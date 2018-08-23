Why The Lithium Opportunity Is Bigger Than You Think

There are two reasons why the market is about to get a wake-up call.

I recently penned an article summing up my views on why the lithium market has flipped from way too optimistic on lithium to way too pessimistic. The best way to see this is simply looking at the stock price performance for any lithium company over the past two years.

But the best way to actually prove this is to back into what price lithium companies are discounting. For a couple of the major producers that price has moved from $12,000 per tonne to under $8,000 per tonne. This means we are now able to buy select lithium levered companies pricing in less than marginal cost. That tends to be a winning proposition when investing in commodities and is why the market is beginning to look very interesting.

In that article, I discussed that lithium is still a nascent trend and there is still plenty of opportunity going forward. Then showed this chart which frames where we are now vs. where we need to be in 15 years (let alone 30). It puts into perspective just how much lithium we will need to produce.

Source: IEA.

But let's forget EV demand for the moment and instead look at the momentum we're seeing in the energy storage systems market (ESS). These are direct from Orocobre's (OTCPK:OROCF) last quarter results where they note recent developments in ESS:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) deploys 143MWh of energy storage products in Q4 2018; Completes 129MWh energy storage installation in South Australia

Tesla forecasts energy storage sales tripling in 2018 to 1,230MWh

French utility EDF to invest US$10b in 10GW of ESS by 2035

Hurricane Irma pushes Florida and Caribbean Islands to integrate ESS

AES (NYSE:AES) and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) launch new ESS start-up, Confluence

Sonnen (OTC:SONP) announces new South Australia facility to build 10,000 residential ESS systems/year

Tesla to install and aggregate 50,000 residential ESS systems in Australia

NY State commits $260m on ESS; targets 1500MW by 2025

Massachusetts sets 200MWh ESS target by 2020

California targets 1,825MWh by 2024

Over 2,500MWh of utility-scale projects have been announced; construction in 2018 and beyond

European, American, and Australian residential segments set for record year

Orocobre then goes on to state:

A number of key developments occurred during the quarter supporting the view that lithium demand from ESS may materialise earlier than most forecasts.

And that's the point that I want to discuss in this article. ESS gets talked about a lot, get a shout out for having big potential, and yet it very rarely gets added to demand models in much size.

So if it's so big, so compelling, and happening right now, why are investors simply writing it off? Well, remember that rock-star MS bear report that crashed the market at the end of February? Take a guess at how many pages were devoted to ESS.

...not even one. In fact, they only allocated a single paragraph to it. Keep in mind this was a bearish report, so allocating significant time to ESS (a bull argument) would be left to a different analyst.

After mentioning that ESS could be a growth driver for lithium and acknowledging that it could be a huge market, they then proceeded to write it off entirely as; (1) it's outside of their forecast period; and (2) they aren't sure if lithium-based batteries will be the winners in ESS given weight simply doesn't matter for ESS in the way it does for EV batteries.

The second point is a valid argument and out of scope for this article. It's the first point that I want to discuss.

It's great and all to forecast to 2025 (as the MS report does), I mean that's 7 years from now, and in most markets that would be sufficient to slap a terminal value on, call it a day, and head out for a beer.

But, the problem with only having a view out to 2025 is that this market is accelerating, it's set to grow at 20%+ for decades. This means the demand in 2025 looks a lot different than the demand in 2030, 2035, or 2045. And if you start to look a bit further out, you will see we're still currently riding the blade part of the hockey stick.

Source: Author.

And this is the reason the lithium story is becoming so interesting, investors simply aren't looking far enough ahead. The analysts have supply/demand models running to 2025, the institutional money is looking out the next couple years, and the hedge funds are all short riding out the moves in spot lithium and current sentiment.

Of course, even if you believe in the long-term story, you're still getting crushed in today's market, and that's life. If your holding period is months and not years, you probably want to be short or on the sidelines also; let's face it, spot lithium prices are still dropping.

Every big capacity announcement coming out right now is being met with added pressure on the stocks. No argument from me there, it's negative for the supply and demand balance. And it certainly may pressure lithium prices which remain sky high towards marginal cost. It's a commodity after all.

But it's important to note that the companies are having an equally hard time coming up with the right demand number 10, 20, 30 years from now. They know it will be big and they want to grow their capacity into it, but it's still a shot in the dark. These capacity announcements are actually indications that the companies may believe the market will simply be bigger than the investors believe.

So, the companies are growing for where the market will be in 2030 and 2035 (these are big capital decisions after all and they need a view on their payback period) and the investors are investing for where it will be in 2025 (or next year, or next week) and it's leading us to a huge disconnect between the myopic investor view and the long-term story.

Keep in mind lithium demand strength and speed have surprised investors and companies every year since EVs started taking off. Consider the chart below that shows analyst penetration rate estimates for 2025, averaging over 10% (those low ones are likely stale estimates).

Source: Albemarle investor deck - June 2018.

Just three years ago, Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was expecting penetration rates of 1% to 2%. That's a staggering increase.

Source: Albemarle 2015 Lithium Day deck.

So, there was a big surprise on the EV side of the story and now ESS is beginning to surprise us. If ESS demand is accelerating faster than expected, it really could change the near-term ball game.

It's setting up two near-term factors that should be bullish for lithium stocks.

First: Investors are going to be forced to start including or increasing the amount of grid storage in their demand models. Perhaps you have a view that lithium won't be needed for ESS batteries in the long term, but near term that's what's being used... so you need to include it at least for a while.

And second: As years tick by, investors are going to need to move away from 2025 forecasts and toward 2030 forecasts. What is that going to look like?

Well, Albemarle took a mid-range view on 2025 demand pegging it at 800,000 tonnes of LCE. If we grow that at 20% for 5 years that number becomes 2,000,000 tonnes. At 15% it's still a double. I don't think the market is ready for that. Every supply and demand chart I see shows we have sufficient supply for 2025, and therefore, the market is oversupplied is missing that just 5 years later, we'll need more than twice as much.

As these factors begin to be included in analyst/company presentations and integrated into the market view, I think it will force the bears to re-evaluate their views, setting up the next wave of positive sentiment and driving investor returns.

I'm still planning on writing about the companies but got side-tracked building a couple tools to help simplify some of the analysis, I hope to have the first one out this week. Be sure to follow me to be the first to get a chance to test out the new tool and for my company picks in the lithium space.

Conclusion: The market is becoming too pessimistic on the lithium outlook and that is largely a function of not thinking far enough out. Pushing demand models just 5 years further into the future would make investors test their assumptions about the market being oversupplied. In addition, recent trends in ESS have been bullish and will need to be included in demand models. The result is a better lithium market than most are giving it credit for.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may initiate long positions in LAC, OROCF over the next 72 hours.