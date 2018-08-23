Is It Time To Back Up The Truck On Ford? 5 Things Investors Need To Know

Ford has been absolutely mauled by the market over the past four years. And its latest disastrous earnings don't bode well for the rest of the year either.

In my high-yield dividend growth retirement portfolio I focus on three core strategies:

maximum safe yield

fast long-term dividend growth potential

strong undervaluation (high margin of safety)

Thus I typically like to stick to low risk stocks with very stable and growing cash flow in thriving industries. Recently several readers have asked me to look at Ford (F), because the automotive maker has been so badly mauled by the market.

That's because over the past four years Ford's stock has been in a bear market. Even factoring in its generous dividends, the company has underperformed the broader market by 87%.

Generally I don't invest in turnaround stories, especially in no moat industries such as this. But I do on occasion make exceptions if I believe that the valuation is low enough and the long-term valuation adjusted total return potential is strong enough.

So in the spirit of potentially being "greedy when others are fearful" let's take a close look at Ford. Specifically at the reasons the market hates it right now, the safety of its mouth watering dividend, and how management plans to turn things around in the coming years. Most importantly, we'll closely examine Ford's valuation to see whether it is indeed "time to be greedy" on this stock or whether it's a value trap that's best avoided.

1. Why The Market Hates Ford

Automotive stocks in particular are not generally well liked by Wall Street and it's not hard to see why. This is a highly capital intensive, wildly competitive, no moat industry that's cyclical and tied to the health of the global economy. Worse still, auto companies have to constantly revamp their line ups to maintain sales and market share in a costly process that is akin to how the pharmaceutical industry struggles to grow revenue over time due to patent expirations. However, without patent protection the automotive industry is doesn't enjoy the fat margins that drug makers do (average industry operating margin is 5.9%).

Well, Ford is in one of these cyclical downturn periods right now. while it sells in over 100 countries, the US, China, and Europe make up the vast majority of sales and profits. Thanks to both short and medium-term problems in those key markets Ford's latest results were abysmal.

Metric Q2 2018 Results Revenue Growth -2.3% Net Income Growth -47.8% Free Cash Flow Growth -24.5% EPS Growth -47.1% FCF/Share Growth -24.6% Dividend Growth 0% Dividend FCF Payout Ratio 19.5%

(Sources: earnings release, Morningstar)

The most important thing for dividend investors to focus on is free cash flow, which is what's left over after running the business and investing in future growth. This is what pays the dividend. The good news is that even in this terrible quarter Ford managed to generate $3.1 billion in free cash flow. And in the last 12 months FCF came in at a very strong $9.2 billion. The bad news is that this TTM FCF (what investors want to focus on) declined 47% from the equivalent 12 month period back in 2016-2017. This means that while Ford is still generating healthy FCF and covering the dividend, this all important metric is rapidly deteriorating.

What caused Ford's dramatic drop in profitability? Well several things. First in its cash cow North American market a fire at a key parts supplier for the F-150 pickup resulted in an eight day shut down. That short-term disruption was enough to reduce pre-tax (EBIT) earnings by $579 million. As a result its most profitable segment saw EBIT margins fall 22% to 7.4%.

In Europe, where Ford's crossovers and small cars (Fiesta and Focus) have been selling well, the company reported a $73 million pre-tax profit loss. And keep in mind that Ford has struggled to be profitable in Europe for years, thanks to higher labor and regulatory costs. Its EBIT margin in the EU fell from a razor thin 1.7% in Q2 2017 to -1% thanks to new stricter emission regulations and negative currency effects. Ford is now guiding for a full year loss in Europe.

South America continues to be a black hole for Ford, with flat sales and EBIT margins of -12.2%. The Middle East & Africa managed an impressive 15.6% EBIT margin swing higher and actually generated a rare pre-tax profit. But that paltry $49 million profit is hardly enough to cushion the blow from Ford's disastrous Asian results. Worse still for the full year Ford expects to merely break even in the Middle East & Africa.

Revenue from Asia fell 32%, causing Ford to see a $394 million pre-tax loss in what's usually its second most profitable market. EBIT margins crashed 21.2% to clock in at -16.4%, making this Ford's least profitable region by far. The main culprit was China, where Ford's very old line up of cars has been abandoned by Chinese consumers. That resulted in Ford's equity income from its Chinese joint ventures to crash a stunning 98.5%, from $195 million to $3 million. Ford's massive decline in China is due to the fact that every major automaker has a joint venture in that country, and there are numerous local Chinese car makers, both large and small. All these competitors are constantly introducing new models into what's now the largest and fastest growing automotive market (twice the auto volumes of the US by 2025). As a result Ford's older lineup means it has rapidly lost market share in the Middle Kingdom. Meanwhile the escalating trade battle between China and the US might spill over into even weaker China sales in the short-term.

