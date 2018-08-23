Spotify Is A Serf Whose Liberation Will Never Come

Serfdom was a condition in medieval Europe in which a tenant farmer was bound to a hereditary plot of land and to the will of his landlord. To feed himself, the serf would have to cultivate a plot of land owned by his lord, to whom a substantial proportion of the grain grown would be given to.

Spotify (SPOT) sits on a danger zone as the company has no control over what fundamentally constitutes the majority of its revenue. Compounding this danger is that fact that Spotify will never have control and is currently competing against three of five FAANG stocks. Spotify, Apple Music (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon Music (NASDAQ:AMZN), and YouTube Music (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), virtually, all have the exact same songs, effectively rendering obsolete the tried and tested strategy of constructing a deeply entrenched competitive moat.

Having played a pivotal role in creating the streaming market, Spotify now finds itself much like David as he was about to fight the Philistine warrior Goliath. But without the God of music streaming on their side, and in a world where the brute force of unhindered capital reigns supreme, Spotify faces an increasingly bleak future. At best, this would be as a minnow, credited with championing a model which liberated the music industry from the clutches of online pirates. At worst, total destruction if the music streaming doomsday scenario becomes a reality.

Spotify Is Not The Netflix Of Streaming And The Competition Is Ramping

Spotify ended its first day of trading at a $26.5 billion valuation, 157 million monthly active users and 71 million premium subscribers. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) currently has 130.1 million subscribers and IPOed on May 22, 2002, at a valuation of $300 million. Not only is there less upside to SPOT due to the law of large numbers, Netflix also did not have the same gravitas of competition that Spotify does.

The combined market capitalization of Apple, Amazon, and Google is $2.8 trillion. As at the end of 2018's second quarter, their total free cash flow was $22.47 billion, with a total gross cash on hand of $201 billion. And while Netflix was pivotal in the popularising subscription-video-on-demand (SVOD) services, it still faces limited competition, unlike Spotify.

Source: Macrumors 'Spotify Announces 75M Active Users, Raises $526M Following Apple Music Debut'

When Apple Music was launched during in June 2015, Spotify had 75 million active users and 20 million paid subscribers worldwide. It commendable that they've still been able to grow from this point, but it's clear from their Q2 2018 results that this growth is now at a negative inflection point.

Spotify grew both monthly active users ("MAU") and premium subscribers by 30% and 40% year-on-year, respectively. The latter also grew by 12 million to 83 million from when Spotify directly listed its shares on the NYSE.

But this has come at a cost.

Source: Spotify Investor Day Presentation

Average revenue per user ("ARPU") for Q2 2018 had declined further to €4.89 from €5.32 as at the end of 2017. This was due to factors like the growing popularity of their family and student plans, as well as their growth in lower ARPU geographies like Latin America and Southeast Asia.

A 28.5% decline in ARPU from 2015 is a negative long-term trend that will increasingly diminish Spotify's attractiveness as an investment. Critically, it is this facet that differentiates Spotify from Netflix. Spotify will be heavily restrained in its ability to raise the cost of its monthly subscriptions to boost revenue.

Source: Netflix`s average revenue per streaming customer worldwide from Q3 2012 to Q3 2017

Lord Sony, Lord Universal, and Lord Warner

In a just over 12 months' time, Spotify will have to renew their contract with the big three record labels. This comes fast on the heels of Spotify's pre-public listing negotiation deal which saw the monopoly agree to reduce the average percentage of Spotify per-stream revenue they received in order to give the company a better chance of profitability.

Sony Music Entertainment Inc, Universal Music Group, and Warner Music Group, henceforth referred to as SUW, did not sacrifice their revenue because of corporate altruism, but of self-interest as all three held equity stakes in Spotify. Warner has since disposed of its entire stake, Sony has sold fifty percent of its shares, and Universal has announced its intention to dispose of its.

The result of the pre-listing negotiation with SUW saw Spotify's average percentage payout fall from 55% to 52%. This led to a marked increase in Spotify's 2017 gross margin to 21% from 14% in 2016.

