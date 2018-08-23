Recent Spin Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. Trades At A Significant, Undeserved Discount

Introduction

On May 18th, Wyndham Worldwide (WYN) split its business into two separately traded public companies. Wyndham Destinations (WYND) comprises the timeshare business, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) comprises the owned and franchised hotel business. Upon its split, WH was trading at a discount to its closest peer, Choice Hotels International (CHH). That discount has widened further since the split, even as WH is growing meaningfully faster than CHH.

WH currently trades at 11.7x consensus 2019 EBITDA and 16.6x consensus 2019 EPS. This compares to CHH trading at 14.2x and 18.6x, respectively. This discount of 2.5x EBITDA and 2.0x EPS, implies 15-30% upside for WH to trade inline with CHH. This can be structured as a pair trade (long WH and short CHH) or outright long in WH.

Comparing WH/CHH

Perhaps the most important metric for hotel franchisors is REVPAR (revenue per available room) growth in its hotel system. The chart below illustrates WH’s recent growth, which has surpassed CHH. Both WH and CHH are focused on the economy and midscale lodging markets. In economy, WH has 41% share and CHH has 14% share. In midscale, WH has 37% share and CHH has 34% share. WH is 60% domestic and 40% international, whereas CHH is ~80% domestic and ~20% international.

WH Business Overview

WH is the largest franchisor of hotels globally.

It has a diverse portfolio of well-known brands.

The franchise model offers compelling economics for franchisees.

WH’s recent acquisition of La Quinta (LQ) bolsters its midscale presence. WH (formerly under the WYN ticker) has a long history of capital returns and successful acquisitions. The Company currently has a $300mm stock repurchase authorization, with $285mm of capacity under that program remaining (they repurchased $15mm in 2Q). They also pay a 1.75% dividend yield.

Conclusion

WH offers compelling upside from capital returns, earnings growth, and multiple expansion. The case for multiple expansion is strong, given WH’s closes peer trades at a >2x premium on EBITDA multiple and EPS multiple. WH has 15-30% upside, just to trade inline with CHH. This does not include incremental upside from earnings growth, capital returns, and accretive M&A.

Disclaimer: Do not rely on the information set forth in this write-up as the basis upon which you make an investment decision - please do your own work. The author and his family, friends, employer, and/or funds in which he is invested may hold positions in and/or trade, from time to time, any of the securities mentioned in this write-up. This write-up does not purport to be complete on the topics addressed, and the author takes no responsibility to update this write-up in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.