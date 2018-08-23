Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio. Minus The Dreck

Could I do better by directly purchasing only those shares in Berkshire's portfolio that I actually like?

If you are like me, you probably enjoy peeking into the Form 13-F for Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) to see what the Oracle has added or taken away from the company's celebrated portfolio. You can find an update for Berkshire's public portfolio on CNBC here.

But you can't help but notice, as you skim through the holdings, certain businesses that, quite simply, you wouldn't touch with a ten-foot pole if it were up to you. Airline companies? Yuck. General Motors (GM)? Thanks, but, uh, pass. Low margin, high competition businesses with sky high fixed costs - a perfect recipe for mediocre performance (or worse). Walmart (WMT), really? We all know that Amazon is going to permanently crush Walmart's already razor thin margins.

Soon, you find yourself ambling through an alternate universe, dreaming about what Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio would look like... without the dreck. Which is why I went ahead and did a good old fashioned edit of all of Berkshire's public holdings. I pared the portfolio down by nearly 25%, dumping retailers, dumping airplanes, even dumping overpriced shares of Coke (KO) notwithstanding that it is one of those "untouchable" stocks in the Berkshire portfolio. Some of the pharma and internet security stuff I don't really understand? PASS!!!! In a word, I was ruthless. I made sacred hamburgers out of the sacred cows.

Oh, but I left the other holdings intact - the same number of shares that I saw in Berkshire's latest Form 13-F. These remaining positions are the parts of Berkshire's portfolio that I actually would invest in with my own money - albeit, I think the resulting allocation in this streamlined Berkshire portfolio is absurd. It's almost 35% comprised of Apple!

The last step in the exercise: let's see how Berkshire's portfolio, minus all the dreck, would perform in the real world. To do so, I built a spreadsheet that you can access here: Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio, Minus the Dreck. This spreadsheet takes the shares and current holdings owned by Berkshire (as per the latest Form 13-F), and tracks the daily price change.

Next, I put in the daily price change for Berkshire Hathaway's stock.

Finally, I calculate how much better or worse the dreck-free portfolio would fare relative to Berkshire's entire portfolio (which I assume as being reflected in the price for Berkshire Hathaway's stock). For example, today I see that the dreck-free portfolio is up .2%, whereas Berkshire stock was last down at -.47%. In other words, I'd be .67% better off today if I dumped my Berkshire stock, and plowed the proceeds into this streamlined portfolio of Berkshire's holdings.

One day, a long time from now, I will compare the dreck-free portfolio's performance to the performance of Berkshire Hathaway itself. Why? Simple: I'd like to see whether Berkshire's non-public businesses do well enough compensate me for the fact that as a Berkshire holder, I'm an indirect owner of stocks that I'd simply prefer to not own. Or who knows? Maybe all the stuff I pruned out of Berkshire's portfolio does dramatically better than the holdings I kept - proving that the Oracle knows a whole lot more than I do about asset allocation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not investment advice, and I am not an investment advisor.