Economies Of Scale, Or The End Of The Road For Tesla?

Is Tesla achieving the promised "economies of scale", or are we reading the final chapters of this fascinating story?

How does the Tesla of today compare to the Tesla I followed dutifully in 2015-2016?

I emerge from my slumber to take a fresh look at Tesla after a two-year hiatus from writing on the name.

For those who don't recall, and those who would prefer to forget, I was a frequent contributor to Seeking Alpha from May through October of 2016. At one point, I was even the second-most read author in the "short ideas" category, behind only the great Montana Skeptic.

What led me to begin writing on the topic of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was pure fascination: fascination with the loyalty displayed by both owners of the vehicles and investors in the stock; fascination with the disconnect between the share price and the financials; fascination with the vehement and sometimes ridiculous notions put forth by bears; and fascination with the way two different groups could see the same set of facts and circumstances from such dramatically different perspectives.

All of that said, my fascination with Tesla came from a relatively neutral place. I admired the company as attempting to disrupt an entire industry and usher in a new age of personal transportation. However, I found many of the arguments used to justify the stock's valuation to be pure fantasy.

As such, I was always somewhat bearish on the company's valuation, but not inclined to believe the company was doomed to fail. Rather, I was hopeful the company could right the ship and succeed in bringing affordable and generally excellent BEV options to the world.

The events that led to Montana Skeptic's retirement from authorship at Seeking Alpha got me thinking: Where does Tesla stand today compared with when I was writing and following the company so closely? Has the company's underlying financial position and business model improved to a point that would justify a more bullish take on the stock?

Reviewing the Past: Is Tesla a Tech Company?

My first piece for Seeking Alpha posited that Tesla is, in fact, not a tech company. The revenue models and justifications for out-of-line valuations using traditional metrics often applied to technology companies simply don't match the revenue model for Tesla.

Tesla is a carmaker. It has a few unprofitable and generally meaningless ancillary business segments, but the bulk of the revenue is making and selling cars (and regulatory credits).

And that isn't a bad thing. In fact, it is completely fine. Aside from Apple Music and the App Store, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is primarily a device-maker (or device designer, if you want to get technical), and the cash rolls in so fast you need a strobe light to see it. Same with Toyota (NYSE:TM)

This is not to say technology plays no role in either company's success or failure. Of course, it does. But the claims we heard two years ago about Tesla Mobility and every Model 3 owner essentially having an autonomous robot taxi driving about town and earning money to defray the cost of the vehicle are decidedly very far off.

In fact, Tesla isn't even in the top 10 in the race to autonomous vehicle technology. It may get there, eventually, but it isn't leading the pack and is unlikely to turn this technology into a profit center.

At the end of the day, the company's profits will come, if they are going to come, from designing, building, selling, delivering, and servicing its products for an amount less than its revenues.

So valuing Tesla as a technology company is a fool's errand. Tesla is a carmaker, plain and simple. And we must evaluate its ability to be profitable as a carmaker to formulate an investment thesis.

Evaluating Tesla as Manufacturer

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham, in the short term, the market is a voting machine. In the long term, it is a weighing machine.

Tesla's voting machine days have hung on for a long time. Eventually, however, it will be weighed as the carmaker it is. And in order to determine if this is a good investment for the long term, we need to evaluate the company as such.

Unfortunately, on August 21, we get news from Business Insider that, during its highly touted "5000 Model 3 production week", 4,300 of those vehicles required re-work. That's right, 4,300. As Seeking Alpha Contributor Quoth the Raven highlighted in his recent article, that is a defect rate 4-5x higher than average for the industry.

More than 80% of those vehicles came off the line in a condition that they couldn't even pass Tesla's QA process, which is notably less rigorous than those of other carmakers. If you need some evidence of this, check out a few of these posts from people refusing to take delivery of cars that passed QA.

Again, this is anecdotal evidence, but these stories are plentiful on TMC forums, Twitter, Reddit (until deleted by moderator Fred Lambert), and numerous other online forums. It is also noteworthy that many of these anecdotes preceded the "burst week" production, meaning they are the result of standard Tesla QA processes.

