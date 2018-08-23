United Technologies Corp.: The Underappreciated Value Of Complementarity

This article briefly examines the merits of these arguments. Overall, we are unconvinced that breaking up this high-quality industrial conglomerate makes much sense for long-term investors.

Their main line of argumentation is that i.) each business would be better off as a standalone entity, and ii.) that the split would create sustainable long-term value to shareholders.

Over the past year, two prominent activist investors have taken large stakes in UTX and have argued that the company should split up into 3 distinct businesses.

Introduction To United Technologies Corp.

Before we get started, a quick introduction for those who aren’t familiar with United Technologies (UTX). The company is a diversified industrial conglomerate that sells aerospace and building components & systems. It is currently organized along 4 main segments:

Otis, the world's largest elevator manufacturer (20% of total 2017 segment sales).

the world's largest elevator manufacturer (20% of total 2017 segment sales). Pratt & Whitney, which manufactures jet engines for commercial and military aircrafts (26% of segment sales).

which manufactures jet engines for commercial and military aircrafts (26% of segment sales). UTC Aerospace Systems, which makes brakes, landing gears, flight-control systems, interiors, avionics, and other aircraft components (24% of total sales).

which makes brakes, landing gears, flight-control systems, interiors, avionics, and other aircraft components (24% of total sales). Climate, Controls, and Security, which sells HVAC, fire, and security products for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as refrigeration systems (29% of segment sales).

As shown below, as of the end of 2017, the company derived about half of its sales from aerospace, with military & space representing 13% of total sales while commercial aerospace represented 37%. The other half of the business sells its products and related services to commercial & industrial end markets. It is worth noting that only 53% of total sales come from original equipment manufacturing, while the remaining 47% are derived from aftermarket services. The company derives over 60% of total sales outside the U.S., including Europe (30%) and Asia Pacific (20%).

The Case For A Split (Or Not)

In its 1Q18 Investor Letter, Third Point outlines its case for a split of UTX into 3 individual businesses. It reads:

‘As standalones, each of these businesses will benefit in the long-run from a bespoke corporate strategy, more flexibility in allocating capital, better alignment of management incentives, a dedicated board of directors with relevant industry experience, and greater strategic optionality. The value creation from spin‐offs has been well documented in academic studies and has many relevant precedents in the industrial sector. Beyond these spin‐off benefits, we believe the split would also highlight to the market the overlooked value of the GTF program currently hidden within UTX.’

Likewise, Pershing Square includes the following commentary on UTX in its 1Q18 letter to shareholders:

‘Despite having one of the most advantaged business portfolios in the multi-industrial sector, UTX is currently trading at […] a valuation that is significantly below our estimate of the company’s underlying value based on the overall quality and future earnings growth potential of UTX’s operating subsidiaries. […] As each of these businesses has materially different capital requirements, competitive characteristics, and investor constituencies, we believe that they will be more likely to achieve fair value as independent companies. In a separation, management focus and alignment will also likely improve as compensation can be more easily designed to meet shareholder objectives, and entrepreneurial zeal is unleashed from the IPO-like nature of corporate spinoffs. Furthermore, by separating the three businesses, each company’s capital structure can be engineered to meet its competitive and long-term capital requirements.’

Dan Loeb and Bill Ackman are essentially presenting two main lines of argumentation here: i.) that each businesses would be better off as a standalone entity, and ii.) that the split would create sustainable long-term value to shareholders. We find both of these assertions to be questionable.

Sure, there is some truth in saying that large conglomerates can end up suffering from a lack of strategic focus, and there is no question that running an organization of over 200,000 people is a complex endeavour that has its fair share of challenges. But it shouldn’t be seen as inevitable that all industrial conglomerates underperform their more focused peers. Examples like 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM), Honeywell (NYSE:HON), and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) come to mind.

In other words, both conglomerates and focused companies can excel or underperform, and that’s usually down to how they are structured and managed as organizations. Being long-term owners of UTX and having analysed its performance over economic cycles, we are far from dissatisfied with its performance.

Whether a split would create sustainable long-term value to shareholders is a more nuanced argument. On the one hand, there is conclusive evidence that conglomerates typically trade at a discount to their focused peers, and that spin-offs tend to outperform the wider market. The logic is simple: the sum of the parts is greater than the whole, when appraised by market participants as standalone entities using valuation multiples in-line with peers. That is essentially the angle that these activist investors are playing.

