Comparing Main Street Capital's NAV, Dividend, And Valuation To 11 BDC Peers (Post Q2 2018 Earnings) - Part 1

My buy, sell, or hold recommendation and current price target for MAIN is stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

Part 1 also performs a comparative analysis between each company’s investment portfolio as of 3/31/2018 and 6/30/2018. This includes the percentage of investments on non-accrual status.

Focus of Article:

The focus of PART 1 of this article is to analyze Main Street Capital Corp.’s (MAIN) recent results and compare several of the company’s metrics to twelve other business development company (“BDC”) peers. This analysis will show past and current data with supporting documentation within two tables. Table 1 will compare MAIN’s recent net asset value (“NAV”), economic return, net investment income (“NII”), stock price to annualized NII ratio, and percentage of total investment income attributable to capitalized payment-in-kind (“PIK”) income to the other BDC peers. Table 1 will also provide a premium (discount) to NAV analysis using stock prices as of 8/17/2018. Table 2 will compare MAIN’s investment portfolio (including several additional metrics) as of 3/31/2018 and 6/30/2018 to the other BDC peers.

I am writing this two-part article due to the continued requests that such an analysis be specifically performed on MAIN and some of the company’s BDC peers at periodic intervals.These BDC peers include Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV), Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC), Franklin Square (“FS”) Investment Corp. (FSIC), Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN), Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC), Medley Capital Corp. (MCC), NEWTEK Business Services Corp. (NEWT), Oaktree (OAK) Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI), Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL), Solar Capital, Ltd. (SLRC), and Blackrock (BLK) TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC). Due to the fact American Capital Senior Floating Ltd. (ACSF) is currently in the process of “winding down” its operations, this BDC will be omitted from this analysis. Due to the fact Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) has yet to report earnings for the company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 (calendar second quarter of 2018), PART 1’s comparative metrics are not yet available for this BDC.

Understanding the general characteristics of each company’s investment portfolio and operating performance can shed some light on which companies are overvalued or undervalued strictly per a “numbers” analysis. This is not the only data that should be examined to initiate a position within a particular stock/sector. However, I believe this analysis would be a good “starting-point” to begin a discussion on the topic. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and current price target for MAIN will be in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

NAV, Economic Return (Loss), Current Premium (Discount) to NAV, and NII Analysis - Overview:

Let us start this analysis by first getting accustomed to the information provided in Table 1 below. This will be beneficial when explaining how MAIN compares to the company’s twelve other BDC peers regarding the metrics stated above. Due to the fact several BDC peers listed in Table 1 have a different fiscal year-end, all quarterly results are based on a calendar year-end. For instance, all metrics below are stated “Q2 2018” even though this does not correspond to every company’s fiscal year-end. Readers should be aware as such when the analysis is presented below.

Table 1 –NAV, Economic Return (Loss), Current Premium (Discount) to NAV, NII, and Capitalized PIK Analysis

(Source: Table created by me, obtaining historical stock prices from NASDAQ and each company’s NAV per share figures from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Table 1 above provides the following information on MAIN and the twelve other BDC peers (see each corresponding column): 1) NAV per share at the end of the calendar first quarter of 2018; 2) NAV per share at the end of the calendar second quarter of 2018; 3) NAV per share change during the calendar second quarter of 2018 (percentage); 4) economic return (loss) during the calendar second quarter of 2018 (percentage); 5) economic return (loss) during the trailing twelve-months (percentage); 6) stock price as of 8/17/2018; 7) 8/17/2018 premium (discount) to NAV per share at the end of the calendar second quarter of 2018 (percentage); 8) NII per share during the calendar second quarter of 2018; 9) 8/17/2018 stock price to annualized NII ratio; and 10) percentage of total investment income attributable to capitalized PIK (deferred) income. Now that an overview has been provided, let us start the comparative analysis.

MAIN:

Using Table 1 above as a reference, MAIN had a NAV of $23.67 per share at the end of the calendar first quarter of 2018. MAIN had a NAV of $23.96 per share at the end of the calendar second quarter of 2018. This calculates to a quarterly NAV increase of $0.29 per share or 1.23%. When including MAIN’s monthly dividends and special periodic dividend totaling $0.845 per share, the company had an economic return of $1.135 per share or 4.80% for the calendar second quarter of 2018. It should also be noted MAIN had a trailing twelve-month economic return of $4.16 per share or 18.07% which outperformed all but one of the BDC peers within this analysis (GAIN had the largest economic return). With that being said, a portion of MAIN’s return was directly attributable to accretive issuances through the company’s “at-the-market” (“ATM”) equity offering program.

