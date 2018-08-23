Tesla: What Could A Recapitalization Look Like?

Let’s just put aside the fact that the CEO of a publicly traded company (NASDAQ:TSLA) tweeted out that his company had "funding secured" to go private when it appears that he may not have. Let’s leave the potential securities fraud and credibility questions behind, for the time being.

Instead let's take a look at what Charlie Gasparino tweeted on Wednesday afternoon. Namely, that bankers may pitch a recapitalization of the company instead of pursuing a go private transaction if there is no demand to take the company private.

Again, let’s ignore the fact that we have gone from discussions of going private at $420 a share to a recapitalization, and let’s think about what a recapitalization for this company could entail.The company's bonds are already rated junk, and their convertible trades north of a 7% yield. Any refinancing of the company's debt without involving a convert or equity would likely lead to just more debt at higher interest rates - put simply, more ugly paper. I just don’t see where the company would get demand to refinance any of its debt without involving the equity somehow.

Then, the question of the how the equity gets involved comes to mind. Converts or equity issuance both present, to me, a far more reasonable way to recapitalize the company. The problem is that the investment community now knows that Tesla may be getting a little desperate to find a solution here and may wind up trying to put the screws to the company on any type of convert or equity deal. But let’s say the company can find demand for a $5 billion equity issuance and that the company is somehow able to slow its cash burn over the next few quarters. This would take care of some of the company’s short term debt and give it some cash to do it’s business with.

But anybody that would participate in such an equity deal probably understands well that the company is in dire straits here and likely has a long road of legal liability ahead of it due to the stock plunging almost $100 peak to trough (over $380 after Musk Tweet to pre-market lows of $282 earlier this week). A deal for a significant amount of equity on its own would likely come at a much lower price in my opinion. With the stock now trading at $322, what type of a steep discount would need to be offered to potential investors to dole out a whack of equity that would result in proceeds of several billion dollars for the company?

Perhaps, instead, a "kitchen sink" convertible preferred note that gives purchasers seniority to all current members of the capital structure would be the best way to furnish such a recapitalization. Such a note could also include any number of additional preferences things like including warrants and dividends. Again, equity investors would need to know that there is then somebody else ahead of them in the liquidation pecking order and that such notes may have a drastic impact on the company's fully diluted share account.

If the company were to get a preferred convertible deal done, the stock price would then be a question of market psychology: does the equity move higher because crisis is averted for the time being and someone has lent a new air of confidence to the company? Or does the market realize the long term dilutive effect of such a note right away? This is the question investors would have to toggle with, in this case.

This is, of course, all assuming that the company is even allowed to issue equity or converts right now, given that there have been reports of a formal SEC investigation underway and subpoenas issued to the company as a result of Elon Musk's tweet.To be honest, the idea of a recapitalization makes more sense to me than a restructuring at this stage in the game. Obviously, in a restructuring, there is significantly more risk to equity holders then there would be from the dilutive effects of a recap.

Two potential wild card scenarios that I discussed today with SA Contributor @Keubiko could also be:

1. An extremely well known investor with tons of credibility decides to ignore the legal liability and reach a perversely beneficial deal that's impossible to turn down with the company in order to "bail it out" (i.e. think Buffett and Home Cap).

2. The company's legal liabilities outweigh any investor interest in the name and the company can't get anything done.

The former scenario would result in the equity moving significantly higher regardless of the fully diluted share count blowing out, in my opinion. The latter, much lower. Both moves would be in short order, in my opinion.

Either way, things just don’t smell right to me when it comes to the potential to go private. Again, putting aside the fact that the CEO may or may not have just broken securities laws (the SEC will determine this soon), a recapitalization in any form would likely put further pressure on the equity. I feel like it was being introduced to the narrative today by FBN because it’s a serious option for the company, and I believe that investors both long and short should be aware of the potential risks involved.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own TSLA calls and puts