Ford's mobility segment, its big bet on the future of autonomous cars, saw losses increase from $63 million last year, to $181 million this year. That's thanks to aggressive investment that management says will continue for the full year.

The only segment to do well was Ford Credit, which is Ford's financing arm. It supplies the loans that help drive car/truck sales and leases. Thanks to $151 billion in interest bearing loans, Ford Credit posted a $645 million pre-tax profit in Q2. That represents 39% of its total company pre-tax profit this quarter and management expects continued strong earnings growth to continue for the full year.

And of course we can't forget about US steel tariffs, that according to S&P have sent benchmarket steel prices up 41% in 2018. Given all the headwinds Ford is facing, tariffs boosting its input costs is the last thing the company needs. In total management expects 2018 to be a very rough year, and lowered its full year adjusted EPS guidance to about $1.4, down from its previous $1.68 level. That would represent a 21% decline in adjusted earnings compared to 2017. The terrible results have forced management to announce that it will be restructuring over the next three to five years, to the tune of $11 billion.

Due to these large restructuring expenses, combined with its declining FCF, two analysts (including Morgan Stanley) have now warned that Ford may be forced to cut its dividend. Berenberg analyst Alexander Haissl points to Ford's collapse in China joint venture equity income as the main catalyst for this. In 2017 Ford's China operations generated $1.4 billion in equity income, enough to cover 58% of the regular dividend all on its own. Thus the collapse in China means higher dividend sustainability risk. In fact, Berenberg now expects Ford to have to cut its regular dividend by 33% to just $0.10 per quarter.

So now we can see why Ford shares have been pummelled. The question is whether or not speculation about Ford's dividend safety means that high-yield investors should still wait for Ford's turnaround plan to take effect. The good news is that while Ford's 2018 results are likely to be very weak, management has big plans to turn things around while also maintaining its regular dividend.

2. Management Plans To Turn Things Around While Maintaining Regular Dividend

Since I'm a dividend investors (as are most of my followers) we need to address the elephant in the room first, Ford's dividend safety. If that dividend isn't safe there's really no point to owning what's clearly a troubled company going through a challenging turnaround.

CFO Bob Shanks recently told Bloomberg that:

“The regular dividend is not at risk, and all those commentaries coming after the quarterly call -- while I can understand the sentiment -- are all baseless...We’re very comfortable with our strategy on the dividend.”

And more recently Shanks told another analyst that Ford's earlier plans to maintain the regular dividend "through the cycle" remains in effect.

"It's extremely operative...It's an important foundation of our entire strategy around the balance sheet, around shareholder distributions and the way in which we provide them. It's also about the consistency that we hope to provide, and to demonstrate through -- whenever the next downturn is -- around the regular dividend." - CFO Bob Shanks

Basically Shanks is saying the Ford's current dividend strategy, which is to pay out 40% to 50% of adjusted EPS in the form of a $0.60 regular dividend plus a special dividend, was designed to survive recessions and industry downturns. In case adjusted EPS ($1.4 expected this year) isn't sufficient to cover the dividend, Ford's large cash position and credit facilities are there to ensure its safety. This is a similar strategy adopted by large oil companies, such as dividend aristocrats Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX). In other words, Ford wants to maintain a safe payout ratio throughout the entire economic/industry cycle, and isn't worried about dipping into cash or liquidity reserves in any given year.

A big reason that Ford cares about maintaining the dividend is because of its largest shareholders. The Ford family (including executive chairman Bill Ford) controls just over 40% of voting rights thanks to its class B shares. These get paid the same dividend as common shares, and thus the Ford family gets at least $46.7 million per year from Ford's regular dividend. Now this fact alone hardly guarantees that the company won't cut or suspend the payout. After all Ford has cut or suspended its dividend no less than four times since 1980, including a total suspension from 2006 to 2012. But the Ford family's big stake does mean that the payout isn't likely to be reduced unless it becomes absolutely necessary. How likely is that given Ford's massive capital requirements, including for the $7 billion in cash charges it expects from its restructuring?

