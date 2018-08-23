Urstadt Biddle Properties: Hold For The Coming 2019 Catalyst

The REIT is conservatively managed and financed, with insiders named "Urstadt" and "Biddle" having run it for decades and owning roughly 20% of the common equity.

This greatly increased exposure with investors, and especially with money managers that favor 'Champions', should buoy the shares considerably, given that average daily trading volume is only about $1.5 million.

That will change in January when the company almost certainly will raise the dividend for the 25th consecutive year, putting UBA/UBP on the widely followed "Dividend Champion" lists.

Yes, it's another article on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) (UBP) by Risk Hunter; hasn't he said all he has to say in his previous Urstadt Biddle Properties articles? Well, not quite. I invest and trade full time, and have considered penning articles on quite a few different stocks I've owned in the last year, but I never got quite excited enough to actually sit down and write the articles.

Urstadt Biddle however still excites me very much and still is my top stock holding by far. It's actually a huge overweight for me at approximately 10 times my typical position size, though I trimmed a small amount on recent strength. So, yes, I like this story very much and therefore I backed up the truck during the general REIT selloff early last spring when share prices got ridiculous.

One reason I remain so very overweight is the catalyst that is virtually assured in January of 2019 - the 25th consecutive year of raising the dividend and consequent 'publicity' of appearing on investors' Dividend Champion lists for the first time. This milestone will put the stock on the radar of many investors and institutions that currently aren't aware of this small regional company.

With an average daily trading volume currently of a measly $1.5 million, the scant share supply juxtaposed against any new demand from 'Dividend Champion' investors should bode well for the share price. Currently, the shares are moderately undervalued in my opinion so there is a margin of safety, and also there is the hefty and growing dividend. My other articles on this company go into greater detail about why I think it is undervalued.

I'm going to forecast that they raise the dividend in January another half a penny for both share classes, their typical annual raise, and that in 2019, the share price should likely reach at some point at least $25 for UBA and $20 for UBP. I would not be surprised if the shares climbed considerably higher. If I'm wrong, plan B is that the high yield pays me well while I wait.

For investors with a longer horizon of perhaps 5-7 years, think $30+ for UBA and $25+ for UBP. I do expect FFO to keep inching higher each year, on average, and for the dividends to follow, just as they have in the past. Management has decades of experience managing shopping malls in these communities, through good times and leaner ones.

For the difference in the share classes, I'll let the company's website explain:

We have two Classes of Common Stock that are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols UBP and UBA. These stocks are virtually identical in their rights except UBA receives at least a 10% higher dividend than UBP and has 1/20th of the vote that a share of UBP has. The majority of the UBP shares are owned by management who tend not to sell or trade their shares. Thus, UBA is much more liquid and is the stock that most institutions choose to invest in.

It's worth noting that this company has thus far appeared practically immune from "retail apocalypse" with no meaningful weakness having been reported in occupancy rates, vacancy rates or overall rents. Biddle's funds from operations (FFO), the primary metric used to gauge REIT performance, has remained strong with positive growth and the company's operating and financing practices have historically been both conservative and shrewd.

Debt has always been modest relative to peers. The company saved money calling one class of its Preferred and replacing it with a new 6.25% issue last year, and they look to refinance their more expensive mortgages when they can get better rates. Property sales in the years I have watched this company have always been for substantial gains. They also seem to be shrewd at the 'highest and best use' concept of real estate; that is, they upgrade properties when it is cost beneficial to do so.

For instance, in June, the company announced that it is renovating at its Wayne, New Jersey property a vacant supermarket anchor space (and seeking a permit for an addition) to accommodate a 20-year lease the company just signed with Whole Foods (AMZN). The building sat vacant for several years after the former tenant, A & P Foods, went bankrupt.

While Urstadt Biddle was lauded by analysts for quickly finding new tenants for the great majority of the failed A & P stores, this particular NJ property didn't fare as well and remained vacant. But now Whole Foods sees much potential, as proven by its willingness to sign the 20-year lease. The news release states:

We are also planning to upgrade the façade of the property to be complementary with the Whole Foods store and to enable us to attract the kind of co-tenants that a Whole Foods anchored-center traditionally has been able to attract. This is one of the first leases Whole Foods has signed since its acquisition by Amazon, and it will be Whole Foods first store in Passaic County, NJ.

This sounds like quite a property upgrade to me. Not only from a vacant eyesore of a former A & P to a Whole Foods, but also that the shopping center as a whole should be much more attractive to both shoppers and tenants. Whole Foods is expensive and their shoppers tend to be well off which means the Whole Foods anchor will drive more affluent traffic to this mall, of significant benefit to the other tenants. A win-win. Urstadt Biddle has very few clunker properties; in this case, they have done a fantastic job turning it around in my view by obtaining a long-term anchor lease with Whole Foods and proceeding to renovate the site.