When excluding MAIN’s accretive equity offerings, the company’s performance during the past four quarters was mainly attributable to the following two factors: 1) minor-modest underpayment of dividends when compared to the company’s NII (excluding its special periodic dividends which are generally paid out of cumulative capital gains); and 2) continued net appreciation within multiple control and affiliate investments (especially Gamber-Johnson Holdings, LLC [Gamber-Johnson], MSC Adviser I, LLC [MSC Adviser], Principle Environmental, LLC [Principle], and Drilling Info., Inc. [Drilling]). This is a good transition to the next topic of discussion, an analysis of MAIN’s investment portfolio (including several additional metrics) as of 3/31/2018 and 6/30/2018. To begin this analysis, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 – Investment Portfolio Composition Analysis (Including Several Additional Metrics; 6/30/2018 Versus 3/31/2018)

(Source: Table created by me, directly obtaining some figures/percentages from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1]. All remaining figures/percentages were calculated using data obtained within the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, MAIN had 71% and 4% of the company’s investment portfolio in senior secured first- and second-lien loans as of 6/30/2018, respectively. As such, these types of loans comprised the majority of MAIN’s investment portfolio. When compared to the prior quarter, MAIN’s percentage of senior secured first- and second-lien loans decreased by (1%) and remained unchanged, respectively. MAIN also had less than 1%, 0%, and 25% of the company’s investment portfolio in subordinated debt (unsecured loans), CLO/credit-linked notes (“CLN”) (structured securitizations) + other, and equity/warrants, respectively. When compared to the prior quarter, MAIN’s percentage of subordinated debt (unsecured loans) and CLO/CLN (structured securitizations) + other remained unchanged while the company’s percentage of equity/warrants increased 1%. As such, there was no notable shift in investment portfolio composition during the calendar second quarter of 2018.

As of 6/30/2018, MAIN’s investment portfolio had a “fair market value (“FMV”) versus cost” ratio of 1.0872x. When compared to the twelve other BDC peers within this analysis, this ratio was notably above the mean of 1.0053x. When compared to a ratio of 1.0725x as of 3/31/2018, MAIN’s ratio slightly increased during the calendar second quarter of 2018. MAIN had 3.5% and 1.2% of the company’s investment portfolio on “non-accrual” status as of 6/30/2018; based on its amortized cost basis and FMV, respectively. When compared to the twelve other BDC peers as of 6/30/2018, MAIN’s amortized cost and FMV non-accrual percentage was modestly below the mean of 4.9% and 2.2%, respectively. However, when compared to the prior quarter, MAIN’s non-accrual percentage did experience a slight “uptick”. This was consistent with the general trend within the BDC peers I currently cover during the calendar second quarter of 2018.

As of 6/30/2018, MAIN’s investment portfolio had generated a cumulative realized gain of $0.94 per share (when based on a per share count as of 6/30/2018). When compared to the twelve other BDC peers within this analysis, MAIN had the second largest cumulative realized gain per share amount (positive catalyst/factor). MAIN’s cumulative realized gain (loss) figure was notably more attractive when compared to the mean of ($0.95) per share. In fact, only ARCC, GAIN, MAIN, GBDC, TSLX, and NEWT had a cumulative realized gain as of 6/30/2018. I believe calculating a BDC’s cumulative realized gain (loss) per share amount provides an extremely useful metric when analyzing the long-term performance of management’s underwriting abilities, due diligence, and expertise. I am the only contributor on Seeking Alpha to provide this specific metric (also considers Marketplace services; includes reconciling all necessary cumulative adjustments within this account to provide a “proper/ true” per share amount).

As of 6/30/2018, 7.28% of MAIN’s portfolio had debt and equity investments within the oil and gas sector (including certain investments in the energy sector which had “oil and gas” characteristics and/or services linked to the sector). When compared to the twelve other BDC peers within this analysis, MAIN’s oil and gas exposure was modestly above the mean of 4.38%. When compared to the prior quarter, MAIN’s exposure to the oil and gas sector slightly increased; mainly the result of FMV appreciation within one particular portfolio company (Drilling Info, Inc.) and one new debt investment.