To answer that first let's take a look at money is available to fund the dividend in case FCF falls below $2.4 billion per year (its current cost). Ford has $25.2 billion in cash available to its automotive business as well as $10.9 billion in borrowing power under its credit facilities. That means total liquidity of $36.1 billion to potentially support the dividend in a downturn. The company has $16.2 billion in long-term corporate debt meaning it enjoys a $9 billion net cash position it can tap into in case FCF alone can't support the $2.4 billion regular payout.

Given that Ford's net cash is sufficient to pay for nearly four years of regular dividends, management's claims that the dividend is safe seem highly credible. At the very least Ford has several years to get the turnaround on track and boost its bottom line. But what exactly is management's vaunted turnaround plan?

Step one is new model launches and refreshes, to help bolster Ford's falling market share in all its key markets. In China Ford has a "China 2025" plan that calls for more than 50 new and refreshed designs to be introduced over the next seven years. This includes 15 EVs and eight SUVs. All of its vehicles will be internet connected by the end of 2019 and the company also has extensive plans to build more cars locally, and streamline its distribution network to cut costs. In fact management says that in 2019 60% of its China offerings will be refreshed or entirely new. Given Ford's disastrous current sales in this market China sales and profits are likely to do much better next year.

(Source: Ford Investor Presentation)

Meanwhile in its core US market (150% of automotive EBIT) Ford plans to refresh almost its entire line up in 2020 (some redesigns coming 2019). That should help stabilize its declining market share and help boost its profits marginally by 2020. Analysts expect about 5% EPS growth in both 2019 and 2020, to be powered almost exclusively by model refreshes and a shift to higher margin vehicle mix. Beyond 2020 is when Ford's profits are expected to soar thanks to the most important part of its turnaround plan; cost cutting.

(Source: Ford Investor Presentation)

Cost cutting is the main potential earnings growth catalyst for Ford with management planning to cut $25.5 billion in expenses between 2018 and 2025. How does it plan such an amazing feat? Step one is to improve on Alan Mulally's "One Ford" strategy. That calls for streamlining Ford's models and platforms to minimize production and redesign costs.

(Source: Ford Investor Presentation)

For example, when Ford was near death in 2007, it made over 100 models on 27 global platforms. One Ford called for cutting that to just 20 to 30 global models built around far fewer platforms. Today Ford has just nine platforms and plans to take that down to five.

one for electric vehicles

one for trucks and large SUVs

one for commercial vans,

one for cars and crossovers

one for unibody SUVs

It's also switching to a "module" system for key components, such as suspensions and displays. This will enable common components to be used across numerous models to reduce overall design costs. It would also allow Ford to boost margins by amortizing production costs over greater unit volumes.

Ford estimates that thanks to this super streamlined platform and module system it will be able to reuse 70% of a vehicles parts and only have to develop 30% specialized components. Total cost savings from this platform and module streamling is expected to be $7 billion (30% better engineering efficiency). In addition new designs should take 20% less time to bring to market which will help Ford become more competitive in its core markets (maintain or grow market share). $12 billion more in cost savings will come from lower material costs (optimizing supply chain), $1.5 billion from administration overhead reductions and improved manufacturing, and $5 billion from better marketing and incentive spending. That last part might seem rather dubious because how can Ford know what its future marketing needs will be?

That's because Ford also plans a big strategic shift to target only its most profitable models and markets.

(Source: Ford Investor Presentation)

Today Ford's profits come from just a few key regions, and most importantly certain types of vehicles. It's high performing vehicles (crossovers/trucks/commercial vehicles) are currently generating 150% of pre-tax profit which is subsidizing big losers such as sedans.

According to the most recent estimates, cars now make up just 27% of vehicles sold in the US (17.5% of Ford US sales). So Ford has announced that its phasing out cars in the US and by 2020 90% of its sales in this country will be from trucks, crossovers, and commercial vehicles. These are its highest margin products and what consumers are clamoring for. The Mustang and Focus Active sports wagon (basically a crossover) will be the only cars it sells in the states. This alone should greatly boost Ford's profitability in its core US market. In addition it won't have to spend marketing and incentive dollars to drive sales of vehicles consumers have proven they don't want.

