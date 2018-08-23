Facebook: A Careful Analysis Of Bull And Bear Arguments

Facebook (FB) is an iconic internet darling. Over the past year, the stock has become a battleground for bull and bear arguments due to a valuation multiple which bakes-in strong earnings growth within the context of a rapidly changing regulatory environment for social media that will impact Facebook’s ability to monetize its platform. In this article I will explore both bull and bear arguments in an attempt to settle on the most logical points. I will provide my concluding thoughts at the end.

Quick Overview of Facebook

Facebook is the world’s largest social media company. The company was founded in 2004 and over the last 14 years has built an incredible collection of web assets organically and also through acquisition. The company’s key web properties include: Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. Facebook also owns Oculus, the virtual reality company.

Facebook’s business model is to cultivate large audiences on its websites and apps and sell advertisements. The company is in a unique position to sell ads because its customers provide Facebook with data on their demographics, interests, and social connections. This have proven to be a goldmine, not just for Facebook but also for advertisers that have generated strong ROI on the platform.

There is potential for Facebook to generate revenue from sources other than advertising such as eCommerce and Payments, but so far revenue from other sources is quite immaterial compared to the company’s core advertising products.

Bull Thesis

The bullish case for Facebook is really quite simple (but powerful). Facebook has assembled unique internet assets that are impenetrable from competition due to network effects, scale, and intangible assets (brand, human capital, data, etc.). Furthermore, Facebook is vastly under-monetized relative to its audience size, particularly outside of the US. Finally, Facebook is led by a visionary management team that will continue to execute by optimizing long-term shareholder value, sometimes at the expense of short-term earnings.

Let’s dissect the thesis.

Facebook owns some of the best internet properties

Facebook.com and the Facebook mobile app have over 2.2 billion monthly active users as of Q2 2018. Facebook is still growing its active users although the growth is decelerating. Notably, users come from all around the world.

Source: Facebook Q2 Investor Presentation.

Instagram now boasts over 1 billion monthly active users and is still rapidly growing its user base with no notable competition to speak of.

Source: Instagram hits 1 billion monthly users, up from 800M in September

Facebook messenger has over 1.3 billion monthly active users. WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion monthly active users.

There are moats around these products, notably network effects, brand equity, and significant human capital resources. Human capital is probably the least appreciated of these competitive advantages. Simply put, Facebook has some of the best engineering talent in Silicon Valley and they are constantly innovating and improving product. When competitors try to compete away users, Facebook can very quickly respond by copying features or acquiring rivals (source: Instagram on copying Snapchat: "This is the way the tech industry works").

Facebook is under-monetized

The biggest leg of the Facebook bull stool is that the platform is still significantly under-monetized. There are a few different dimensions by which this could be true. First, Messenger and WhatsApp have billions of users and are not being monetized at all currently. Second, Instagram is still ramping monetization and both Facebook.com and Instagram could monetize video (drawing from the success of YouTube). Finally, average revenue per user ("ARPU") outside of the US is just a fraction of the US rate and could catch up.

Source: Facebook Q2 2018 Investor Presentation.

The above ARPU chart is very compelling. A full two-thirds of Facebook’s users are domiciled outside of the US. While they may not be worth as much as high-income US consumers, the comparison is stark. Furthermore, there isn’t a strong GDP per capita reason why EU users are monetized at one-third the rate of North American users. There are ~900 million Facebook users in Europe, just getting EU monetization to 50% of US would result in significant revenue growth. And of course, North American ARPU will likely keep rising (over the long term).

Management Will Execute Against Long-term Value Maximization

Finally, investors can believe in Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg to continue executing against their long term vision to drive growth and maximize value. After all, they have made it this far, why would they fail us now? Clearly Zuckerberg’s incentives are aligned given his equity ownership stake.

We will get to the bear case in a minute but bears would point out that the company is getting bogged down by GDPR, Cambridge Analytica, and margin-hurting investments to shore-up user engagement and security. Bulls would respond by noting that GDPR and other regulatory fallout will increase barriers to entry because it’s just another cost/problem for up-start competitors to worry about while Facebook has the scale and resources to deal with these issues more easily. Bulls would further argue that the margin-hurting investments the company recently announced to improve user engagement, content quality control, and security are investments that will result in long term value for the platform. In other words, Facebook is reinvesting to make itself better by improving along these key initiatives. Eventually these investments will prove valuable and accretive to earnings.

