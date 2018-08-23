Compass: External Management Is Holding The Trust Back

Investment Thesis

Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) is a classic example of external management holding back major possible shareholder gains. This is due to lack of concern for share price, no distribution increases, and quiet external management fee increases.

Business Overview

CODI is a trust that invests in and acquires controlling interest in businesses. The goal is to see these smaller businesses develop and grow to provide steady income and cash to the trust, which is then used to acquire other companies.

Source: CODI Presentation

Currently, CODI owns major interests in ten separate businesses. They classify them as niche industrial and branded consumer. These various businesses operate as individual entities which their revenue flows into CODI via CODI's Holding LLC. The LLC pays management fees to an external company which oversees the growth and developments of the smaller companies. As an investor, you are purchasing interest in the trust at the top of the pile which the funds flow up to. Distributions to shareholders are paid quarterly.

The Trust's Performance

CODI data by YCharts

As an investment, CODI has failed to provide meaningful capital appreciation, while during the same timeframe, the dividend has remained unchanged.

CODI EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Meanwhile, CODI has seen over the same timeframe significant improvement in its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA. With only 24% more shares being issued, the market as a whole seems unimpressed with CODI's steady increase in EBITDA.

Management seems unfazed by this also. They are actively issuing alternative forms of securities to fund growth while avoiding issuing common stock. This approach would appeal to common stock investors if they saw the benefit from it, but to date - they simply haven't.

When called out by an analyst during the recent conference call concerning buybacks or distribution increases, management side-stepped this question. Essentially focusing on getting more investors to invest in CODI. How will this occur without incentive to do so? Say a token distribution increase. Can CODI afford one? Definitely.

Source: CODI Presentation

CODI lumps cash available for distribution and reinvestment together. So far, management has been solely focused on reinvesting heavily to grow their asset base and not increasing the dividend.

CODI data by YCharts

Consider the pricing effect of simple dividend increases. Realty Income Corporation (O) routinely increases its dividend, and comparatively, the market also generates per share price increases. If CODI's management really wants to get investors to buy into their story of how amazing the trust is - they need to put money where their mouth is.

Who is Winning from CODI?

If common stock investors are seeing no actual benefits from CODI's continued growth, who is? The simple answer is management.

CODI is externally managed by Compass Group Management LLC. It shares the same CEO as CODI - Elias J Sabo.

Source: CODI website

Mr. Sabo is one of the founding partners of CODI and oversees the financial activities of the trust. He is also in charge of their external management. This generates a conflict of interest which exists anytime an external management situation is in place.

External management receives fees based not on the stock's performance or distributions but on the assets under its management. So, as CODI grows, so does their paycheck regardless if you see any meaningful returns. As seen above, CODI's EBITDA is going healthily but shareholders have seen the same dividend and same price action for 5 years. How has the external management fared?

Source: CODI 10-Q

According to CODI's most recent 10-Q filing, management fees have increased by 34% year over year for this quarter and 36% for the comparable year over year timeframe of 6 months. No wonder management is focused on reinvesting the excess cash flow instead of paying it out - they are making a killing. To put icing on the cake, even if CODI turns a loss, the fees get paid.

This is where the conflict exists. Even if Mr. Sabo is a major shareholder in CODI because he is in charge of directing CODI's finances, he is forced to choose to reward himself as a manager by growing CODI's asset base or rewarding you as a shareholder with buybacks and distribution increases. It seems from what is on the reports, his choice thus far is clear.

Investor Takeaway

CODI has great potential, but it is not being realized for the benefit of shareholders. It is becoming so clear that even analysts are even calling out management regarding their choices. Investors missing out on gains due to management's choice of self-enrichment. I would advise investors avoid CODI until management changes their course.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.