

Canadian Cannabis Co-op is a partnership of licensed producers for investment in Alberta.

Members: ABCann, Aphria, Bonify, CannTrust (OTC:CNTTF), Cronos Group, Emblem (OTCQX:EMMBF), Emerald (OTCQX:EMHTF), Hydropothecary (OTCPK:HYYDF), MedReleaf (OTCPK:MEDFF), Newstrike (OTCPK:NWKRF), Organigram (OTCQB:OGRMF), and Tilray.



December 4, 2017 - Shoppers Drug Mart and Aphria

Five-year supply agreement as the “first and primary supplier” for cannabis in Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies.

Shoppers Drug Mart Owned by Loblaw Companies Ltd. (OTCPK:LBLCF). The dominant player in the Canadian drug store sector with 1,307 stores in nine provinces and two territories.



2018

May 16, 2018 - Colcanna and Aphria

Supply Agreement with Colcanna SAS in Columbia. Supplying cannabis products to the pharmaceutical importer. Colcanna holds licenses to import, sell, and distribute medical cannabis in Colombia.



May 17, 2018 - Aphria and Great Northern Distributors

Great Northern Distributors, a subsidiary of Southern Glazers Wine and Spirits, will be the sole distributor for Aphria. Great Northern Distributors will distribute Aphria’s cannabis products to dispensaries across Canada.



May 28, 2018 - Verve Group of Companies and Aphria

Aphria and Verve will establish a joint partnership called CannInvest Africa.

Aphria as part of the deal receives an interest in Verve Dynamics Inc. Licensed Producer of medical cannabis extracts in Lesotho.



August 8th, 2018 - We Grow and Aphria

Sales representative Aphria will become the exclusive sales representative of We Grow. We Grow is a licensed producer of high-quality cannabis in British Columbia.



August 14, 2018 - Perennial and Aphria

Joint Venture Development of new products, brands, and product categories. New brands aim to be: Consumer-centric. Cannabis-infused products.



The important takeaway from Aphria's multitude of partnerships and various long-term investments is their dedication to expansion through increased product reach, specialized distribution channels, and increased market exposure. Aphria continues to be a leader in the Canadian market for producing cannabis while investing in international partnerships to expand their reach and diversify their consumer base. Aphria currently has partnerships or strategic investments with firms in the following countries: Germany, Australia, Italy, Spain, Malta, Israel, Lesotho, Argentina, Uruguay, and possibly the United States depending on the outcome of the escrow from the divestiture of Liberty Health Sciences. The range of countries that the company currently has access to exemplify Aphria's status as a first mover in the cannabis industry.

Aphria Market Approach and Moat Analysis

In a market with such a large number of well-funded competitors, as well as high buyer power and low supplier power, the general Moat for any cannabis company is going to be narrow. Aphria has combated this issue in an assortment of ways that we believe makes their moat a moderate size. The first instance of them combating this issue is by using automation to ensure low-cost producer status. Aphria has heavily invested in its automated growing technologies, which drives consistency as well as low production costs. By removing the unnecessary human elements from the process, Aphria is able to produce cannabis with a fraction of the costs, time and errors that other cannabis companies must deal with and factor into their selling price. The second strategy that Aphria has employed to widen their moat is their rapid international expansion. Aphria may be a Canadian cannabis firm, but they have operations internationally that expose them to a multitude of countries that are entering into or have growing interests in a legal cannabis market. In addition to providing Aphria with diversification in their cannabis market approach, the international expansion helps insulate them from a margin crunch in the Canadian cannabis market, driven by increased federal taxes while continuing to compete with black market rates. The last market approach advantage is their investment in their retailing strategy. Aphria employs a retailing strategy that has allowed them to claim a coast to coast network for sales of their cannabis products. This is achieved through an assortment of partnerships, the most important being with Great Northern Distributors, a subsidiary of Southern Glazer's Wines & Spirits. Great Northern Distributors will be the sole distributor for Aphria's cannabis products to dispensaries. Moreover, the VP of Sales for Aphria that was brought on earlier this year was an executive at Southern Glazer's prior to joining Aphria. This gives them two inherent advantages, first is the distribution reach and expertise that Great Northern brings to the table. Great Northern being a subsidiary Southern Glazer's brings the same expertise that made the company the largest liquor distributor in the United States to the Canadian cannabis market. The second advantage they possess is the coherence of the strategic approach between the two companies. By adding the executive from Glazers as VP of Sales, they have built a synergy between the two companies, ensuring the sales team will be working to maximize the potential of having such a large network for distribution. These two advantages put Aphria ahead of the majority of other firms in the industry as we value the synergy in their supply chain as well as the reach that a subsidiary of Southern Glazer's provides.

CannaGuide Articles - Aphria

Thank you for reading our CannaGuide series on Aphria. We hope you enjoyed part 1, both parts are linked below.

Part I - Full Operational Overview

Part II - Financials & Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

Download the DCF Model used for the Full Valuation here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLRY, APHQF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.