On Valuation

Bulls would argue, even at its current $500 billion market cap, the company only trades at ~20% premium on a forward EV/EBIT basis compared to the S&P 500. However, Facebook is growing top-line revenue at a greater than 20% per year rate and will likely double its earnings over the next 5 years (based on consensus Wall Street estimates from Capital IQ), making it a bargain today. Furthermore, Facebook represents a small portion of the global total addressable market for advertising. Global advertising spend is over $500 billion per year, which means that Facebook has less than 10% share (source: AdExchanger). The global advertising market is growing and Facebook has plenty of room to grow with it and take share.

Bear Thesis

The bear argument states that although Facebook has built an enormously successful collection of assets, the underlying trends are deteriorating and estimates will need to be revised lower. If metrics continue to deteriorate, then growth is over-estimated. Because the valuation is predicated on earnings growth, the stock could fall precipitously.

Deteriorating Metrics

After becoming the most popular social media company in the world, Facebook is now remarkably un-cool. There are substantiated accounts that indicate younger users are abandoning the platform in droves (source: Millions of young people are quitting Facebook). According to eMarketer, for the first time in years a majority of American teens use Facebook less than once a month (source: Facebook Losing Younger Users - eMarketer).

Facebook is still growing its user base but most of the growth is coming from older users and people outside of the United States. These demographics and geographies are simply less valuable to advertisers.

In addition to deteriorating demographics, advertising ROI is declining, causing many advertisers to pull back due to fears that they are wasting their money on Facebook (source: Facebook's big threat isn't Cambridge Analytica, it's advertisers questioning ROI - Digiday). Even big, sophisticated advertisers like Adidas are questioning their Facebook spend (source: Sources say Adidas has paused its video ads on Facebook while it reviews their efficacy - Digiday). Lower advertising ROI is a big factor that could further slow revenue growth for the company.

Bulls Overestimate Potential Monetization

Bulls point to the fact that Facebook’s chat apps are not being monetized and that international users will be better monetized in the future as if it’s a choice made by Facebook. Bears would argue that chat apps are not easy to monetize, this is evidenced by the lack of successfully monetized chat apps. Facebook could insert ads into chat windows but that risks destroying the user experience. There are so many free chat apps out there for users to choose from including iMessage.

Second, international users are simply not worth as much to Facebook. The biggest driving factor is GDP per capita, international users have less purchasing power and are less valuable to advertisers. Even in Europe, Eastern European and Southern European users bring the average GDP per capital much lower when compared to North America. There are also cultural and societal reasons why ARPU is lower outside the US; mainly, digital advertising is a less developed industry and will take a long time to catch up.

Finally, regulation and recent changes at Facebook will permanently hurt monetization. We have already seen the effect that GDPR in Europe (source: Digiday). Regulations are coming that will make it harder to collect valuable data and leverage it to advertisers. Furthermore, advertisers are becoming more cautious to ensure they follow the patchwork of rules being rolled out. As click-bait and deceptive tactics get toned down or thrown away, Facebook will find it incrementally harder to get the same levels of monetization.

The regulatory changes have already impacted Facebook. During the last quarterly earnings report, the company lowered guidance noting that revenue will decelerate. In addition to slower revenue growth, operating expenses were guided to grow significantly faster. The net result is significantly slower earnings growth.

Valuation

Facebook trades for roughly 27x Price to Earnings. Bulls justify this multiple with a mid-teens EPS growth expectations. However growth expectations rest on the bull case of improvements in monetization. If bears are correct that underlying trends in demographics and advertiser behavior, the growth estimates will further come under pressure, making it hard to justify the expensive multiple.

Finally, no one is talking about the fact that advertising spend is cyclical. When a recession comes, advertising is one of the first discretionary expenses that get cut. If you believe we could head into a recession in the next 1-2 years, Facebook could see its revenue growth significantly decelerate or even decline. This would be the ultimate bear case for the stock on top of all the other issues laid out.

Concluding Thoughts

After studying both the bull and the bear arguments surrounding Facebook, I think both sides made very valid points. I think the bulls are likely ignoring many of the negative trends in demographics; however, I think bears fail to realize that Instagram has captured many of the young people leaving Facebook.

I tend to think the bulls are correct that Facebook is under-monetized. Video could be a huge tailwind (as it has been for YouTube) and I would be surprised if international ARPU didn’t continue to growth at a faster rate than North American ARPU.

I don’t think the valuation is so extreme that long term holders are at risk of significant capital impairment. That being said, the valuation is certainly elevated and the stock price will be particularly vulnerable to headline risk or an economic downturn.

If I had to choose long or short, I would side with going long Facebook. However, in reality, I have chosen to sit on the sidelines and wait for a more opportunistic time. Perhaps if a recession does come and Facebook re-rates to a cheaper valuation multiple. One of the best parts about being an investor is that if you’re unsure or lack conviction, there is always the option to do nothing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.