Meanwhile Ford has also indicated an increased willingness to exit markets where it believes it can't achieve positive returns (returns on invested capital above its cost of capital). This might end up including Europe and China, where management has indicated it expects "continued erosion" to profitability in the short and medium-term. However, management isn't necessarily going to abandon large and fast growing markets immediately. This is because it plans to recreate its US approach of focusing entirely on "high performing" products, or the most popular and profitable ones. Today those generally mean crossovers and commercial vehicles (world wide) and trucks/SUVs (US).

North America: high performing accounts for 125% of EBIT

Europe: high performing accounts for over 200% of EBIT (represents less than 50% of sales right now)

Asia: high performing has 25% EBIT margins (mostly SUVs)

Basically Ford believes that its upcoming redesigns of high performing vehicle models will end up returning both Asia and Europe to profitability. And with spending on money losing cars worldwide expected to fall by 70% in the coming years, Ford's chances of finally hitting its long-term margin targets are likely to increase significantly.

(Source: Ford Investor Presentation) note "utilities" are crossovers

Finally, Ford expects that Ford Credit will do a lot of heavy lifting to cover any shortfalls in its other operations (such as China). That's because Ford Credit has a lot of what are called "managed receivables" or loans backing the financing and leasing of its vehicles. In fact Ford Credit's interest bearing assets now stand at $151 billion. In 2017 Ford Credit generated $2.3 billion in pre-tax profit but Ford reinvested almost all of that into growing the equity base supporting those loans (now $15 billion). In essence, Ford credit is a high margin cash cow that management says is almost done growing. That's because loans will be capped at $155 billion to avoid Ford becoming too dependent on its financing arm which could be vulnerable to rising default rates and loan losses during a recession. Ford's charge off ratio (loan losses) was just 0.36% in Q2 down from .46% in Q2 2017. This indicates that it's not gambling in dangerous subprime auto loans, but lending to highly creditworthy customers that can and do make their payments.

What that means is we should be able to expect that [Ford Credit] will send back to Ford, in general, about $1.6 to $1.7 billion every year, which is that 11% on the $15 billion -- and the $15 billion will grow. That pays for around 70% of the dividend on its own." - Bob Shanks

Note that Ford projects about 11% returns on equity for its Ford credit loan book over time. In the first half of 2018 ROE on those receivables was actually 15% which is why Ford credits pre-tax profit has been $1.3 billion. That puts it on track for $2.6 billion for the full year (a record), and will be a major offset to Ford's terrible results in other business segments. In fact, in 2018 Ford Credit alone will be nearly enough to cover Ford's regular dividend, even assuming that China equity income goes to zero.

In total management expects to generate 8% operating margins (excluding restructuring) in 2020 and $10 billion in pre-tax profits. This means that even if Ford struggles to execute on its turnaround plan, its free cash flow in 2020 should easily cover the current dividend. In the meantime new model launches in 2019 and the company's pure focus on high margin crossover/truck sales in North America should mean that in 2019 Ford should easily beat 2018's disastrous results. In fact, the analyst consensus currently shows Ford's EPS rising 5.3% next year. Assuming Ford can hit those very low expectations ($1.40 in EPS) and FCF tracks earnings higher, than Ford's dividend should be safe, just as management claims.

And in the long-term Ford is optimistic that its big investments into mobility ($4 billion by 2023 including $1 billion into AI driven software to run it) will allow it to become a leader in fleet management of such driverless cars. Ford's CEO Bill Hackett, who was previous head of the mobility division, believes that such driverless car fleet management might become a $400 billion global industry. Better yet Ford believes operating margins will be "at least 20%" for this new potential business. If Ford is right about those fleet management margins then it might be able to transition itself from its current high cost/low margin business model to a potentially much more profitable one.

Ok, so maybe Ford has an impressive sounding long-term turnaround plan, and the dividend isn't likely to be cut. But does that necessarily make it a good long-term investment? To answer that, let's take a look at overall dividend profile, which ultimately drives long-term total returns.

3. Dividend Profile: Payout Likely Safe For Now But Long-Term Growth Is Speculative

To determine whether or not a high-yield stock is a good long-term investment I look at the dividend profile, which ultimately determines total returns. This consists of three parts: yield, dividend safety, and long-term payout growth potential.

