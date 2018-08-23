Fabrinet Has A Very Solid Quarter

However, much of it is already priced in, and we would wait for a better entry price.

But it seems that the larger optical communications sector is joining in the fun, at least to some extent.

Very solid growth in their non-optical communications sector is driving the company forward.

Fabrinet (FN), a contract manufacturer for (mostly) the optical networking sector, enjoyed a good Q4, and its shares jumped after having come back from the lows already a lot:

Here is a little overview of the last 5 years:

FN Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

This might even indicate that the rally could be a little stretched already, as the shares are already up 63% YTD and only a couple of points off from their all-time high set in January 2017.

While clearly better but company financials are not quite displaying a similar improvement, we so let's look in greater detail. Here are the main company terrains of operation (from the earnings deck):

Q4 figures

Here are the results per segment (earnings deck):

Optical communications is the biggest part responsible for 70% of revenue, and this is slowly declining, which is actually a management goal.

Datacom was a little down (1%), but this was isolated to a couple of customers in product transition or experiencing pricing pressure. 90% of their customers experienced good growth. Telecom revenue ($156M) did grow 2% sequentially.

Growth is coming from their smaller (30% of revenues) non-optical communications sector, with revenues up by 30% y/y to $103M and up 13% sequentially, with industrial lasers and automotive experiencing all-time record quarters:

Industrial lasers $47M (+36% y/y and +8% sequentially).

Automotive $26M (+34% y/y and +20% sequentially).

These are solid growth markets giving the company plenty of opportunity. For instance, Lumentum (LITE) is their biggest customer good for 17% of revenues (adding Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR), recently acquired by Lumentum, to it, the figure is 23%).

Lumentum isn't just a big player in optical communications gear. It is the market leader in VCSELs used in mobile phones for 3D sensing which are set to enter rapid market growth.

Lumentum has taken much of the initial market (to Apple (AAPL)) because it engages contract manufacturers like Fabrinet to be able to rapidly scale up production, whilst competitor Finisar (FNSR) has a more integrated approach and had to spend large amounts of CapEx to scale.

Fabrinet is expanding into new products, ramping up NPI (new product introductions). From the Q4CC:

such as LIDAR, 3D Sensing and laser based lighting products for the automotive industry.

They are also planning a new NPI facility in Israel. We think this slow shift away from the optical communication sector makes a lot of sense, as the company taps into markets that have more secular growth potential, at least for now.

The optical telecom market tends to come in waves, when significant new technology gets adopted on a large scale. We are pretty optimistic that the coming 5G wave will give the company another fillip, so the future looks pretty good for this company as far as we are concerned.

Guidance

For Q2 2019, from the earnings PR:

Fabrinet expects first quarter revenue to be in the range of $347 million to $355 million.

GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.58 to $0.61, based on approximately 37.9 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.80 to $0.83, based on approximately 37.9 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

So, there is some sequential growth expected. There are two further issues that will impact the figures in FY2019:

ZTE: the US ban has been lifted, and the $7M or so of revenues that disappeared during the ban will come back, but gradually.

The company is hedging against the Thai Baht, which is rather volatile. If the Baht stays at current levels, these hedges will start to pay off 1.5 quarter out, providing some currency tailwind into gross margin and P&L.

Margins

The company is a contract manufacturer which basically operates on a mark-up pricing models, so margins are pretty slim, but they're quite steady:

FN Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

But the company doesn't have to worry a great deal (if any) about price erosion which has plagued the datacom business particularly hard the last 6-9 months, for instance.

Their 'normal' level is 10.5-12% gross margin, according to management, and they're not all that far off. But we're going to see some decline in Q1 as the merit payments come in, but management still thinks it will achieve 12% for FY2019.

Cash

One can understand the share rally a little better when pondering the figure below:

FN Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Despite the stagnation in revenue growth, the company is actually starting to make some serious cash. The cash has enabled the company to ramp up share buybacks and arrest the dilution coming from stock-based compensation:

FN Stock Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

And here is a simple view of their balance sheet:

Valuation

FN PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

On an earnings basis, the shares aren't cheap anymore. Analysts expect an EPS of $3.34 this year rising to $3.82 in FY2020.

Conclusion

It looks like the stars are aligned for once at Fabrinet, and all their sectors are going to grow at the same time in the next several quarters, although an escalation of the US-China trade tension could still dent that.

Their non-optical communications sector is really the driver, although the optical communications sector is likely to join in with at least some growth, especially when the 5G CapEx boom starts in earnest next year.

Given that the shares have already rallied strongly this year and are quite overbought, we would wait a little for a better entry point, which we see in the low $40s.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.