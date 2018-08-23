After Q2 2018 As Expected, Birchcliff Must Focus On Debt Reduction

Considering the similar profile with Tourmaline, I compare the flowing barrel valuation of both companies.

The company is now selling gas away from Alberta. Its hedging position will play an important role in the capacity to pay down debt in the second half of 2018.

The Birchcliff (OTCPK:BIREF) Q2 2018 earnings show the same pattern as other Canadian gas producers. Compared to last year, the revenue and cash flow decreased. As gas represents 80% of the production, the improved prices for liquids did not offset the gas prices decline.

And with the diversification to other markets, transport costs were higher. As a result, the netback dropped.

Brichliff and Tourmaline (OTCPK:TRMLF) produce a similar mix of liquids and gas. Both companies recently released their Q2 results. I compare their valuation, taking into account their differences.

All the numbers in the article (including slides) are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Image source: jp26jp via Pixabay

A standard quarter

The table below highlights some Q2 results.

Source: Q2 2018 report

These results are like other Canadian gas companies. The revenue, the netbacks and the cash flow decreased due to lower gas prices. The better liquid prices were not enough to offset this decline.

The reduced oil production is due to the disposition of oil-weighted Worsley assets during Q3 2017.

Adjusted funds flow amounted to C$72.4 million, a decrease of 18% compared to last year despite an increase of the production. But the company did not spend more than the adjusted funds flow with a capex of C$66.5 million.

Compared to Q1 2018, the production stayed flat at 76,296 boe/d and the management confirmed the goal of 76,000 - 78,000 boe/d for 2018.

Selling gas away from Alberta

The company is now selling gas out of Alberta. Like most of the other Canadian gas producers, Birchcliff avoids low AECO prices (AECO is the natural gas exchange market in Alberta). This strategy improves the revenue but increases transport costs as well.

The table below shows the contrast between the percentage of gas volume sold to AECO against the percentage of the corresponding revenue. As far as the difference between the Dawn prices and the AECO prices stay important, the diversification strategy pays off (Dawn a natural gas exchange market in US).

Source: Q2 2018 report

Thus, in 2019, the company will sell only 37% of its gas production to AECO, as shown in the table below.

Source: Q2 2018 report

Taking into account liquids, approximately 29% of the total production will be exposed to AECO pricing in 2019.

Limited hedging

The company is not hedging its AECO exposition. Instead, hedging depends on the Henry Hub prices, as highlighted on the table below. The management has chosen a long-term exposure to the Henry Hub prices with the AECO basic swaps running until 2023 and 2024. Thus, for 2019 and beyond, the prices at AECO, Henry Hub, and Dawn will be a good indicator of the company revenue.

Source: Q2 2018 report

The table above also shows the company hedges a small part of the future gas production. This was also the case this quarter, as shown in the table below. Realized and unrealized gain on derivatives for Q2 2018 are small compared to the C$159 million revenue.

Source: Q2 2018 report

This hedging position contrasts with some other gas producers like Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF) that realized 33% of the revenue thanks to hedges.

Thus, with a small hedge position, the company is more exposed to liquids and gas price variation on the short term. During winter, when gas prices recover, the company should generate more free cash flow. But, the company has limited protection against drops in oil and gas prices.

The priority of reducing debt

During Q2 2018, the debt stayed stable compared to Q1 2018 at C$661.4 million out of the C$950 million credit facility. The debt represents about two times the TTM adjusted fund flow.

But with the expected gas price recovery and the limited hedge position, the company will generate more cash flow during H2 2018.

The management has executed most of the C$255 million capex program during H1 2018, spending C$199.6 million. With higher cash flows and lower capex at about C$50 million, the company should generate more free cash flow during H2. The management has indicated that the company would reduce its debt with the free cash flow.

With the semi-annual review of the credit facility borrowing base, decreasing the debt reduces credit risks.

During Q2 2018, the lenders extended the maturity of the credit facility from 2020 to 2021. And the borrowing base remained unchanged at $950 million.

Valuation compared with Tourmaline

Tourmaline is a Canadian gas producer with a production mix similar to Birchcliff (about 80% gas and 20% liquids). Thus, I compare the total cash costs for both companies.

Costs (C$/mcfe) Tourmaline Q2 2018 BIR Q1 2018 BIR Q2 2018 Royalties 0.14 0.24 0.26 Operating 0.53 0.63 0.56 Transport 0.57 0.59 0.61 G&A 0.09 0.15 0.15 Interests 0.10 0.16 0.16 Preferred shares dividends 0 0.05 0.05 Total 1.43 1.82 1.79

Source: author, based on Q1 and Q2 2018 reports

Cash costs stayed stable during Q2 2018, in line with the flat production. Birchcliff operates at higher costs than Tourmaline due to the lower scale and a higher cost of debt.

As shown in the table below, the market values Birchcliff based on a flowing barrel at C$26.394/boe/d. As a comparison, the market values Tourmaline at C$27,568/boe/d.

Source: author, based on company reports

Considering the better debt position and the lower costs for Tourmaline, I don't see any reason to prefer Birchcliff at the same price.

Conclusion

This quarter for Birchcliff was similar to some other Canadian gas producers. Revenue and cash flow declined because of the depressed AECO gas prices. The company produces liquids, but the improved oil and NGL prices did not compensate for the decreased gas revenue.

The company, like most of the Canadian gas producers, is selling gas away from Alberta to avoid low AECO gas prices. With a limited hedging position, the company will generate free cash flow during H2 2018 as gas prices recover. The cash flow will be used to reduce the debt.

Considering the similar production mix, I compare the Birchcliff flowing barrel valuation with Tourmaline. The market equally values both companies on the flowing barrel perspective. But I prefer Tourmaline due to its lower costs structure and its lower debt.

Note: To receive real-time alerts about my articles, click on the "Follow" link at the top of this page next to my name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEYUF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.