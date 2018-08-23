AT&T: Do Or Die Time

A cloud remains over the company due to the DOJ appeal. What's more, an analyst just downgraded the stock, stating "AT&T has too many new balls to juggle."

What happened?

Wells Fargo analyst Jennifer Fritzsche downgraded AT&T (T) from Outperform to Market Perform on margin pressure and the Time Warner (TWX) asset "juggle."

Photo Credit

Fritzsche downgraded AT&T and lowered the price target by $5 to $35, a 5% upside to yesterday's close. The analyst cited continued pressure on entertainment margins with unseen enterprise stability, "new balls to juggle" with Time Warner assets, and the need to achieve delivering targets, pushing other priorities "down the list." These are the exact same reasons I sold out of my AT&T position a short time ago.

Current chart

Many of you may be surprised to hear this as I have been one of the most vocal AT&T bulls on Seeking Alpha. Yet, I feel I need to dedicate a full article to the sell decision for all my public followers. The members of my new quality high-yield retirement income service were well aware. Working with so many great minds on my service crystallized my investment vision. I realized AT&T was not meeting one of my primary quality benchmarks at present. In the following sections, I will explain why I decided to sell.

Capital appreciation opportunity farther out

AT&T was a favorite pick of mine for years. It's a hometown stock for me and I've consulted for AT&T in the past. I know the team can pivot on a dime and quickly take advantage of synergies. Yet, with the DOJ appeal still on the table, I suspect some merger activities have been put on hold until the appeal officially is denied and AT&T management knows it has a green light. I bet the increase to the bottom line is going to take longer than first anticipated. What's more, it's probably not going to be as much as originally thought either. Let me explain.

Margins under pressure

Having been a consultant for AT&T in the past I can tell you that the company is laser focused on cost reduction and avoidance measures. In fact, that was one of the focuses of my consulting assignment. We were there to increase margins by streamlining the processes and procedures. I can tell you from years of consulting experience that increases in margins are hard enough to do under normal business conditions. The fact AT&T is in this midst of a merger of a massive behemoth makes it more likely than not it will drop a few balls along the way. Another issue - it's not a lock the appeal is denied.

Appeal may not be denied

It's not a 100% lock that the appeal will be denied. It seems that way to me. Most pundits I hear talk about it say there's nothing to worry about. I beg to differ. The fact I was wrong about the DOJ suing AT&T in the first place and wrong about the DOJ appealing caused me to lose confidence in my ability to properly analyze the situation. Obviously I'm missing something. I don't like to be invested in a security where I don't have an inkling of what's about to happen next.

Wrap up

AT&T has a solid yield, yet its long-term growth story is in question. And I think AT&T will continue to pay the dividend, yet there will be little opportunity for capital appreciation. What's more, the DOJ seems to have it out for them. If the appeal gets approved, it's going to be a very bad day for AT&T shareholders. I do not feel comfortable putting my money at risk under the current state of affairs. If I was asked if I would recommend buying AT&T right now, I would say no. I have a sell rating on the stock. AT&T always has been considered a widows and orphans stock. The sad fact is this is no longer the case, yet many widows and orphans still make up the vast majority of the investor base. I have a large portion of my portfolio dedicated to AT&T. It used to help me sleep well at night. Now I sleep much better knowing I don't.

Do or die time

AT&T made these bold moves because management is smart and it recognized a paradigm shift was coming. Yet, if it can't get its act together fast enough or the appeal gets approved, it may be all for naught. I don't feel like going along for the ride any longer. Plus if it does get its act together, I'm sure I will have my chance to re-enter the position. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours! If you enjoyed this article, please click on the orange follow button! It would be greatly appreciated!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.