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio Projected 10 Year Dividend Growth Potential Annual Total Return Valuation Adjusted Total Return Ford 6.2% 26% 0% to 9.1% 6.2% to 15.3% 10.6% to 19.7% S&P 500 1.8% 38% 6.2% 8% 2% to 5%

(Sources: earnings release, Morningstar, Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Blackrock, Vanguard, Yardeni Research, Multpl, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Benjamin Graham, Simply Safe Dividends)

Ford's yield is certainly eye catching, especially compared to the S&P 500's paltry payout. And as we've just seen that dividend is likely safe, because even with Ford's fast falling free cash flow the payout is well covered. In addition Ford has promised to backstop any FCF shortfall with $9 billion in net cash and even potentially borrow to keep the dividend intact.

But that brings up the second part of the dividend safety equation, the balance sheet. In a capital intensive industry such as this, and with $7 billion in cash restructuring charges coming, we need to make sure Ford's debt levels aren't too high.

Company Corporate Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio Current Ratio S&P Credit Rating Ford 2.0 6.9 1.1 BBB Industry Average 2.5 16.9 1.5 NA

(Sources: earnings release, Morningstar, Gurufocus, FastGraphs)

Fortunately, at the corporate level the company's leverage ratio is actually slightly below the industry average. And while the interest coverage ratio is far from optimal the company's current ratio (short-term assets/short-term liabilities) is still above 1. That means Ford is not at risk of defaulting on its debt service obligations which is why it retains a strong investment grade credit rating.

Ok so Ford's dividend is both high and likely safe, barring a complete collapse of its turnaround plan. But what about its long-term growth prospects? Well here things get a bit murky. Remember that management has a hybrid variable payout dividend strategy of paying out 40% to 50% of adjusted EPS each year. When adjusted EPS is above about $1.33 then Ford investors get a special dividend. I don't expect the regular dividend to grow for many years, if ever. But analysts are currently surprisingly bullish on Ford's long-term (post 2020) EPS growth. In fact over the next 10 years they expect Ford's EPS to grow by about 15% annually, allowing special dividend growth of about 9.1%.

Personally I consider that wildly optimistic and a best case scenario. Ford would have to execute flawlessly on every aspect of its turnaround plan. It would also have to become a dominant industry leader in driverless car fleet management. Assuming that Ford's dividend growth (via special dividends) is half as much as analysts expect that means that investors could expect about 10% total returns from Ford shares bought today. That's assuming no multiple expansion. In reality if Ford's turnaround succeeds the multiple will go up and you'll see a total return boost.

As I explain in the valuation section, I estimate that from its current valuations Ford is likely to see about 4.4% annual total returns just from its PE ratio rising to fair value over the coming decade. Combined with its current yield and admittedly speculative special dividend growth, that potentially might allow the stock to generate about 15% total returns. Or to put another way, if you buy Ford today and the turnaround succeeds, then in 10 years you'll have roughly quadrupled your money.

In contrast the S&P 500, from today's valuations, is projected by Morningstar, BlackRock and Vanguard to be likely to return 2% to 5% CAGR over the same time period. Thus Ford could potentially generate three or even four times better annual total returns than the overall market. As a result it is an appealing choice for deep value investors with high risk tolerances and lots of patience (turnaround not likely to really kick off until 2021).

4. Valuation: Ford Is Trading At A Fire Sale Price

F Total Return Price data by YCharts

Up until its disastrous Q2 earnings report Ford was actually having a great year and beating the market. But the price dropping over 20% in recent weeks has meant that Ford once more is disappointing investors by badly underperforming the S&P 500. But does that price crash mean Ford is a potentially good deep value opportunity? I believe it does.

Now there's no 100% objectively correct way to value a stock. There are dozens of metrics and models one can use. But there are a few that history has shown work well for stocks like Ford.

The first approach I use is the price/tangible book value. TBV is the theoretical net liquidation value of the company, if it were to sell everything it owns and distribute its net assets to shareholders.

Stock Price/TBV 13 Year Median P/TBV Potential Discount To Fair Value Ford 1.07 1.91 44% Industry Average 1.63 NA NA

(Source: Gurufocus)

Right now Ford is trading at just a hair over its tangible book value which is far lower than the industry average. What's more that figure of 1.07 is far below the 13 year median P/TBV. And keep in mind that since 2005 Ford has nearly gone bankrupt, suspended its dividend for six years, and has recently struggled to execute on its long-term growth plans. In other words, even given all of its normal historical problems Ford appears to be about 44% undervalued.

To confirm such a high margin of safety I also look at the PE ratio compared to its long-term (20 year) average. That's because for stable business model stocks (meaning industry doesn't change much over time) PE ratios tend to be mean reverting. That means they cycle around a relatively fixed point that approximates fair value over time. A 20 year average means this PE ratio includes the 2000 recession, the financial crisis, the dividend suspension, and Ford's recent turmoil.