Once again using Table 1 as a reference, MAIN’s NII of $0.660 per share during the calendar second quarter of 2018 exceeded all BDC peers within this analysis; most by a notable margin. Simply put, MAIN should continue (and deserves) to trade at a large-very large premium to the company’s BDC peers within this analysis. When comparing each company’s stock price as of 8/17/2018 to its annualized NII, MAIN had the third highest ratio at 15.37x (more of a “cautious”/negative factor). MAIN’s current annualized NII ratio is relatively unchanged when compared to a ratio of 15.26x as of 5/18/2018 (just something to consider).

During the calendar second quarter of 2018, 0.62% of MAIN’s total investment income was attributable to capitalized PIK income. When compared to the twelve other BDC peers within this analysis, this was modestly-notably below the mean of 4.77%. I believe it is never a positive catalyst/trend when a BDC has any portion of its accrued income classified as being capitalized/deferred. Simply put, under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), PIK income is revenue that is currently being “booked” but has not actually been received in cash. In a majority of cases, capitalized PIK income is paid in cash at maturity/when a sale occurs. However, more times than not, capitalized PIK income is a contractual amendment regarding a portfolio company who is, at the time, having operational troubles (which increases the probably of the inability of paying its loan obligations). As such, it is usually the case capitalized PIK income is never “completely” received in cash upon maturity/when a sale occurs. In my professional opinion, if a BDC has a large portion of its investment income classified/accrued as capitalized PIK income, it should be seen as a concern regarding future performance.

As of 8/17/2018 MAIN’s stock price traded at $40.60 per share. When calculated, MAIN’s stock price was trading at a premium to NAV as of 6/30/2018 of $16.64 per share or 69.45%. While MAIN continues to trade at a material (at or greater than 10%) premium to NAV and at a very large premium to all BDC peers within this analysis (NEWT has been closer this gap recently), I believe the metrics laid out in this two-part article provide factual, quantitative support as to why this company deserves to trade at this type of premium.

Comparison of MAIN’s NAV, Economic Return, Valuation, NII, and Other Metrics to Twelve BDC Peers:

Using Table 1 above as a reference, the following were the economic return (loss) percentages for MAIN and the twelve other BDC peers during the trailing twelve-months (in order of highest to lowest economic return/lowest to highest economic loss; very good indication of recent overall performance):

1) GAIN: 25.67% economic return

2) MAIN: 18.07% economic return

3) NEWT: 16.67% economic return

4) TSLX: 12.49% economic return

5) ARCC: 12.31% economic return

6) GBDC: 9.33% economic return

7) SLRC: 8.07% economic return

8) TCPC: 6.77 economic return

9) AINV: 5.06% economic return

10) FSIC: 3.85% economic return

11) OCSI: (0.75%) economic loss

12) OCSL: (12.82%) economic loss

13) MCC: (21.66%) economic loss

Next, the following were the non-accrual percentages for MAIN and the twelve other BDC peers as of 6/30/2018 (in order of lowest to highest percentage; based on amortized cost [excluding any debt-to-equity exchanges and recently written-off/sold investments]):

1) SLRC: 0.0% non-accrual rate (0.0% as of 3/31/2018)

1) TSLX: 0.0% non-accrual rate (0.0% as of 3/31/2018)

3) OCSI*: 0.1% non-accrual rate (3.7% as of 3/31/2018)

4) FSIC: 0.6% non-accrual rate (< 0.1% as of 3/31/2018)

5) GBDC: 1.1% non-accrual rate (0.3% as of 3/31/2018)

6) TCPC: 1.4% non-accrual rate (0.6% as of 3/31/2018)

7) ARCC: 2.7% non-accrual rate (2.7% as of 3/31/2018)

8) AINV: 3.0% non-accrual rate (3.3% as of 3/31/2018)

9) MAIN: 3.5% non-accrual rate (3.3% as of 3/31/2018)

10) NEWT: 7.1% non-accrual rate (6.2% as of 3/31/2018)

11) GAIN: 9.2% non-accrual rate (2.7% as of 3/31/2018; large increase)

12) OCSL*: 12.3% non-accrual rate (12.0% as of 3/31/2018)

13) MCC: 22.6% non-accrual rate (23.9% as of 3/31/2018)

* = wrote-off two proportionately large non-accrual investments during calendar Q2 2018

Next, the following were the cumulative realized gain (loss) per share amounts for MAIN and the twelve other BDC peers as of 6/30/2018 (share count as of 6/30/2018; in order of highest to lowest realized gain/lowest to highest realized loss [great indication of long-term performance of management’s underwriting abilities/due diligence/expertise]):

1) NEWT: $3.84 per share cumulative realized gain (conversion = 2014)

