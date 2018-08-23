Analysts May Not Like This Bank Holding Company, But I Do

There is very little optimism toward the stock at this time.

As a whole, the banking industry has been waffling back and forth over the past year, basically keeping up the same pace as the S&P 500. It hasn’t been a leading sector nor has it been a laggard. The regional banks have performed a little better than the larger national banks, but that hasn’t led to optimism from investors or analysts for the regional banks. There is far more optimism being directed at the big banks than there is toward the regional banks. Personally, I think that is a mistake.

One particular regional bank caught my eye recently and that company is Synovus Financial (NYSE: SNV). This bank holding company operates Synovus Bank with 250 branches in the Southeastern United States. The company offers traditional banking services to both retail and commercial clients in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia and it was founded in 1888.

The company caught my eye for several reasons. The fundamentals are strong, the chart shows a clear uptrend, and analysts aren’t big fans of the stock. As a contrarian, that is the ideal set up for a bullish trade.

Earnings Growth For Synovus Is Well Above The Industry Average

Synovus has seen earnings grow by an average of 25% per year over the last three years and they were up by 51% in the most recent quarterly report. Analysts expect earnings to grow by 43% for 2018 as a whole.

Looking through Investor’s Business Daily’s data tables, I only saw one company with a higher EPS rating, but that was on a company that trades less than 25,000 shares per day. Synovus’ EPS rating is a 98.

The company scores an A in IBD’s SMR rating system and its margins are well above average as well. The company boasts a profit margin of 31.9% and an operating margin of 43.5%. Sales have been increasing by an average of 11% over the past three years and they grew by 14% in the most recent quarter.

For comparison purposes, Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) profit margin is 25.2% and Bank of America’s is 29.1%. The operating margin for Citi is 36.2% and Bank of America’s is 36%.

An Upwardly-Sloped Trend Channel Is Guiding The Stock Higher

After seeing the strong ratings in IBD, I looked at a weekly chart of Synovus and what I found was an impressive upward trend over the last few years. The stock has been trending higher since the first quarter of 2016 and a trend channel has formed that connects the highs and lows.

You can see that the stock has just bounced off of the lower rail of the channel and that rail essentially coincides with the stock’s 52-week moving average. This gives the stock two layers of support that should help it move higher for the foreseeable future.

I also took note of the overbought/oversold indicators and how the weekly stochastic readings were at their lowest level in the past five years. The 10-week RSI is at its lowest level since mid-2016.

The small pullback over the last two and a half months hasn’t been all that great in terms of the percentage loss, but it was enough to put the stochastics in oversold territory and bring the stock down to that lower rail. Now it looks as though the upward trend will resume.

Despite The Fundamental And Technical Performances, Analysts Aren’t Big Fans

Given the earnings growth and margins for Synovus, I would have expected two-thirds to three-quarters of analysts covering the stock to rate it as a buy. But that isn’t the case at all. There are 19 analysts following the stock with only five rating it as a “buy.” There are 13 that rate the stock as a “hold” and one that rates it as a “sell.” This leaves plenty of room for upgrades from the crowd.

The other sentiment indicators that I look at are neutral. The short interest ratio is currently at 1.73. That is a little low, but certainly not a sign of extreme optimism. The open interest put/call ratio is right at 1.0, which is high, but I couldn’t consider it a sign of extreme pessimism because the amount of open interest is negligible. Neither of these indicators really had an influence on my bullish opinion.

Action To Take

I like the prospect of buying Synovus down near the lower rail of the trend channel and down by the 52-week moving average. I can see the stock going through another rally similar to the one it had from June ’16 through February ’17. The stock gained over 50% during that rally and that seems like a reasonable expectation for the stock this time around.

Suggested strategy: Buy Synovus Financial with a maximum entry price of $53. I would set a target of at least $78 over the next nine to 12 months. I would suggest a stop loss at the $48.50 level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.