Forward PE 20 Year Average PE Implied 10 Year EPS Growth Rate Historical Fair Value Discount To Historical Fair Value 6.9 11.8 -0.8% $16.50 41%

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs)

Even with all of those negative, low valuation periods baked in Ford's PE over the last 20 years has averaged 11.8. That low value is normal for car makers because Wall Street usually deeply discounts earnings due to the cyclical nature of this industry. Ford's forward PE ratio of 6.9 is 41% below its historical norm and bakes in -0.8% long-term EPS growth. In other words at current levels Ford is priced as if the turnaround has already failed.

Very Conservative Graham Fair Value PE Very Conservative Graham Fair Value Discount To Fair Value 7.7 $10.80 10%

(Source: Benjamin Graham)

So let's consider that possibility. What if Ford's EPS were to not grow at all for the next decade? How much is such a stock worth? Well Benjamin Graham, Buffett's mentor and the father of modern value investing, developed a formula for determine that. According to Graham, the fair value PE ratio of a stock is: (8.5+ (2X long-term EPS growth)/discount rate). The discount rate is your desired rate of return and for this formula you use the decimal form of it. I use a 10% discount rate for these calculations since 10% total returns are better than the market's historical 9.2% CAGR since 1871.

According to Graham, a stock with zero long-term earnings growth is worth paying 7.7 times earnings for. That would mean that under our extremely conservative (turnaround fails completely) Graham model Ford is worth $10.8. Thus this tells us that even in a worst case scenario Ford is at the very least 10% undervalued.

Another approach I usually use with stable business model stocks was developed by IQ Trends in 1966. This compares a stock's yield to its historical yield. Like PE ratios yields tend to mean revert so if a stock's yield is far above its historical norm it is likely undervalued and set to rise once fundamentals improve.

Yield 5 Year Average Yield 13 Year Median Yield Estimated Discount To Fair Value 6.20% 4.5% 3.5% 38%

(Sources: IQ Trends, Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus)

Normally I'd look at both a five year average and 13 year median yield, but in this case that won't work. That's because the 13 year median period covers six years where Ford's yield was zero (didn't pay a dividend). Thus we need to use the five year average yield. Ford's yield is currently 38% above its five year average yield indicating it's potentially 38% undervalued.

That's roughly inline with the PE ratio estimate and the P/TBV estimate, and implies Ford is trading at fire sale prices. But to get a more conservative estimate I then turn to Morningstar and its three stage discounted cash flow or DCF model.

DCF models estimate fair value based on the net present value of all future cash flow (out to infinity). It's theoretically the most accurate valuation method, but in reality is rather limited. That's because it requires making smoothed out growth assumptions and a discount rate that's different for everyone. Thus you should never use a DCF model by itself to estimate a stock's value. But as one method among several it can be useful.

That's especially true of Morningstar's DCF models which are notorious for their conservatism. Morningstar analysts are 100% long-term and fundamentals focused and usually bake in growth assumptions far below that of either management or the analyst consensus.

Morningstar Fair Value Discount To Fair Value $13 25%

(Source: Morningstar)

Morningstar estimates that Ford is worth about $13 meaning it's 25% undervalued right now. And keep in mind that Morningstar is modeling very conservative assumptions, including 5% operating margins in 2022 and market share declining to 13.3% from 2017's 13.9%. Remember that management thinks that once the turnaround is done in 2022 Ford's operating margin will be above 8%.

Combining all of these approaches, including the super conservative Graham fair value figure, I estimate that Ford is worth $15.2 per share. That's a 35% margin of safety and confirms that the stock is indeed "at fire sales prices".

Estimated Fair Value Discount To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Return Boost $15.20 35% 4.4%

(Sources: Morningstar, IQ Trends, Benjamin Graham, Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Simply Safe Dividends)

If Ford's turnaround succeeds and it returns to fair value over a 10 year period that will mean that multiple expansion alone will add 4.4% to Ford's total return. This is how we get to my overall long-term valuation adjusted total return potential of: 6.2% yield + 4.6% special dividend growth + 4.4% multiples expansion boost = 15.2%.

Another way to put that is that from today's price, assuming the turnaround succeeds, in five years your Ford investment will have doubled in value (including dividends). That makes Ford an attractive deep value high-yield investment for anyone that's both very patient, and is comfortable with Ford's complex risk profile.

