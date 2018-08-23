Reality Hits Banks In Argentina

The Pandora Box: "The Notebook Case" known as Argentina LavaJato.

Banks look cheap – but will they ever get expensive again?

Banks in Argentina are between 61% and 73% lower than 2018 highs.

Trust is like a glass. Once broken it will never be the same again.

Banks in Argentina are in Selling-Mode. The image of this brutal sector sell-off conveys its meaning more effectively than a description does.

What made that glass broke?

Just 6 months ago the Merval Index was making all time high in USD.

Argentina is a story of euphoria cycles, followed by depression that were deeply discussed in my latest SA article: "Is Argentina Drowning Itself In A Glass Of Water? Fed-Up Investors Are Talking: Don't Blame Turkey."

The slow pace of the Country fiscal reform programme finally caught up with its government and, compounded by an error in monetary strategy at the end of last year and a deteriorating risk environment for Emerging Markets, the country went into emergency reaction mode.

Moody's was the first to raised its hand back in May. Financial, Economic and Political uncertainties started to dominate boardrooms and local banks were the first to suffer.

By mid June, Argentina Central Bank President tendered its resignation. While the Central Bank raised interest rates sharply it prompted the Government to seek assistance from the IMF. As discussed in the previous article, a $50 Billion credit line was announced on June 7th, was supposed to calm investors’ nerves. It couldn't.

Quick Check on some of the Argentina Fundamentals

Data coming on Inflation, Industrial Production and Consumer Confidence are not encouraging.

Inflation provided by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses of the Argentine Republic (INDEC) shows monthly change in the order of 3%

Source: INDEC

The Industrial Production which measures the change in the total inflation-adjusted value of output produced showed an 8.1% decreased year over year.

Source: Investing.com

Consumer Confidence provided by the Universidad Torcuato Di Tella shows levels not seen in a decade

Source: Universidad Torcuato Di Tella

The turmoil is far from over.

New elements came into play. And those weren't that Fed is raising rates nor deteriorating risk environment for Emerging Markets.

The "Notebook Case" is the Argentine "Lava Jato", as defined by Nouriel Roubini. The case implicates private companies accused of bribing the Government over ten years, even President Macri cousin. It's ramification still unknown. One thing is sure. The Pandora Box got opened and like in mythology, the Box -the Notebook in this case- was full of all the terrible evils one could think of. This is an evolving case with open end.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is certainly looking at the issue. Still has not arrived. But it's shadow is over stocks in Argentina, particularly Banks.

Let's watch a wider picture of same four Banks: Grupo Financiero Galicia (Nasdaq: GGAL) , Banco Macro (NYSE: BMA), BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE: BFR) and Grupo Supervielle (NYSE: SUPV).

This 15-year chart includes 12 years of the Country ruled by Nestor and Cristina Kirchner and almost 3 years by Mauricio Macri.

Market bought the Macri "change" almost blindsighted.

Oversold? Yes, by all kind of technical analysis, but still much higher than last decade average. And above all, this is not technical. Markets are showing a decision to take a step back, to look at the whole situation... Until it clarifies.

Playing a Rebound?

The picture shown doesn't look encouraging, even for a Contrarian.

Notebook Case has to settle. Country Macroeconomic Fundamentals need to improve, at least in projections. Then, my candidate to play a rebound will likely be Banco Macro (NYSE: BMA).

Why?

It has a strongest balance sheet in the sector and has been grown by implementing smart business strategies and acquisitions that competitors haven't been able to replicate, mainly through acquisitions. Macro Q1 2018 Return on Equity was 29.4%, certainly higher than most banks in the region. It is the only bank in Argentina that has shown 38 consecutive quarters with a profit. It has grown incredibly fast over the past several years, particularly out of 1995, 2002 and 2009 crisis. There is very long list which includes BANSUD, Banco de Misiones, Banco de Salta, Banco del Jujuy, Scotiabank Quilmes, Banco Suquía, Banco del Tucuman, among others. Banco Macro has a buyback program in place. Last quarter result justifies the Bank "health" and why is my favorite rebound candidate. Net income was 77% higher than a year ago. Banco Macro financing to the private sector grew 52%. In 1Q18, Banco Macro total deposits grew 4% QoQ, totaling Ps.149.5 Billion and representing 82% of the Bank’s total liabilities. It continued showing a strong solvency ratio, with excess capital of Ps.37.6 Billion and 27.3% regulatory capital ratio – Basel III. In addition, the Bank’s liquid assets remained at an adequate level, reaching 44.9% of its total deposits in 1Q18. During the quarter, the Bank’s non-performing to total financing ratio was 1.1% and the coverage ratio reached 178.68%.

Banks are the first to be hit by reality. And also the first to come out when reality changes.

As Jack Schwager called it on Market Wizards

The trend is your friend except at the end where it bends.

That trend, is still DOWN.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BMA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.