The CannaGuide: Complete Cannabis Coverage - Aphria Part 2 - Discounted Cash Flow Analysis W/ Download

Source: Aphria.ca

Welcome to the first installation of the CannaGuide, a one-stop shop for everything you need to know about investing in specific Canadian cannabis companies. In preparation for the first legal sale of cannabis in Canada on October 17th, 2018, we will be providing breakdowns of the five largest Canadian licensed cannabis producers, Aphria Inc. (OTCQB:APHQF), Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC), Tilray, Inc. (TLRY), Cronos Group (CRON), and Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF). Each breakdown will consist of a full analysis of the Licensed Producer's operations, market footprint, future plans, as well as a full valuation and target price with the model available for download.

Recent Financing Rounds

Aphria has announced two recent financing rounds totaling C$283.8MM in capital available to the fund. Aphria received C$258.8 from its short-form prospectus offering completed through Clarus Securities in exchange for 21.8MM common shares of Aphria stock at a price of C$11.85 per share. Aphria also received C$25MM in debt-financing through a loan with WFCU Credit Union. The loan bears interest at 4.68% annually and has a life of five years. The WFCU loan is the second round of debt financing through the credit union and serves as a strong example of Aphria's organization as cannabis companies typically struggle to obtain non-equity financing. The additional 21.8MM shares that we sold through the bought deal brings Aphria's fully diluted share count up to 232MM shares outstanding after accounting for warrants and options not included in the share count on its income statement.

IFRS Adjustments

See our previous article for a deep breakdown on IFRS adjustments and the future implications they have on a company's profitability.

As Aphria is listed on Canadian exchanges, it is required to report its financials under IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards). While many aspects of IFRS are similar to the U.S. GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles), IFRS has additional adjustments agricultural companies are allowed to make. Agricultural companies reporting under IFRS are required to report a fair value (selling price - costs) for their growing and harvested inventory. The idea behind this comes from issues with agricultural companies generating little to no revenues during their growing seasons while a large chunk hits their income statements in the harvest season.

In the cannabis industry, this has become a common way for cannabis producers to inflate their gross profit and inventory balances as the company gets to assign a fair value to their products. Rather than using these adjustments to even out cost imbalances created from large harvest costs being included in low-sales quarters, cannabis companies are juicing profits from harvested cannabis to bolster gross profit for the period. While this may seem appealing on the surface level as it enables cannabis companies to report gross margins greater than 100%, it causes a build-up of future losses that need to be recognized. The revenues generated from each harvest also have costs attached to them. While companies can continue recognizing additional future revenues to offset this, there will eventually be a quarter where everything catches up and they even run the risk of reporting IFRS cost adjustments greater than 100% of revenues.

For FY2018, Aphria reported Fair Value Adjustments related to the sale of inventory and biological assets at C$10.3MM and C$23.3MM. This means Aphria is assuming revenues of C$23.3MM and costs of C$10.3MM on its most recent cannabis harvest. This would result in a gross margin of 44%, well below Aphria's reported un-adjusted gross margin of 76%. The low margin implies Aphria did not recognize 100% of the profits its harvest would generate due to assuming selling prices below the actual prices for the quarter. Doing this allows Aphria to offset its growing costs for unsold cannabis while still being able to recognize a sizable amount of revenues when the inventory is eventually sold. This mentality should serve Aphria well in the coming years as the company will be highly unlikely to reach a point where it has an overflow of unrecognized costs while it was still over-recognizing revenues.

Inventory breakdown

At the end of the fiscal 2018, Aphria had 3,221kg of harvested cannabis, a 381% increase from the 669kgs it held at the same time last year. Cannabis oils increased 843% from 182kgs to 1,717kgs year over year and harvested trim increased 401% from 140kgs to 702kgs. Aphria's booking value per gram did increase slightly. The growth across all types of finished inventory was coupled with wholesale levels dropping from a record high 445kgs in Q3 2018 to 33kgs in Q4 and sales to new patients dropping 37% from 272,464kgs to 172,227kgs. While the drop in sales may seem alarming initially, this is an indication of Aphria shifting focus to the recreational market and starting to build up inventories to be able to supply the recreational market to the best of its current abilities come October. As stated by management Q4 2018 was the:

First full quarter of inventory build for adult-use market in Canada and International opportunities

Aphria's Fair Value Increments rose slightly from Q3 to Q4 due to the inclusion of Broken Coast inventory which has a higher selling price than Aphria One's cannabis. Broken Coast cannabis sells for C$10+ per gram compared to C$8.30 per gram for Aphria One's greenhouse product sold in Q3. While this is the first FVI increase for dried cannabis products for FY2018, it remains below Q1's FVI while accounting for higher booking costs from Broken Coast. The slight increase is acceptable in our opinion as the inclusion of Broken Coast indicates FVI did not rise as a result of growing costs.