2) MAIN: $0.94 per share cumulative realized gain (IPO = 2007)

3) TSLX: $0.59 per share cumulative realized gain (IPO = 2014)

4) GBDC: $0.58 per share cumulative realized gain (IPO = 2010)

5) GAIN: $0.55 per share cumulative realized gain (IPO = 2005)

6) ARCC: $0.36 per share cumulative realized gain (IPO = 2004)

7) FSIC: ($0.16) per share cumulative realized loss (IPO = 2009)

8) SLRC: ($1.73) per share cumulative realized loss (IPO = 2010)

9) OCSI: ($1.77) per share cumulative realized loss (IPO = 2013)

10) TCPC: ($2.37) per share cumulative realized loss (IPO = 2012)

11) OCSL: ($3.99) per share cumulative realized loss (IPO = 2008)

12) MCC: ($4.30) per share cumulative realized loss (IPO = 2011)

13) AINV: ($4.90) per share cumulative realized loss (IPO = 2004)

Next, the following were the 8/17/2018 premium (discount) to NAV as of 6/30/2018 percentages for MAIN and the twelve other BDC peers (in order of largest to smallest discount/smallest to largest premium):

1) MCC: (40.90%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2018

2) OCSL (15.63%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2018

3) FSIC: (15.45%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2018

4) AINV: (12.06%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2018

5) OCSI (11.40%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2018

6) SLRC: (0.27%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2018

7) TCPC: 1.30% premium to NAV as of 6/30/2018

8) ARCC: 1.76% premium to NAV as of 6/30/2018

9) GAIN: 4.06% premium to NAV as of 6/30/2018

10) GBDC: 17.34% premium to NAV as of 6/30/2018

11) TSLX: 20.23% premium to NAV as of 6/30/2018

12) NEWT: 54.78% premium to NAV as of 6/30/2018

13) MAIN: 69.45% premium to NAV as of 6/30/2018

Next, the following were the NII (loss) per share amounts for MAIN and the twelve other BDC peers during the calendar second quarter of 2018 (in order of highest to lowest NII per share/lowest to highest net investment loss per share):

1) MAIN: $0.660 per share NII ($0.032 increase versus Q1 2018)

2) TSLX: $0.561 per share NII ($0.048 increase versus Q1 2018)

3) SLRC: $0.453 per share NII ($0.007 increase versus Q1 2018)

4) TCPC: $0.407 per share NII ($0.041 increase versus Q1 2018)

5) ARCC: $0.380 per share NII ($0.042 increase versus Q1 2018)

6) GBDC: $0.313 per share NII ($0.003 increase versus Q1 2018)

7) FSIC: $0.189 per share NII (($0.016) decrease versus Q1 2018)

8) OCSI: $0.172 per share NII ($0.016 increase versus Q1 2018)

9) AINV: $0.146 per share NII (($0.001) decrease versus Q1 2018)

10) OCSL: $0.102 per share NII (($0.006) decrease versus Q1 2018)

11) MCC: $0.017 per share NII (($0.049) decrease versus Q1 2018)

12) GAIN: $0.002** per share NII (($0.098) decrease versus Q1 2018)

13) NEWT: ($0.114) per share net investment loss (($0.021)*** decrease versus Q1 2018)

** = Includes accrued incentive fee payable per GAAP

*** = Excludes loss on extinguishment of debt so there is one uniform methodology/accounting treatment for this metric (should be recorded in net realized gain (loss) section of income statement)

Next, the following were the 8/17/2018 stock price to annualized NII per share amounts for MAIN and the twelve other BDC peers during the calendar second quarter of 2018 (in order of lowest to highest ratio):

1) TSLX: 8.77x (10.34x as of 5/18/2018)

2) TCPC: 9.09x (10.01x as of 5/18/2018)

3) AINV: 9.74x (9.61x as of 5/18/2018)

4) FSIC: 9.91x (9.60x as of 5/18/2018)

5) ARCC: 11.41x (12.26x as of 5/18/2018)

6) SLRC: 12.06x (12.01x as of 5/18/2018)

7) OCSL: 12.30x (11.43x as of 5/18/2018)

8) OCSI: 12.76x (13.45x as of 5/18/2018)

9) GBDC: 15.16x (14.96x as of 5/18/2018)

10) MAIN: 15.37x (15.26x as of 5/18/2018)

11) MCC: 57.22x (13.81x as of 5/18/2018)

12) GAIN: 1700.28x (28.71x as of 5/18/2018)