5. Risks To Keep In Mind

Let me be very clear that I consider Ford, like all dividend paying automakers, a medium risk stock. That's due to the inherent challenges baked into the core business model. Those would be the industry's cyclical sales, high capital intensity, no moat nature, and reliance on model refreshes to maintain market share over time. These negative characteristics make automakers like Ford a poor source of generous, safe, and steadily rising dividends over time. This is why I generally don't recommend auto companies to my readers and I don't own any myself. Would I be willing to make an exception for Ford? I don't intend too because I see continued short and medium-term headwinds that even management's ambitious turnaround plan is going to struggle to overcome.

That includes currency risk for the 31% of revenue generated from outside the US. While I don't expect US interest rates to keep rising significantly in the coming years, US rates are likely to remain far higher than those in the UK, EU and Japan. As a result demand for US assets (such as bonds) is likely to remain strong and the US dollar might remain high or even appreciate further against local currencies Ford does business in. That will make it even harder for Ford's foreign divisions to become a significant source of profitability.

As a result Ford is likely to remain entirely dependent on the US market where its bold plan to focus almost entirely on crossovers and trucks could backfire. That's because oil prices (and thus gas prices) are likely to steadily move higher over time. That's due to massive underinvestment by the oil industry after the worst oil crash in over 50 years. As a result natural 5% oil field decline rates (up to 90% per year in US shale production) means that even America's surging oil production may not be able to fill the supply gap in the coming years. That gap is being generated by steadily rising oil demand (about 1.5 million bpd per year) created mostly from emerging markets such as China and India.

(Source: Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation)

As a result Exxon Mobil (XOM) estimates that between 2018 and 2040 $400 billion per year of new industry investment will be needed to keep up with slowing, but still rising global oil demand. That's $8.8 trillion in total investment that oil companies are so far very reluctant to spend.

Basically this means that the world is likely at the start of a new oil megacycle, with prices likely to rise steadily over the years. The last time oil prices reached high levels, demand for trucks and SUVs crashed. Yes crossovers are more fuel efficient because they are based on car platforms and engine design has advanced far in the last decade. But the point is that Ford's plan to go "all in" on trucks and crossovers in its only consistently profitable market could leave it dangerously exposed to rising fuel costs.

And of course we can't forget that Ford's current struggles are occuring in a relatively strong economy. Each week I track the state of the economy and short to medium-term recession risks. Today the economy is strong and recession risk very low. But at some point one will hit (potentially in 2020 or 2021). That means that Ford's turnaround plan is racing the clock to boost profitability and cash flow to ensure the dividend's long-term viability before a potential economic downturn strikes.

Meanwhile Ford's continued struggles in China give me concern about its long-term competitiveness there. Is China a huge growth opportunity? You bet, with sales projections in 2025 hitting 40+ million vehicles. But Ford's ability to win meaningful market share has been an issue that's plagued the company for years. I worry there are simply too many rivals in China, pumping out too many fresh redesigns and new models each year, to allow Ford to ever meaningfully make a decent profit there. Will focusing almost exclusively on higher margin vehicles help? Sure, but Ford's rivals are doing the same thing. Thus in regards to China I remain skeptical that it will ever represent anything like the major profit center that some bulls hope.

Finally, we come to Ford's great hope for the future, mobility and fleet management of autonomous cars. I 100% agree that accelerating adoption of AVs is coming and even believe that in the future subscription AV services might represent a significant portion of all global vehicle travel.

(Source: NVIDIA Investor Presentation)

For example NVIDIA (NVDA) estimates that by 2035 120 million driverless cars will be on the road and 10 to 20 million million of those will be robo taxis. A report by the Economist predicts riverless cars are likely to drastically reduce car ownership. And according to Matt DeLorenzo, managing editor for Kelley Blue Book, "Driving will move from being a necessity to a recreational pursuit."

This means the entire automotive industry is facing the potential risk of "permanent peak auto". Population growth isn't going to necessarily keep driving US or global auto sales higher. What about Ford Mobility and the company's claims that there's at least $80 billion in operating profit to be had from that? Sure that's a potentially lucrative business model for Ford to switch to. However, remember that if global vehicle ownership goes into a secular decline then every car maker on earth is going to become locked in a desperate existential struggle to become a driverless car fleet manager.