This should raise some serious red flags for investors who believe the worst is behind Tesla's "manufacturing hell".

To make matters worse, Twitter user @skabooshka, who follows Tesla production rigorously, reports that the factory has been experiencing a serious lull in activity over the past 2 weeks. He reports workers are being sent home early from shifts, and the parking lot activity has experienced a dramatic slowdown. Granted, this is anecdotal evidence as yet to be confirmed, but we likely won't get that until Tesla reports its Q3 numbers and @skabooshka has been a highly reliable observer.

I don't pretend to know exactly what is going on here, but it isn't bullish news regardless of the reason. Perhaps demand is soft for the models currently being produced, or the factory needs to be completely revamped to fix the 80% rework problem, or there are already so many vehicles needing rework that there isn't anywhere to keep putting these slapdash cars.

The other option is even more frightening. According to a recent Wall Street Journal article, 18 of 22 members of an industry trade organization believe Tesla represents a financial risk to their companies.

In addition, since October of last year, Tesla has had sixteen companies file mechanic's liens against it seeking payment for unpaid invoices. In all of 2014 and 2015 combined, it had four (data available in the same WSJ article linked above as well as public records).

It is entirely possible that a key Model 3 part supplier has cut off the flow of parts to Tesla. If so, this is an enormous problem.

But regardless of the reason, these are troubling developments at a critical time for Tesla.

The SG&A Problem

Switching gears and taking an optimistic view, assuming Tesla can fix what is clearly broken on the manufacturing side of the house, we are left with Tesla's guidance that it can achieve impressive gross margins on the Model 3.

That said, most of us already know that every Model 3 sold does not simply add its gross margin to the bottom line.

The reason for this is how Tesla calculates its gross margin. This has been discussed ad nauseam in the past, including by me (here) and several other contributors on this site and others.

The long and short of it is that Tesla has a lot of variable costs associated with selling and delivering its vehicles that don't find their way into COGS. Instead, they are added to the enormous SG&A line on the income statement.

When I last evaluated Tesla's gross margin and SG&A, its SG&A per vehicle for 2015 was $18,400. I found this number fascinating, because it compared to somewhere in the $1,400-2,600 range for carmakers like Ford (NYSE:F), GM (NYSE:GM), and Toyota.

But readers bullish on TSLA argued that Tesla had the infrastructure in place for the Model 3, which inflated the number significantly when the company was only producing 50,000 cars per year. A reasonable argument, and one that should lead to the conclusion this number has dropped significantly, as Tesla is now producing WAY more vehicles than it did in 2015.

So, I looked at the numbers for Q2 2018, the most recent reporting period and the first period in which Tesla was approaching the type of sales volume that would justify such large SG&A expenses. And what was Tesla's SG&A per vehicle in that period? $18,428.

It is almost exactly the same at a rate of 165,000 vehicles/year as it was at 50,000 vehicles/year.

Let that sink in a for a moment.

The SG&A per vehicle is almost identical to when Tesla was selling only a relative handful of cars. It has not been reduced with 3x sales volume.

On the other hand, R&D per vehicle has been trending (mostly) as one would expect. With the exception of 2016, we have seen a steady decrease in the R&D costs per vehicle sold, which is exactly what one would expect.

It would be expected for this trend to continue over time, as R&D costs should remain relatively fixed regardless of sales volume. That said, assuming Tesla can achieve scale and profitability, we would also expect this to be the case with SG&A per vehicle.

However, regardless of delivery volume, SG&A per vehicle has remained above $18,000/vehicle in every year since 2014. In fact, it was even higher in 2016 and 2017, though some of this was almost certainly related to SolarCity's incorporation into Tesla. Now that we almost certainly have the synergies Elon promised to justify the merger with SolarCity, along with the winding down of the SolarCity business and elimination of redundant Tesla/SolarCity selling expenses, the SolarCity effect should be negligible.

