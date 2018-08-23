No Recession In Sight

Recessions rarely are accurately sited well in advance; by the time they are confirmed, it is often well telegraphed and too late.

A 2020 US recession scenario has become consensus amongst investors and economists. Many investors and two thirds of economists (according to a recent Wall Street Journal poll) expect a US recession by the end of 2020. This widespread view seems to be based on the view that A) the US expansion will be the longest ever, B) two-and-a-half years seems long enough for something to happen, and C) stale fiscal stimulus and monetary policy drag will lead to, in Ben Bernanke's words, a "Wile E. Coyote" moment for the economy, i.e. a moment when the king realizes he has no clothes.

The consensus nature of this outlook is in itself reason to be skeptical given the notorious difficulty in predicting recessions, although the length of time is admittedly long enough for something negative to unexpectedly occur. Thus, let's review some economic lead indicators - which show few signs of a downturn - such as the yield curve, housing, inflation, business and manufacturing surveys, and corporate and consumer credit.

Yield curve is flattish, but hasn't inverted, and may steepen once pension fund demand backs off. Persistent flattening of the yield curve has driven recessionary fears given that an inverted yield curve is a well-established recessionary lead indicator. But the curve hasn't inverted yet, and once September passes, the yield curve may steepen because corporate pension funds (which have been buying more long end treasuries than usual) will have a reduced tax incentive (based on the new tax law) to purchase treasuries.

Housing starts, which typically decrease before cycle turns, are still accelerating, which is a positive economic indicator. Residential investment continues to rise and is historically low, suggesting room for growth.

Price inflation and wage growth remain reasonable. High inflation often indicates economic malaise or overheating, and fast wage growth is a strong indicator of inflation. Inflation destroys value from bonds, makes credit more expensive, and leads to tighter monetary policy. Inflation however has remained low this cycle, and although unemployment is low, wage growth has not bumped up to worrisome levels and corporations have enough margin that they can earn comfortable profits for a while without significantly raising end prices.

Business indicators are confident. Manufacturing business and new order surveys show strength and are high enough to signal 2 years of further expansion based on historical precedent. In addition, the Conference Board Lead Indicator index shows little sign of a turn and the Chicago National Activity Index, an average of 85 indicators, continues to trend positively.

Corporate credit trends are good. Corporate loan defaults and delinquency rates - which traditionally trough and then increase before a recession - are declining. Simultaneously, banks have loosened lending conditions.

Consumer credit looks relatively healthy. Declining consumer credit is a strong leading indicator of recession, but signs of concern are few. Although auto loan and credit card delinquencies have picked up in the sub-prime space, it has picked up from relatively low levels in areas where credit was overextended by lenders in a race for market share. The overall household debt service ratio is significantly below prior expansions and is not close to the strained levels of the last three recessions.

Corporate debt levels are historically high, and this is a concern, but capital is available. Much of the investment grade debt raised this cycle was to take advantage of low rates, access off shore cash, or buy back shares, meaning that the capital is not expensive and could easily be re-accessed through share sales or repatriation.

With the caveat that recessions are notoriously hard to predict, a good variety of economic indicators are not yet showing rough patches or brown spots. Therefore, if a recession does come soon, it will be completely unexpected by the indicators. Nonetheless, asset prices are high based on historical PE ratios and other measures. Earnings are growing but it may take a while before they compress PE ratios lower. Thus, there is plenty of room for stock prices to warble. 5%, 10%, and 20% price corrections can easily occur without a recession. In other words, even though nearly all recessions will be accompanied by a severe price decline, not all price declines indicate recession.

It's not a matter of whether you want one big punch to the gut or multiple small feints and jabs, it's a matter of being prepared for either scenario. Although a steep price decline may be hard to stomach, the good news is that once it's over, it's over. In contrast, one of the most nauseating feelings can come from a flattish market that bumps along like a rutted road for 6 to 24 months as earnings and PE ratios strive to meet stock index levels. Thus, prudent management is warranted and alternative strategies that can take advantage of economic or demand growth may be a risk mitigator.