But, on the other hand, is that really what ‘long-term value to shareholders’ means? If we were to assess this from the more fundamental viewpoint of the amount of free cash flows that these businesses generate over time, either as a whole or as separate entities, we might reach a different conclusion. First, it is likely that a split would create additional costs to replicate functions that are currently leveraged across the entire organization, such as legal, tax, treasury, etc. That’s basically the exact reserve of the argument that activist investors, investment bankers, and CEOs make about synergies when advocating for a merger or acquisition.

Perhaps more importantly, we believe there is underappreciated value in diversification and complementarity. Consider UTX’s new jet engine designs, the geared turbo fan (GTF) family that entered into production in 2016. It required UTX to invest some US$10 billion over two decades to develop what is considered to be one of the most fuel-efficient engines. That is a large and risky investment. On top of that, engines are typically sold at very low profit margins - or even at a loss - with economic value being created in servicing the installed base over subsequent decades.

So it should be obvious to anyone that there is inherent value in being able to pair such a business with an elevator business for example, which is subject to different growth drivers and provides very steady free cash flows, deriving about 60% of segment sales from maintenance, upgrades, and other aftermarket services. Just imagine how Pratt & Whitney’s stock might have traded as a standalone company over the past couple of years, as the introduction of the new engines wasn’t without its share of problems, and profitability has declined due to a ramp-up in engine deliveries. Our suspicion is that it wouldn’t have been a smooth ride.

To sum up, while we recognize that a split could lead to some short-term gains related to multiple expansion for standalone entities, we are unconvinced that breaking up this high-quality industrial conglomerate makes much sense for long-term investors.

Acquiring Rockwell Collins

In September 2017, United Technologies announced that it was acquiring Rockwell Collins Inc. (COL) for $140 per share in cash and UTX stock, representing a transaction value of about $30 billion, one of the biggest deals in the history of the aerospace industry.

In our view, there are many positives from this deal. UTX is acquiring a high-quality business that complements its own offering in areas such as avionics, information solutions, and seating & interior systems. It is acquiring a very profitable business, with COL operating margins typically in the mid-to-high teens. The combination of these two businesses will create a leading aerospace systems supplier with annual sales of close to $25 billion.

On the other hand, many have rightly argued that the deal was richly priced at about 14x EBITDA, although this was more or less in-line with median valuation multiples for deals in the aerospace industry in 2017, according to S&P Capital IQ. UTX is also taking on a large amount of debt to finance this acquisition, which will likely push net debt to EBITDA to over 3x, arguably at the high end of what you’d like to see for an industrial company. In order to maintain a solid credit rating, the company has announced that it will freeze stock buybacks for a number of years as it strengthens its balance sheet.

The market was not terribly pleased with the deal, with UTX stock dropping over 5% on the day of the announcement. While we’re not particularly happy with the expensive price tag and large increase in debt, we take comfort in the strategic rationale for this transaction and the manner in which it reinforces UTX’s long-term competitive position as a key aerospace supplier. Frankly, it isn’t hard to think of many historical deals that are way worse than this one.

Valuation And conclusion

With so many moving pieces, it’s easy to come up with a fairly wide range of fair values for UTX stock. First and foremost is whether you include COL or not (a deal that has not yet closed but should be finalized throughout 3Q18), and what methodology you use to value the combined entity, as a P/E multiple vs. EV / EBITDA or a DCF analysis will yield quite different results due to the large increase in UTX’s debt.

Other important considerations center on whether the GTF can continue to close the gap vs. the CFM LEAP engine on current and prospective aircraft platforms, as well as how Otis will perform in the all-important Chinese elevator market.

These considerations are beyond the scope of this article, but we recommend interested readers have a look at the many other SA articles on UTX that address them. Our assessment is that UTX stock is currently fairly valued, with some upside potential under more optimistic scenarios.

In conclusion, we’re happy to continue to hold UTX as one of our core holdings within the industrial sector. It is a high-quality franchise that stands to benefit from some of the most powerful drivers in this industry, namely the growth in air traffic and ongoing urbanization. It maintains a strong competitive position as a result of its engineering knowhow and high customer switching costs, due to the long life-cycle of the products it sells, which drives a high share of aftermarket revenues.

While we are unconvinced that breaking up this high-quality industrial conglomerate makes much sense for long-term investors, we do agree with one of Dan Loeb’s claims that there may be ‘overlooked value [in] the GTF program’, although the full extent to which this engine family will be successful remains to be seen.