That $400 billion estimate is for the entire global market. What market share will Ford get? More importantly will the fact that in the future car makers may not be able to sustain large profits from making lots of privately owned cars trigger a race to the bottom on margins? That is a very real possibility especially given that companies like Alphabet (GOOG) are investing heavily into not just cloud storage, but AI data analytics. Ford is also investing heavily into AI to power driverless car fleet management. However, with AI there are enormous network effects. This means that whoever has access to the most data is able to train their algorithms the quickest and achieve the best service. That creates a virtuous cycle in which just a few initial industry leaders can obtain an enormous advantage and all their rivals struggle to replicate their quality of data analysis. This network effect is why Alphabet has such dominant market share in search and is unlikely to ever lose it.

When it comes to driverless cars and fleet management data analysis is going to become the main differentiating factor. Ford is off to a good start but GM (GM) mobility unit, Cruise, is already ahead of it. In fact, Softbank just invested in Cruise at an $11.5 billion valuation. And according to Joseph Spak, an analyst for RBC Capital Markets, GM's Cruise might actually be worth $43 billion today. Meanwhile Morgan Stanley thinks Alphabet's driverless car moonshot Waymo could be worth as much as $175 billion today.

Now so far there aren't any estimates of what Ford Mobility is worth, but I think it's safe to say that it's less than $175 billion. Why does that matter? Because if Ford's mobility efforts are already likely far behind those of GM and Alphabet, then its potential to win significant market share in the $400 billion AV fleet management market is not great. At the very least Ford may have to undercut its rivals to gain traction which might mean margins come in far lower than management is currently expecting.

Ultimately this means that I see lots of short-term, medium-term and long-term risks on top of the ones inherent to all automakers. This is why I don't expect the stock to ever be a consistent dividend grower. As a result even its 35% undervaluation and 6.2% yield isn't enough for me to personally buy it. Not when I know of much safer stocks like Enbridge (ENB) that:

yield nearly as much (5.7%)

offer superior dividend safety (low payout ratio, recession proof business model, a true SWAN stock)

10% dividend growth

has an excellent long-term growth runway (up to $47 billion in growth projects through 2025)

is even more undervalued (about 50%)

Ford is undeniably a deep value, high-yield stock and for now its dividend is likely safe. But the opportunity cost of investing my limited capital into Ford over something like Enbridge (just one of dozens of superior high-yield choices I know of) is too great for me to actually buy the stock. And it goes without saying that for conservative income investors like retirees, Ford is hardly the best place for new money today.

Bottom Line: Ford Is Potentially A Great Deep Value Buy For Very Patient And Risk Tolerant Investors

I fully understand why long suffering Ford shareholders might be skeptical about the safety of the dividend and management's turnaround strategy. Ford has made promises of a brighter and more profit rich future before and in the last few years has failed to deliver.

However, I do think the current turnaround strategy is likely to be more successful than its past efforts to boost margins. That's because Ford is making a strategic if risky move by abandoning less popular and money losing cars and focusing all its global efforts on only selling high margin vehicles that consumers want to own.

That being said, in the short-term there isn't much in terms of catalyst. Ford's model redesigns are mostly focused on China in 2019 and so US sales (which generate over 100% of profits) aren't likely to recover until 2020. That's when Ford's redesigns of extremely popular and profitable crossovers and trucks start hitting showrooms. The company's cost cutting efforts aren't expected to really start bearing fruit until 2021 and beyond. Which means that anyone owning or buying Ford today has to be patient and happy with the company's rich dividend.

Fortunately rumors of the imminent cutting or demise of that payout are greatly exaggerated. Ford's current free cash flow, net cash position, and available liquidity are likely more than sufficient to ensure the regular dividend remains intact. In fact, barring a complete failure of Ford's multi-leg turnaround plan, combined with a global recession, the company's dividend is likely to remain safe. Just don't expect large special dividends anytime soon.

And with Ford indeed selling for a fire sale price right now, even relative to its cheap historical norms, deep value high-yield investors may want to consider opening or adding to a position in Ford now. Just make sure you're comfortable with the company's risk profile, which is packed full of potentially thesis breaking challenges the company will need to overcome.

What about conservative income investors such as retirees looking to live off of dividends? Well for you I can't recommend Ford, because the negative fundamentals of the auto industry (no moat, cyclical, highly capital intensive) mean that there are far superior and lower risk alternatives available today.

I am/we are long ENB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.