Take-Two Is Positioned To Keep Their Stock Price Rising

Take-Two has extremely low levels of debt, which allows them to finance their operations in house, and allows them to raise capital easily, if it becomes necessary.

No PC port for Red Dead Redemption 2 has been announced yet, but if history shows, expect one within the first year of release, and expect revenues to follow.

A new cycle of annual releases from 2K games will see strong fiscal quarterly growth, as roughly 50% of net revenue is made from re-occurring sales.

Investment Thesis

The premise of my analysis is based upon the upcoming release of Rockstar's new game "Red Dead Redemption 2", the new cycle of 2K Games' yearly releases hitting shelves in the next few months and a PC port for Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2) being available to consumers within the first year of the games life. With these factors, I believe that Take-Two will be able to generate greater revenue than last year and increase their stock price from $129.23 to $140.12.

Why Invest in Take-Two (TTWO)

Rockstar releasing a AAA title is nothing to take lightly, with their last game "Grand Theft Auto V" breaking records such as the best-selling video game in 24 hours and fastest entertainment property to generate $1 Billion (Guinness World Records). While the prediction for RDR2 isn't that of the last AAA title to be released by the developer, there is a lot of anticipation behind how quickly this game will sell. With this, I have used what I believe to be a modest increase in Fiscal Net Revenue of 18%; expect this number to be higher if RDR2 can post substantial sales in the first few quarters.

The Company's net revenue is comprised of 49.8% of transactions coming from Virtual Currency, Add-Ons and Micro-transactions and has increased $97.2 Million over the previous year (2017 10-K). Consumers have a pattern with these products, where the majority of their spending comes early in the games life cycle, and secondly, following the holiday season. The reason for this, is because consumers look to gain an advantage over other consumers by paying to better off their positions in the game. With 2K Games releasing their annual sports games in the coming months, and sales projected to exceed previous versions by roughly 15% (average mean of year over year growth of sales based on numbers since 2K13 versions); it is projected that net revenue from these projects will again rise this year and beat expectations from analysts.

Much like Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V), RDR2 has no PC port announced at this point. The initial release of the game will be for consoles only, and if the past is any indication, a port will become available within the year (assumption). This adds a whole segment of consumers who prefer to use the PC for its superior gaming capabilities, thus, allowing Take-Two to reap the financial rewards of this release, a year into the games life-cycle, when console sales have slowed down.

Financial Health

Take-Two had a strong year versus the last (2018's 10-K versus 2017's 10-K), with their net income increasing 158%, which was attributed with a decline in their cost of goods sold by 12.2%. From a 1st quarter perspective on the year (2018 versus 2017), net income is up 107%, while gross profit has increased 14.8% and cost of goods sold has decreased by 32.5%. While all this looks great, and is a real testament as to why the Company's stock has risen so sharply in the past, the future lies deeper in the statements.

Take-Two has been paying off debt over the past few years, ever since the success of GTA V, and the Company has positioned themselves to finance their expenses through their high cash holdings and liquid assets. Their decreasing long term debt shows that the Company is thriving and growing, and that they are no longer relying on their debt, like it had in years past. Where the low long-term debt is really appealing, is in the future of Rockstar. With RDR2 close to launch, and GTA V reaching its 5th year in its life-cycle; there is large speculation that GTA VI is in the works, and development will accelerate with RDR2's release. This acceleration of development is coupled with higher operational costs (especially in the research and development portion), if Take-Two can't finance these higher costs with their own cash, then they have the flexibility to raise capital.

Bearing the prior paragraph in mind, it is safe to say that Take-Two is in great financial shape for the near future and is poised to excel financially in the future, both for the Company's and shareholders sake.

Valuation

The valuation for Take-Two is based on a quarter oriented discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation, in which considers Rockstar's upcoming release, a PC port announcement, a higher sales volume of 2K Games' NBA 2K19, and an increase in revenue, from re-occurring sales for the upcoming year. Calculated with an 8.1% yearly annual growth (over the next 5 years), a minuscule growth in their shares outstanding, coupled with a 12 quarter (3 year) forecast outlook, I have concluded a 6-month to 1-year future price point of $140.12, up 8.43% from today's value of $129.23.

To project free cash flow (FCF) and complete the DCF analysis, the data compiled from the Company's earnings reports was subject to estimations based on the change of previous quarters and on assumptions based around the upcoming release of RDR2 based on numbers from GTA V release. A few assumptions made:

R&D will steadily increase as GTA VI is rumored to be in the pipeline.

Shares outstanding will increase as the Company relies on little debt for financing operations

Selling and Marketing will increase as the Company continues to push new content for GTA V and RDR2, thus, trying to maximize the games' life cycle and playability.

Note: GTA V's release was not your average video game release (record breaking sales numbers), and this has been taken in to account, with values being adjusted for a more accurate and modest depiction of RDR2 sales projections. These projections being (console sales): 4 Million copies in 24-hours, 10.44 Million by the 6-week mark and 12.24 Million by the end of 1-year.

Note: Cash has been left out to avoid double counting

Weighted Average Cost of Capital (OTC:WACC)

WACC is calculated by the standard CFA formula.

Cost of Equity is based on CAPM formula, 10-year U.S. government bond yield (Risk Free), 90 year average return of the S&P 500 (9.8%) and the Company's beta.

Cost of Debt is based interest expense multiplied by 1-Tax and that total is divided by the current long-term debt of the Company.

Long Term Growth Rate is based on a 5 Year average growth rate of 8.1%. Shares outstanding are compiled of the average value of all projected 12 quarters.

Takeaway

With an expected upside of 8.43% based on the strong state of Take-Two's financials, the upcoming release of RDR2, a new yearly release of games from 2K and a PC port in the future, there is a promising upside to purchase shares now, before the Fall release schedule is upon us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.