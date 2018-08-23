Epizyme Should Pop When Tazemetostat Hold Clears

Epizyme (EPZM) is a small-cap, clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in cancer treatments based on epigenetics.

Tazemetostat is an orally administered, first-in-class, small molecule EZH2 inhibitor, for the treatment of multiple types of lymphoma and other genetically defined tumors.

On April 23, 2018, Epizyme announced the FDA issued a partial clinical hold on all Tazemetostat clinical trials. This followed the development of a secondary lymphoma in a patient with advanced poorly differentiated chordoma receiving Tazemetostat in a Phase 1 pediatric study.

Epizyme stock plunged after the announcement and has stayed down despite otherwise good data from its trials. It closed at $11.10 per share on August 21, giving Epizyme a market capitalization of $772 million. This compares to the 52-week high of $21.40 and 52-week low of $8.61.

I believe the clearing of the partial hold is highly likely, that will come relatively soon, and that both short-term and long-term investors have a chance to generate considerable alpha by buying before the announcement. There is some risk, however, that the Tazemetostat program will be halted or take longer to restart.

EPZM data by YCharts

Tazemetostat partial hold details

From the press release (see link above):

"Secondary malignancies are known to be potential adverse events associated with many cancer therapies, including chemotherapy and radiation treatment. T-cell lymphoma has been identified as a potential adverse event in tazemetostat study protocols."

The partial hold means no new patients are being enrolled, but patients already on therapy can continue.

Since over 750 patients have been treated with Tazemetostat in clinical trials, and only one patient developed a secondary lymphoma, it would appear to be an uncommon event. It could be unacceptable for a drug designed to treat something less deadly than cancer. If this happens more regularly, it could even be unacceptable if Tazemetostat otherwise shows some success treating cancer.

Epizyme CEO Robert Bazemore discussed the particular case in more detail at the Q2 analyst conference. The child was treated with Tazemetostat as a monotherapy for 15 months and showed an objective response (benefitted from therapy). Prior to the Tazemetostat treatment, the patient had metastatic poorly differentiate chordoma (a solid tumor) and a poor prognosis.

Tazemetostat was stopped upon the discovery of the new lymphoma. The patient was treated with a standard treatment for lymphoma and (as of last report) was responding well. So, we are not even talking about an adverse event resulting in death, as happened many times, for instance, in CAR-T cancer therapies that have gone on to gain FDA approvals.

Progress has been made by Epizyme and the FDA that could allow the hold to be lifted. For instance, rewriting the consent forms for patients, so that they know about the risk before starting a trial.

Epizyme is preparing a response to the FDA and EU regulator that includes changes in patient populations and in protocols for handling this adverse event type.

Bazemore's summary was

"We plan to engage further with the FDA in the weeks ahead to gain additional insight that will enable us to finalize our response to regulatory authorities. Once we have gained alignment with regulators in the U.S., France, and Germany, we anticipate that the partial clinical hold will be lifted and the enrollment process in those countries would be able to proceed."

While the timeline is not entirely clear, my general impression is that this situation is being handle appropriately, and there is no reason the FDA should not lift the hold when its review is complete.

Tazemetostat potential

For patients, there is a lot riding on a Tazemetostat approval. The data has been rather encouraging. If you are interested in the science, you might want to read the Epizyme epigenetics page.

Tazemetostat for epithelioid sarcoma trials had positive Phase 2 results that may qualify for accelerated approval (before a Phase 3 trial). Enrollment completed in July 2017. Updated data from Phase 2 will be presented in October 2018, with an NDA possible in the first half of 2019. A confirmatory study is being prepared to support the registration strategy and full approval. ES is rare but usually deadly.

Tazemetostat for follicular lymphoma (a kind of NHL) Phase 2, EZH2+ cohort interim data was reported as positive at EHA in June. The study is ongoing. Epizyme will continue to work with the FDA to refine a registration strategy for accelerated approval. In this indication, Tazemetostat already has orphan and fast-track status.

In mesothelioma, the Tazemetostat trial completed Phase 2 enrollment in Q2 2017. As reported at ASCO, the study achieved its primary endpoint, with a 51% disease control rate at 12 weeks (pre-specified threshold was 35%). The FDA has granted orphan drug designation for this indication.

Tazemetostat is in a three-arm phase 2 study in adult patients with certain genetically defined solid tumors.

A Tazemetostat study for pediatric patients with genetically defined solid tumors or NHL was started by the NCI in July 2017 with enrollment to complete in 2018.

Cash position

At the end of Q2, Epizyme had $216 million in cash and equivalents. The decrease in the quarter was $32 million. That is a pretty rapid cash burn, so of course, any delay in getting to regulatory approval and commercial sales is a negative. But there are at least 6 quarters of cash left, plus there could be new cash from milestone payments or partnerships on drugs in its earlier-stage pipeline. I am not worried about it yet but would keep an eye on cash if the delay is not cleared up by the end of this year.

Conclusion

Given the tremendous potential for Tazemetostat to generate revenue and profits, and the high likelihood that the FDA's hold will be lifted in good course, I believe that, when the end of the hold is announced, Epizyme's stock price will return to at least the middle of its 52-week range. Longer run, it will make its investors extremely good returns.

When the hold was announced, Epizyme stock had reached $16.00. It is down 31% since then.

The middle of the 52-week range is $15.00. While I have set that as an initial goal, the timing of reaching the goal is uncertain. If enough investors anticipate the event, the goal could be reached even before the hold is lifted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPZM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.