Sinking Copper Prices And How El Nino Could Change All That

Copper prices Ipath B Bloomberg Copper ETN (JJCB) hit their lowest levels in 13 months last week and entered a bear market, potentially signaling that an economic slowdown is happening around the world. “Dr. Copper,” as it is sometimes referred to by economists and finance experts, is often seen as a leading indicator of future economic trends since it is utilized in a number of different sectors. Copper is used in home construction and consumer products, as well as manufacturing. Weaker economic data out of China and Trade War concerns, plus the stronger U.S. dollar continue to pressure copper prices. Gold prices, too, are down 10% since April, mostly due to the strong U.S. dollar.

For a recent interesting article about copper and the global economy, please click here.

But how can weather, if at all, have an impact on global copper mining and other metals for that matter?

Clearly, mining and metal extraction are less weather-dependent than the growing of crops around the world. However, while a shortage of water for the irrigation of field crops can be dramatic for crop yields, it can also be significant for the generation of hydroelectric power for the mining sector and metal smelting in certain regions of the world. This is particularly true in Chile, Indonesia and Australia; the leading producers and exporters in everything from copper to nickel, coal and dozens of other minerals.

The chart above shows the historical tendency of such metals as copper and nickel rising an average of 7.9% and 13.9%, respectively, during El Niño. Why? At times, El Niño can cause persistent flooding in Chile (the world’s largest copper producing country). Droughts in Indonesia can lead to low water levels affecting nickel and copper exports.

But will El Nino form? This is open for much debate. While many computer models are predicting El Nino to form by the fall or winter, my concern is that "low solar activity" and cool ocean temperatures to the west of Chile and Peru, could mitigate any chance for a significant El Nino to form (contrary to most other forecasting services out there). Of more concern to me is our "warming planet and the hazards" that is creating. For an interesting, but scary article about "the world burning up, please click here

In the early 1970s, an El Niño pattern caused torrential rains to hit Chile. Those rains caused Chile’s Atacama Desert, the driest non-polar region in the world, to turn to mud and the copper could not be transported to Chile’s ports. This resulted in one of the most important weather related bull markets ever in copper prices. The inflationary bias in the early 1970s was exacerbated by the heavy rains that affected the Humboldt Current.This current flows from southern Chile to northern Peru into the Pacific Ocean. The current is responsible for about 35% of the world’s sardines and anchovies.

These fish have many uses and are often dried and crushed for animal feed. The flooding rains in the early 1970's created a global fish crisis, which sent feed stock costs for animals through the roof. This caused a major rally in soybean meal (supplemental feed) and resulted in a soaring global market for soybeans, beef and hog prices. Coincidentally, OPEC was influencing the price of crude oil with an oil embargo. At that time, the chief of the Federal Reserve (Arthur Burns), was influential in removing the price of food and energy from the inflation figures. This is how "core inflation was born", which excludes most costs of food and energy today.

So how do you trade certain commodities on either global warming or El Nino in the months ahead? While a warm end to summer and very low natural gas (UNG) stocks have helped prices rally sharply, the warming arctic may set up a selling opportunity prior to winter.

In addition, a very volatile commodity, the ETF wheat (WEAT), has the potential to rally back again due to global droughts in Australia, Canada and most recently Europe. We will also be paying very close attention to the coffee market which is grossly oversold. Longer range weather outlooks are routinely discussed in our new weekly commodity-weather report CLIMATELLIGENCE REPORT. But as far as copper and investing in markets such as the Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX), Trade talks and the China economy will play a much more important role for now, unless El Nino forms later this year.