It is true that SG&A per vehicle sold is not a perfect metric. There are other factors that influence the total number, not only variable sales costs. I know this. However, it does go a long way toward illustrating the key point. Tesla's variable costs are much greater than most bulls believe, and its gross margin metric is, therefore, essentially meaningless.

Even if Tesla achieved 30% "margins" on the Model 3 at an ASP of $50,000, there is still a $3,400 per car shortfall between revenues and COGS + SG&A expense. And that is before we back out R&D and interest expense, which is still exceeding $9,000/car at a run rate of 165,000 vehicles/year.

I will be completely honest here. When I decided to take a look at those numbers, I honestly expected the SG&A per delivery to have come down somewhat, as the bullish argument at the time made some sense and we are seeing the expected trend with R&D costs on a per vehicle basis.

But it hasn't yet, and if 3x scale hasn't put a dent in the number, I'm not optimistic that another 2-3x increase in volume will have enough impact to help the company achieve profitability. The "why" follows here.

The Dealership Problem

Of course, the reason SG&A per vehicle hasn't come down significantly is because Tesla does not sell through a dealer network. It has the advantage of recognizing the entire retail sales price as revenue (to inflate the already questionable gross margin number), but the disadvantage of having to operate its own dealerships and assume all of the costs involved therewith.

And while most auto dealerships make their money on service, Tesla doesn't want to. Indeed, Elon has said "it's terrible to make money on service". Tesla has chosen to assume all of the costs associated with operating a dealership, without its most important profit center.

To make matters worse, we have reports of service and delivery centers already maxed out on their ability to store, prep and deliver new cars to customers, meaning SG&A expansion is likely to continue to rise at a rate consistent with this most recent quarter.

What this tells us is that SG&A per vehicle, while not a perfect metric, is an inherent consideration in the Tesla business model. If the costs for logistics that go into to selling and delivering each vehicle are already reaching their limits, what hope is there this metric can be significantly reduced?

This is why I don't foresee a time (absent a bankruptcy and the inherent reorganization that would result) when Tesla can truly be profitable for any extended period of time. The cost of sales will almost certainly continue to exceed the "gross margin" at any volume the Fremont factory is capable of producing.

What about China?

On July 10, Tesla announced plans to build a factory in China. This was hailed as a game-changer for the company, generated a lot of press, and generally made those bullish on the stock feel very warm and fuzzy.

And it is essentially meaningless hype.

How do we know? Simple. Doubling your production capacity by building a factory in a tremendously important market is a huge deal. And having an agreement to get it done is definitely a "material" event.

But no 8-K has ever been filed relating to the factory in China. SEC rules require an 8-K within four days of any material event relevant to investors. 40+ days later, no 8-K. Hence, nothing material happening with a China factory at this time. At least according to Tesla.

Either that or Tesla is choosing to flagrantly violate SEC rules while under investigation by the SEC. Skeptical as I may be about Elon's motives from time to time, I don't think he would be that reckless or foolish.

Also, please recall that Tesla has made this announcement in the past. For those who don't recall, a plan or even deal to produce in China was announced in 2014, in 2015, in 2016 and again in 2017. Of course, no 8-K on those announcements either, and no factory in China materialized. Fool me once...

Conclusion

There are dozens of other items that have popped up relating to Tesla, including but not limited to SEC investigations, whistleblower lawsuits, class action lawsuits, the go-private Tweet heard round the world, the board scrambling to cover in the aftermath of that tweet, the cars filling up vacant lots in Lathrop and elsewhere, the undeliverable cars spotted at local service/delivery centers around the country, and a variety of other factors that could have a significant impact on Tesla's ability to continue as a going concern.

But to me, those are all secondary to the fundamental problems with the Tesla business model, specifically that COGS + SG&A continue to outpace revenues, before even dealing with R&D costs and interest expenses. The economies of scale bulls have been expecting are not materializing, and there isn't a hint of them materializing anytime soon.

If Tesla can't bring down its cost of sales, its cost of sales will bring down Tesla.

I am not a financial advisor, and this article is not investment advice. It is merely my own musings based on my own research of Tesla and general interest in the story. Do your own due diligence and speak with an advisor before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in TSLA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.