Spotify's gross margins from Music Business Worldwide

The importance of this crucial facet of Spotify's investment case was underlain by when SPOT hit a 2018 all-time high on Friday, June 8, as news of the company directly licensing artists was published. However, Spotify's CEO Daniel Ek opened the company's Q2 2018 earnings call by stating the platform is not working to replace record labels and that licensing content "doesn't make us a label, nor do we have any interest in becoming a label."

Again, this is not because of the misguided form of corporate altruism. The 24-month contract negotiations between Spotify and SUW heavily disincentivize Spotify from attempting to own its own music rights by becoming a label itself. Indeed, Music Business Worldwide quotes a very senior US-based source at a major record company stating that "If Spotify comes in here [during the 2019 re-negotiations] and asks for any sort of margin improvement, we're going to laugh them out of the room." And that "Over the last six months, trust has eroded and they've started doing things which seem blatantly out to get us. They're valued at a multiple which is much higher than any major label today; perhaps it's now time for us to start clawing that margin back."

87% of Spotify streams are owned by SUW. Any attempt by Spotify to sidestep them dramatically will be met with a swift response. Spotify, unlike Netflix, cannot become a purveyor of original content. The entrance and growth of Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music also gives SUW more leeway in their negotiations with Spotify as they are less dependent on one source for their streaming revenue. Tim Ingham's article goes into further detail on a number of pain points SUW will be looking to address during the 2019 negotiations, conveying the depth of control SUW has over Spotify's future.

In medieval England, a serf who made his way to a chartered town and evaded recapture for a year and a day obtained his freedom. Hence, one has to wonder what day after what year if ever, Spotify's fate is not shaped and molded by the interests of a monopolistic trio.

The Doomsday Scenario

The acquisition of one of SUW by Apple, Amazon, or Google is spectre that hangs over Spotify. Universal's parent company Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVEF), is looking to sell 50% of the music label, Apple has also already launched a global music publishing division, and Amazon has a brutal reputation for large acquisitions meant to enhance the attractiveness of its prime platform.

In the event that either one of SUW is acquired by Apple or Amazon, SPOT will experience a material decline as another spectre of anti-competitive practices being enacted to take market Spotify's share would hang over the company. This could take many forms like delaying the release of specific albums on Spotify's platform, pulling songs after a set time period, or mandating an increase in the average percentage payout per stream.

The Future Of Music Is Undoubtedly Streaming

There is no doubt that the future of music is streaming. Long gone are the days when the John Cusacks of their time would blast Peter Gabriel on a boombox held above their head while standing outside the window of a love interest. So too are the days when the ultimate act of romance was curating a playlist, then burning it into a CD to give to a crush.

Screenshot of Old Napster from Notes on Digital Audio

Spotify helped reign in the online piracy of music, indeed, the WSJ heralds the company as the "savior" of the music industry. The advent of the widespread adoption of the internet at the start of the new millennium saw the rapid uptake in music piracy sites like Napster, LimeWire, and Pirate Bay. The effects of the digitization of music piracy were the decade-long decline in the global recorded music industry revenue from its peak in 1999.

Source: Global Music Report 2018: State Of The Industry

And while applications like iTunes gave users the ability to buy and download songs, its growth was not nearly strong enough to offset the structural decline in physical music sales. Accounts of the 'death of the music industry' piled up and the big four record companies became the big three with the demise of EMI.

2016 marked a milestone for the music industry, as for the first time, streaming overtook digital downloads as the second largest revenue source. 2017 was another milestone as a 41.1% increase in streaming revenues meant it became the single largest source of revenue for the industry.

Source: Global Music Report 2018: State Of The Industry

The strong revenue growth profile for streaming is expected to continue at a CAGR of at least 16.77% from 2018 to 2022.

Source: Global Music Report 2018: State Of The Industry

The macro trend is undoubtedly bullish for Spotify as we are currently witnessing a structural shift in the way music is consumed worldwide. However, to what extent is the company's current valuation a fair reflection of this future market and the competition ramp?

A Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy

Kanye West's 5th album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy has a number of great tracks, my favorite being POWER as it over melodic tunes, it reverberates that "No one man should have all that power." In the case of Spotify, this could not be truer. And while Spotify's song is at risk of being muffled amongst the giants of technology. The company's fate is beyond its own hand, and its liberty will remain even further beyond the horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.