It is important to note that Aphria books its inventory at a carrying amount 2.5x lower than the selling price. This matters for several reasons; it prevents Aphria from ballooning up its inventory which can be done by assuming a high booking cost, and it prevents the company from future issues that could be caused if its selling price drops below its booking value.

Financials

Aphria on August 1st released the annual financial reports for the fiscal year 2018 ended May 31st, 2018. Revenues grew by 80% from $C20.43 MM in 2017 to C$36.9 MM in 2018. The revenue increase is a taste of the potential for growth as the market gets prepared for the first legal sale in October. Moreover, on the balance sheet, there was a reduction in cash from C$79.91 MM to C$59.73 MM between 2017 and 2018. This is to be expected as the company continues to expand in preparation for recreational sales. The expansions that Aphria has undertaken for legalization have in the short term adversely affected its fixed asset turnover rate. Aphria's capital assets have grown from C$72.45 MM to C$303.15 MM, reducing the fixed asset turnover rate from 28% to 12%. This haircut in efficiency is only temporary, as we expect a trend reversal in the next one or two reporting cycles when recreational cannabis revenues are recognized. Moreover, we fully expect as Aphria continues to operate to have a lower-than-industry fixed asset turnover ratio because of the additional assets required for its industry-leading automation infrastructure.

Another important metric for analyzing the Canadian cannabis companies is margin analysis. By analyzing the gross margins of the firm, we can determine the efficiency of the growing process. In 2017, Aphria reported C$20.43 MM in revenue with a gross profit of C$15.85 MM, giving it a 77.5% gross margin. In 2018, Aphria reported a 76% gross margin, a slight reduction in its efficiency which can be expected with the scaling of the business and a substantial increase in revenue YoY. With the rapid growth that Aphria is experiencing, its ability to scale at a relatively consistent gross margin is an important point to note.

Finally, the operating expenses of Aphria in the past year have increased to above 100% of revenue. In most industries, this would be massively concerning for investors, but we believe this actually demonstrates important growth for the company. The Canadian cannabis market is going to be extremely competitive among LPs, and as they all prepare for recreational sales, it is essential to focus on name brand recognition and reducing the possibility of hiccups in operations. By breaking down the operating expenses, we can see that the majority of the spending increases have been in general and administrative expenses, selling, marketing and promotion expenses, and share-based compensation.

Increases in general and administrative costs were driven by the Nuuvera acquisition, which included C$2.8MM in G&A as well as management shifting efforts to grow its brands in preparation for recreational sales. Selling, marketing, and promotional costs increased due to Aphria phasing out of the wholesale product segment of its business which had no costs for advertising and the anticipation of the recreational cannabis market which has required every LP to increase promotion expenses to be competitive. While share-based compensation jumped 645% YoY, quarterly growth was an increase of 2% QoQ signaling stability in place of continued rapid growth of the expense. Share-based compensation increasing is heavily attributed to Aphria bringing on additional directors and C-level executives over the year such as Joel Toguri, VP of Sales, and Renah Persofsky, Director, among a host of others.

Risks

Competition/Black Market

Risks to an investment in Aphria include the possibility that competition will steal enough of its market share to make a noticeable difference in the performance of the company. There are two major categories of competitors and each presents a unique challenge to Aphria. The first group of competitors is other licensed producers with large capacities in the Canadian market. These firms present direct competition to Aphria and will be putting constant pressure on the company to maintain its low-cost advantage to secure market share. The other form of competition for Aphria is the black market for cannabis. This presents an issue because of the government's interest in seeing recreational cannabis dissolve the black market. To do this, producers will be in constant competition between themselves and the black market to offer consumers the lower prices possible. Coupling this issue with additional consumer cannabis taxes the government will be enforcing will make it increasingly difficult for Aphria to consistently lower its costs to compete on price.

Regulatory Environment

Cannabis was legalized for recreational sale in Canada on June 21, 2018, with the target date for first-sale being October 17, 2018. While this is a phenomenal development in the cannabis industry, there are still additional regulatory risks associated with an investment in Aphria. Currently, the Canadian government will be enforcing an excise tax of C$1 per gram or 10% of the selling price, whichever is higher, on the sale of recreational cannabis. The average selling price per gram is dropping below C$10 per gram, which means the excise tax is becoming well over 10%. Coupled with pressures to compete with the black market on price to win over consumers, the excise tax can quickly eat away at Aphria's profit per gram. While Aphria is taking steps to combat this through using automation to lower its production costs, the upfront costs of installing this equipment could negatively impact the performance of Aphria's stock price due to the margin crunch the excise tax is causing.

