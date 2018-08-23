Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs: An Update

In my first Seeking Alpha article published on June 21, 2013 Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITS I set forth a proposition that contrary to the widely held belief that the Federal Reserve was artificially depressing interest rates, it was actually preventing them from falling even more than their then very low levels. I said then:

...Most investors now believe three things about the Federal Reserve, money and interest rates. They think that the Federal Reserve is artificially depressing rates below what would be a "normal" level. They believe that in the process of doing so the Federal Reserve has enormously increased the supply of money and they believe that the USA is on a fiat money system. All three of those beliefs are incorrect. One benchmark rate that he Federal Reserve has absolute control of is the rate paid on reserves deposited at the Federal Reserve...

My conclusion was that interest rates would remain lower for longer and thus a way to take advantage of that was to buy mREITs and for those aggressively seeking higher yields UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) would be an efficient way to do so.

Over the past five years MORL has been a good investment, especially for those seeking very high dividends. My recent article: MORL Now Yields 23% And Has Had Total Returns In Excess Of 20% Annually For The Last 5 Years. What's Next? included:

A hypothetical investment of $100,000 in MORL exactly five years ago, on August 16, 2013, at a price of $17.75 assuming reinvestment of all dividends, would be worth $255,646 as of August 15, 2018, when the closing price was $15.82, a holding period of five years. That's an annualized compound return of 20.65% per year.

From the fact that the price has declined over that five-year period, we see that more than all of the total return has been from the very high dividends. While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from MORL are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN note based on the dividends paid by the underlying mREITs, pursuant to the terms of the indenture.

Since the original article I have seen some things that supported my view that the Federal Reserve has actually been propping up interest rates. In REML With 20.5% Dividend Yield Compensates For Many Risks I pointed out:

After the September 20, 2017 Federal Reserve Meeting, as is the normal procedure an implementation note was issued along with the press release announcing what the Federal Open Market Committee has decided regarding monetary policy. Usually very little attention is paid to the implementation note since it is just the technical instructions that are given to the Open Market Desk at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as to how to implement the decisions made by the Federal Open Market Committee. However, I looked at the implementation note to see details of how the decision to reduce their balance sheet by reduce holdings of Treasuries by $6 billion per month and mortgage-backed securities by $6 billion per month would be carried out. The implementation note included: "Effective September 21, 2017, the Federal Open Market Committee directs the Desk to undertake open market operations as necessary to maintain the federal funds rate in a target range of 1 to 1-1/4 percent, including overnight reverse repurchase operations (and reverse repurchase operations with maturities of more than one day when necessary to accommodate weekend, holiday, or similar trading conventions) at an offering rate of 1.00 percent, in amounts limited only by the value of Treasury securities held outright in the System Open Market Account that are available for such operations and by a per-counterparty limit of $30 billion per day." What struck me as very interesting was that specific instructions were given to undertake reverse repurchase agreements to prevent the federal funds rate from falling below 1%, but no instructions mentioned doing repurchase agreements or anything else, to prevent the federal funds rate from rising above 1.25%. While others may have a different interpretation, my take is that at some level they may be aware that the Federal Reserve is not holding down interest rates relative to what the free-market rate would be, but rather actually propping them up. Possibly, they did not want to insult the intelligence of those on Open Market Desk at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York who may be aware that since the Federal Reserve is causing interest rates to exceed what market rates would be, no transactions to keep rates down will be necessary. This would be consistent with what I suggested in Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs

Additional evidence supporting my view that the Federal Reserve was propping up interest rates developed after the 2013 article. Many major countries around the world had negative interest rates, but not the United States. In Thoughts on Negative Interest Rates published in November 2015 I pointed out the prevalence of negative interest rates worldwide. Over $3 trillion of sovereign debt instruments were trading with yields below zero. I said then:

..it is interesting that in September's FOMC statement and the FOMC's closely watched "dot plot" of interest rate forecasts, one committee member expressed the thought that a federal funds rate below zero might be an appropriate target for the remainder of this year and in 2016. Shortly after this the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, of which Janet Yellen is an alumnus, released a working paper suggesting that existing Federal Reserve policy is actually restrictive and that a neutral federal funds rate might be as low as a negative 2%.

Conclusions and Recommendations

I still believe the Federal Reserve is keeping interest rates higher than what a free-market risk-free interest rate would be. This is related to my view that over the last decade, securities prices have been supported by the massive tax policy-induced increase in inequality that causes an excess of loanable and investable funds, and that got a lot stronger with the 2017tax bill. As I explained in A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs

...It is not just a coincidence that tax cuts for the rich have preceded both the 1929 and 2007 depressions. The Revenue acts of 1926 and 1928 worked exactly as the Republican Congresses that pushed them through promised. The dramatic reductions in taxes on the upper income brackets and estates of the wealthy did indeed result in increases in savings and investment. However, overinvestment (by 1929 there were over 600 automobile manufacturing companies in the USA) caused the depression that made the rich, and most everyone else, ultimately much poorer. Since 1969 there has been a tremendous shift in the tax burdens away from the rich on onto the middle class. Corporate income tax receipts, whose incidence falls entirely on the owners of corporations, were 4% of GDP then and are now less than 1%. During that same period, payroll tax rates as percent of GDP have increased dramatically. The overinvestment problem caused by the reduction in taxes on the wealthy is exacerbated by the increased tax burden on the middle class. While overinvestment creates more factories, housing and shopping centers; higher payroll taxes reduces the purchasing power of middle-class consumers....

The wealthy have a much higher marginal propensity to save and invest than the middle class. Investment is good but overinvestment can lead to economic downturns. The business sector generally must interact with the household sector by selling goods and services or lending to them. When capital accumulates too rapidly, the productive capacity of the business sector can outpace the ability of the household sector to absorb the increasing production.

The best time to own agency mortgage-backed securities, mREITs that own agency mortgage-backed securities and especially leveraged portfolios of mREITs such as MORL is when economic weakness causes the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates. The timing of when the Federal Reserve will actually start to lower rates is uncertain. However, I think it likely that we will see some interest rate decreases by the Federal Reserve within the next five years. We are now in the 12th post-WWII expansion. The current economic expansion which began in June 2009 already is the second longest in history. Only the 120 month expansion from March 1991 - March 2001 was longer. As of August 2018, the current expansion will be 111 months old. It will become the longest ever, it's still ongoing in July 2019.

If anything, the case for an overinvestment-induced recession has increased in the five years since that article was written. The timing of such a recession is a key question for those with shorter-term investment horizons. For those with a five-year or longer holding period, maybe not as much. In any case it's always good to remember, as Keynes famously said: "The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent."

Disclosure: I am/we are long MORL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.