I believe this is evidence of intangible factors (which I discuss later) at work - a management team with boots on the ground that is actively and shrewdly creating shareholder value. Another company might have written off and sold for a loss this New Jersey property that they had difficulty finding a replacement for anchor A & P. Urstadt Biddle did not sell it though, as with a glaring anchor vacancy, it would not have garnered a good price. Instead they sought "highest and best use," and eventually they succeeded. That success will be flowing to the bottom line starting in a couple of quarters.

This stock represents a good contrarian way to play generally the brick & mortar retail fears - better to own the landlord than the retailer itself. Landlords have the flexibility to find other tenants with completely different products or services, or if not then sell or re-purpose properties. Office Depot (NYSE:ODP) has only one business - selling office supplies.

If that doesn't work out, they go under. But the landlord for Office Depot, if the brick & mortar office supplies business turns south, can implement a Plan B and then a Plan C and so on. So I'd much rather own retail real estate than individual retailers. (One exception that I own is Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), which trades super cheap and still generates tons of cash albeit much less than it used to.)

Because Urstadt Biddle focuses on shopping centers in affluent bedroom communities serving New York City, there is both plenty of income to support shopping and a scarcity of undeveloped land, making their real estate quite valuable. Overall the total retail square footage per capita in their communities is low compared to other major cities, so it is very unlikely that a glut of total retail space will develop.

On the negative side, the COO and CFO sold some shares in July. So they may be seeing some business weakness, or they may have just needed cash and took advantage of the rise in price. In general some b & m retailers these days such as BBBY have announced that they are attempting to renegotiate lower rents with landlords when leases expire, threatening non-renewal. UBP/UBA may be getting some of this pushback.

However, the share sales by the COO and CFO are contraindicated by the fact that Chairman and namesake Charles Urstadt purchased $93,028 of shares in the open market in April, adding to his massive holdings of UBP. Given that UBP is extremely illiquid for a large holder, that purchase was a vote of confidence for the long term by the Chairman who has been closely involved with this business for half a century.

There are certain intangible factors that give me confidence Urstadt Biddle will continue to do well relative to other shopping center operators. I don't mean intangibles on the balance sheet, but rather situational factors that are hard to quantify related to the company's structure, culture, expertise and particular business. Some of these I think many investors and analysts don't count for much but I think they are actually a big deal, especially in combination.

First, I already mentioned that their properties are located in affluent areas with low total retail square footage per capita. Double plus. These situational factors provide a tailwind to weather any retail difficulties relative to other geographic areas without those two qualities. Second, by focusing on NYC suburbs and outlying areas, the entire management team is living near the company's properties where they are constantly able to directly observe changes in those communities in real time.

Compare that to a nationwide shopping center operator such as Kimco (KIM) that cannot possibly be highly informed of all the goings on in and around all of its properties at all times. They are simply spread too thin geographically. So Urstadt Biddle can react to opportunities and challenges faster and better due to being much better informed, due to all of their employees living in the actual communities. Third, Urstadt Biddle is practically a family shop with a number of Urstadts and Biddles holding executive and Director positions.

This bodes well as this type of close-knit smaller organization means more caring and less bureaucracy and fat. And those two families have an incredible amount of experience having been in the same business together in roughly the same geography for half a century. Fourth, the Urstadts and Biddles and other management are incentivized for the stockholders to do well as they are substantial stockholders themselves. At least 20% of the Common and Class A Common shares are insider-owned.

One risk with REITs in general is that because they distribute at least 90% of their cash flow as dividends, there is little cash retained as a buffer in case of leaner times. This means that REITs need to issue shares when share prices are low due to hard times. But with such very high insider ownership, insiders will not want to dilute themselves and thus will prefer non-dilutive options to raise cash such as converting properties to mixed use or selling properties. So I think a dilutive issue of Common in the event that the business weakens is off the table.

Urstadt Biddle Properties checks all the boxes for me of things I like to see in a stock, including hard to quantify, intangible factors. That's rare. That's why I made it my top holding when REITs tanked earlier this year. If I end up waiting for years for the shares to reach fair value, that will be alright given the substantial and growing dividend yield. On the other hand, I see a strong potential catalyst in 2019 of 25 consecutive annual dividend increases that could make this hidden gem less hidden and bump the shares up 10-20% from current levels, or perhaps more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UBP, UBA, KIM, BBBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.