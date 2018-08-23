I Called This S&P 500 Breakout

Let's remember a basic market maxim: When you get into the end zone, act like you've been there before.

The recent breakout to all-time highs in the S&P 500 could have been spotted in advance and, indeed, it was.

It is easy to claim 'accuracy' in financial forecasts. But those forecasts are of little value without specific price levels to define an actual trade.

This article is a response to a previous market outlook article implying prescience in the collapse of certain world currencies. I felt compelled to write the piece because I believe it is far too easy to claim 'accuracy' in financial forecasts. The reality is that those forecasts are of little value without specific price levels to define an actionable trade.

To show an example, I would like to highlight a forecast in equities. The recent breakout to all-time highs in the S&P 500 could have been spotted in advance - and, indeed, it was. Here, we will look at some of the reasons I expected the current S&P 500 breakout rally to occur (and why the bullish trend is likely to continue). As a result of this stance, I remain long the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY).

My article titled S&P 500 Breakout Looks Imminent - Buy Before It's Too Late highlighted the effects low-liquidity summer trading conditions can have on market valuations:

Summer stock market activity continues to power along, as investors remain cautious under the spectre of growing trade war rhetoric. As is often the case, slower trading volumes have created tighter price ranges and a feeling of generalized complacency in equities. But it should be remembered that these low-liquidity scenarios can also catch traders off-guard and generate sharp price moves when the right types of catalysts become apparent.

The broader thesis suggested that the world's preeminent stock benchmark was a coiled spring ready to thrust bullish investors higher toward significant gains:

At the macro level, rising risk uncertainties continue to be driven by the potential ramifications of a China/U.S. trade war. But this external noise has only distracted from the strong base that is currently supporting U.S. equities. As long as we see an 'as expected' quarterly performance this corporate earnings season, we can expect higher valuations in most of the key components included in the holdings of the SPDR S&P 500 Trust. Ultimately, this suggests that an S&P 500 breakout could be imminent - and investors should use the ETF to build bullish exposure to the broader stock benchmarks before it's too late."

It should be remembered that July 15th was the beginning of the earnings season. So, we still lacked the strongly bullish earnings numbers that would be needed to generate rallies in SPY. We can (and should) remember that hindsight is always 20/20. But this was not hindsight. We did not yet have any of the confirmed earnings results that we have now.

The graphic above is the chart I used to frame a basis point for bullish trading positions in SPY. There were clear, specific reasons to explain why this price level was chosen:

Over the last four months, we can see the clear level of importance that has been commanded by the 280 level in SPY. Markets have tested this price zone on four different occasions - and this suggests that there has been a strong level of selling interest each time share valuations have moved into this closely-watched area. We are pressing into this price zone again currently, and those sellers could be forced to throw in the towel if we see widespread earnings surprises in the coming weeks. In other words, this suggests that an upside break of 280 could force prices much higher if a large batch of stop losses is tripped in the process."

This is what an accurate, actionable market forecast looks like. The updated SPY chart above shows that same price level in today's trading. On August 21st, SPY hit an all-time record high at 287.31.

These moves should not have been surprising to equities markets investors, as the impact of trade wars, higher inflation, and rising interest rates has not had anything that resembles a bearish effect on market valuations. These are market elements to which I have alerted investors on several occasions (see here and here for examples).

In my view, the fundamental drivers that created these rallies are still in place, and I will continue to hold my long positions in the SPY ETF. The market activity here shows that bull markets do not 'die of old age' even though most of the financial news headlines seem to enjoy suggesting this with the use of phrases like the 'longest bull-run in history.' SPY has managed to claw its way back after all of the financial market turmoil that was present in February 2018 and the earnings performances this season have only verified bull-investor credibility in pushing those valuations higher.

On an annualized basis, the S&P 500 reported earnings share-weighted average shows that macro profit growth is increasing at its fastest rate since 2010. That is significant because the financial markets were recovering from the 'Great Recession' that year. This makes the earnings results posted this season all-the-more impressive, given the period of relative calm which has characterized the market in recent times.

By most measures, profitability in U.S. corporations remains robust. This is what matters when we are investing in stocks. Underlying strength in the U.S. economy has overcome the constant discussion of 'trade wars' with China and the economic turbulence of Turkey. The news media love these stories. Stock markets, apparently, do not care one bit.

And, apparently, they shouldn't. During the first two quarters of this year, corporate profits grew at the quickest rate in almost eight years. According to the Q2 Thomson-Reuters surveys, roughly 80% of the companies reporting thus far have beaten analyst forecasts and profit growth is on pace to hit 24.6%. This comes after a profit growth rate of almost 27% posted during the first quarter.

We can chit-chat about geopolitics until the cows come home. But, at the end of the day, these are the factors that are going to drive the market. With the results we have seen this earnings season, most of the evidence suggests continued strength in SPY.

Going forward, economic expansion and continued profit growth will determine whether or not 'this time is different.' Can stock market bulls continue pressing forward in old age? The chart above shows that the pace of the current rally is far more measured and stable when compared to the moves which created the previous all-time highs in January. Now that we have confirmation of the bullish earnings performances throughout the major industry sectors, the current rally has received the validation it needs to continue.

At the macro level, tax reform and a stable jobs market should provide the fuel stocks will need to generate new highs in SPY. Thus far, levies placed upon aluminum and steel imports have yet to generate real cause for concern within the U.S. economy. Q2 GDP figures in the U.S. rose at the fastest pace since Q3 2014, so it is clear that the brunt of the Trump protectionist policy is actually being felt in China, Europe, and other emerging markets.

It may be premature to suggest that the U.S. will be completely shielded from the effects of a trade war. But the stock market rally we see now has been built on a strong earnings foundation that is showing no signs of slowing down. Stock buybacks continue at an impressive rate, and this will drive growth in earnings per share (as shares continue to be taken out of circulation). There is clear demand here, and SPY will be one of the primary beneficiaries of this market optimism. In Q1, the S&P 500 benefited from $189 billion in share repurchases (which was another bullish record for the market). This pace has slowed in Q2, but not by much.

These are the factors that matter, and this is how you make an accurate forecast in the financial markets. I remain long SPY and expect to see new highs in the ETF before the end of this year.

Finally, friends, let's remember a basic market maxim: When you get into the end zone, the least you can do is act like you've been there before.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.