13) NEWT: N/A (net investment loss)

Finally, the following were the percentage of total investment income attributable to capitalized PIK income for MAIN and the twelve other BDC peers during the calendar second quarter of 2018 (in order of lowest to highest percentage [very good indication of overall health of investment portfolio]):

1) GAIN: 0.00% capitalized PIK income (0.00% last quarter)

1) NEWT: 0.00% capitalized PIK income (0.00% last quarter)

3) SLRC: 0.10% capitalized PIK income (0.13% last quarter)

4) GBDC: 0.53% capitalized PIK income (0.63% last quarter)

5) MAIN: 0.62% capitalized PIK income (1.03% last quarter)

6) TSLX: 2.68% capitalized PIK income (1.93% last quarter)

7) AINV: 4.21% capitalized PIK income (4.37% last quarter)

8) OCSL: 4.57% capitalized PIK income (5.60% last quarter)

9) OCSI: 4.89% capitalized PIK income (7.41% last quarter)

10) ARCC: 7.51% capitalized PIK income (5.99% last quarter)

11) TCPC: 7.58% capitalized PIK income (6.17% last quarter)

12) FSIC: 12.03% capitalized PIK income (13.26% last quarter)

13) MCC: 17.30% capitalized PIK income (14.42% last quarter)

Conclusions Drawn (PART 1):

PART 1 of this article has analyzed MAIN and twelve other BDC peers in regards to the following metrics: 1) trailing twelve-month economic return (loss) (good indicator of recent overall performance); 2) percentage of investments on non-accrual status as of 6/30/2018; 3) cumulative gain (loss) per share as of 6/30/2018 (great indicator of long-term performance); 4) current premium (discount) to NAV as of 6/30/2018; 5) quarterly NII per share; 6) current stock price to annualized NII ratio;and 7) percentage of total investment income attributable to capitalized PIK income.

When compared to the twelve other BDC peers within this analysis, MAIN once again outperformed all of the company’s BDC peers I currently cover during the calendar second quarter of 2018 regarding its NII per share and all but one regarding its economic return percentage (a positive factor/trend). This article also highlighted MAIN had an above average FMV versus cost ratio, modestly below average investments on non-accrual status, modestly above average exposure to the oil and gas sector (including certain investments in the energy sector which had oil and gas characteristics and/or services linkedto the sector), and the second highest cumulative realized gain per share as of 6/30/2018.

These metrics are direct, factual evidence as to why market participants have continued to value MAIN at a premium to all of the BDC peers within this analysis. Over the prior several months, MAIN’s stock price to annualized NII per share ratio remained relatively unchanged which I believe helps support the notion the company remains appropriately priced (should trade at a higher multiple versus most sector peers).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate MAIN as a SELL when the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than a 75% premium to the mean of MAIN’s projected NAV as of 9/30/2018 range ($24.35 per share), a HOLD when trading at greater than a 55% but less than a 75% premium to the mean of MAIN’s projected NAV as of 9/30/2018 range, and a BUY when trading at or less than a 55% premium to the mean of MAIN’s projected NAV as of 9/30/2018 range. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last MAIN article (approximately two weeks ago).

As such, I currently rate MAIN as a HOLD. As such, I currently believe MAIN is appropriately valued (not overvalued, not undervalued). My current price target for MAIN is approximately $42.60 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. This price target is a $0.65 per share increase when compared to my last MAIN article. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $37.75 per share. This price is an increase of $0.60 per share when compared to my last MAIN article.

For additional support on my BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation, I recently discussed MAIN’s dividend sustainability and recent quarterly performance in the following articles (read the Conclusions Drawn section for quick access):

Main Street Capital's Dividend Projection For September-November 2018 (Includes Second Half Of 2018 Special Periodic Dividend Projection)

Analyzing Main Street Capital's Results For Q2 2018 (Includes Investment Rating Analysis)

As of 8/17/2018, I currently have a BUY recommendation on the following BDC stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) SLRC. A majority of the remaining stocks I currently cover are a HOLD.

Final Note:The analysis performed above does not provide “every” catalyst/factor to consider when choosing a BDC investment. However, I believe this analysis is a good starting point to begin a discussion on the topic. Additional metrics will be analyzed in PART 2 of this article. PART 2 will take a look at MAIN’s past and current dividend rates, yields, and other similar metrics and compare the results to twelve other BDC peers. Several of these metrics have a direct impact on future operations/results as events unfold.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