Construction delays

Construction delays on any of the automated growing systems, greenhouses or extraction facilities could delay the company's ability to fulfill its supply agreements and satisfy customer demand. It is fortunate that the company has a diverse network of production facilities that dampen the risk of losing a severe amount of profit to a shortage or delay in its construction of production facilities. Should Aphria fail to meet construction deadlines or run over budget on its projects, its share price would be negatively impacted due to delays in reaching full capacity as well as burning through unbudgeted capital intended for deployment elsewhere.

Revenue Model and Assumptions

Base Revenue Model

Revenue Model Assumptions

Total Medical Market Size

Our medical market size for 2019 was extrapolated using data on registered medical patient and patient consumption numbers and Aphria's FY2018 medical cannabis market share. Health Canada most recently reported 296,702 registered medical marijuana patients in the nation with an average daily consumption of 0.75 grams. Using these numbers, we estimated that patients will consume 81.2MM grams of cannabis throughout 2019. Our assumption to use Health Canada's 2018 patient numbers was due to the likely decline in medical patients as some patients opt to purchase recreationally.

Medical Selling Price Per Gram

For the medical selling price per gram, we used Aphria's average selling price for medical cannabis which was about C$7.23.

Percent of Canadians Smoking Rec.

Our assumption for 14% of the Canadian population consuming recreational marijuana comes from recent data from Statistics Canada on the matter.

Avg. Smoking Canadian Grams Consumer per Day

Our estimation of 0.1 grams as the daily recreational user consumption rates was derived through estimates on the heavy, regular, and occasional user rates in Canada.

Estimated Selling Price per Gram

We assumed a recreational selling price of C$7.48 per gram based on Statistics Canada data on the matter.

Market Share of Aphria

Our market share assumption of 13% was derived based on our analysis of Aphria's domestic production abilities and distribution channels enabling it to provide Cannabis to the entire Canadian market with a high concentration of its sales being in Ontario.

Financial Forecasting and Assumptions

Financial Forecasting

Financial Forecasting Assumptions

Recreational Stage 1 Growth Rate

We assumed an initial revenue growth rate of 25% as a relatively conservative estimate to take into account the possibility of a slower-than-expected public adoption of marijuana.

Recreational Stage 2 Growth Rate

Our second stage growth rate of 28% was based on Aphria's international ventures and planned agreements. Due to the uncertainty of international regulatory environments, we decided a conservative, slow-growth assumption best fit this model.

Recreational Stage 3 Growth Rate

Our assumption of 3% for our third stage growth rate was decided to be slightly above Canada's inflation rate given the wide array of emerging markets Aphria has a first-mover advantage in.

Medical Growth Rates

Our assumption of a 15% initial medical growth rate aims to conservatively account for additional patient enrollment due to increased awareness of marijuana as a possibility for treatment. To maintain conservative assumptions, we projected no growth beyond the first stage of the model to account for a possibility of the medical market reaching capacity in Canada.

Gross Margins

Our gross margin assumptions were derived from a slight increase to current margins driven by increased levels of automation at scale throughout the Aphria One facility.

EBITDA Margins

Our EBITDA Margin assumption was based on Aphria's recently reported 22% margin. We anticipate the addition of a fully-scaled Aphria One running with high levels of automation will drive Aphria's EBITDA margin higher due to the improved efficiencies it creates. We also expect a plateauing effect on Operating Expenses as Aphria does not need to dedicate the same amount of capital resources to brand recognition post-recreational sales as it does prior to them.

WACC Calculator and Assumptions

WACC Calculator

WACC Calculator Assumptions

Risk-Free Return Assumption

The risk-free assumption is based on the average yield of the Canadian 10-Year Risk-Free Treasury Securities.

Market Risk Premium Assumption

The market risk premium assumption is taken from the implied market risk premium of the Canadian equities market from market-risk-premia.com.

Beta Assumption

The beta assumption is the one-year unlevered beta taken from Infront Analytics.

Tax Rate

The tax rate used was the Canadian federal corporate tax rate after the general tax reduction and the provincial tax rate of Ontario where Aphria is located.

Cost of Debt

Cost of Debt is a simplified cost of debt calculation from GuruFocus using the Interest Expense and the Average Book Value of the Debt.

Valuation and Assumptions

Valuation

Valuation Assumptions

Long-Term Growth Rate

The long-term growth rate assumption is 3% as it provided a growth assumption slightly above that of the overall Canadian GDP. Due to the infancy of the industry in Canada and the opportunities that Aphria has in the international cannabis markets, we forecast that it will grow at 3% in perpetuity.

Valuation Analysis

As per the base-case DCF model, we have found that Aphria is slightly undervalued with 7.72% upside at a share price target of C$12.19 assuming Canadian legalization progresses as expected. This was derived using our calculated equity value of C$2.83BB over the fully diluted share count which we found to be 232MM. Included in the downloadable valuation model is an editable version for investors to try out their own assumptions for Aphria.

