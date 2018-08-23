Tesla's Q3 Earnings Will Be Facing Significant Headwinds

Tesla has plenty of cars in inventory, but gross margins will suffer if they use discounts to move them.

It appears Tesla won’t deliver 25,000 Model S and X cars, as I had assumed. Or, if Tesla does, that its margins on those cars will be lower.

Now, though, I'm concerned the estimates that underlie my forecast may have been too optimistic.

My most recent Tesla (TSLA) Q3 earnings forecast estimated a GAAP loss of $236 million. While it’s too early to make a formal revision of that number, there are many indicators telling me that I’m likely too optimistic. Here are some things I’m watching.

Sales of the MS/MX

My forecast assumed Tesla would sell 12,000 Model S cars and 13,000 Model X cars during the quarter. These cars are Tesla’s highest margin products. If Tesla sells fewer than 25,000 of them in the quarter, its margins will suffer and the losses will grow.

In both Europe and North America, sales of those cars is off to a slow start. In the past, a slow start in the first two months of a quarter would not be such a big deal. But Elon Musk stated Tesla was moving to a more uniform delivery cadence. We saw some evidence of that last quarter. And with the massive increase in Model 3 deliveries, one would think that a uniform delivery schedule would be imperative.

To sell 25,000 in a quarter worldwide, Tesla will need roughly 4,200 per month from the U.S. In July, Tesla sold only 2,525 MS/MX according to InsideEVs. And so far, the VIN reports in the Tesla forums are not offering any indication of accelerated ordering.

Canadian VIN Assignments

For the last two years, Canada has been Tesla’s fifth-largest market, accounting for 3.4% of worldwide sales. But now the province of Ontario has cancelled its generous EV incentives, leading Tesla to sue the province.

How are Canadian sales performing in the aftermath? Since June 6, I’ve tracked 947 Model 3 VIN assignments, and only three were from Canada. We can assume Canadian MS/MX orders are suffering a similar fate.

Photo Source: CBC News - If you build it, they will come…as long as there are incentives.

Norwegian Sales Have Fallen Off a Cliff

Thanks to governmental tax and subsidy policies that lean heavily toward EVs, Norway has long been Tesla’s most important European market. Last year, Norway accounted for 30% of Tesla sales in Europe (8.2% worldwide).

Tesla’s favored status in Norway is changing, but not because of a change in governmental policy. Instead, there are reports that Norwegian Tesla owners have become frustrated with reliability issues and long wait times for repair.

Through August 21 (more than halfway through Q3), the total Tesla registrations in Norway stand at a scant 131.

More alarmingly, only 40% of these are new customer order VINs. The majority of them are either inventory cars or European used cars imported into Norway. Registration of new cars must increase dramatically to get things back on track.

European Homologation

In order to sell cars in various countries, automakers must achieve “homologation,” which means getting the car certified for the safety and regulatory standards of the country in which it wants to sell the cars. For European Union countries, the process is simplified somewhat because once the EU regulatory authority certifies the car, it can be sold in all EU countries.

On August 15, the German Federal Motor Vehicle Office, Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt, issued an updated list of cars homologated for sale in the EU.

The Model 3 was not on the list. Special thanks to T-Rail Investor for alerting me to this.

How is it possible that the Model 3 is not yet homologated? Tesla has obviously known for a long while that it would need to be selling the Model 3 in Europe starting this year. Many of its reservations are from Europe, and Tesla cannot afford to wait as more mid-priced competition (most recently, the Hyundai Kona) arrives in Europe.

One possibility is that the central touch screen and spartan controls simply cannot comply to EU standards. Maybe there are other issues. But the lack of homologation as of August 15 could be a warning sign that something is not going as smoothly as Tesla anticipated.

Delivery Logistics Are Terrible

I was not alarmed by the reports in early July of parking lots in Fremont and Burbank filled with thousands of Model 3 cars. That made sense - Tesla was stockpiling the cars for delivery once it had crossed the 200,000 U.S. delivery mark. It had to avoid crossing that mark until early July.

It’s time to ask some questions, though. The Burbank lot, which is a long way from Fremont, continues to house approximately 2,000 Model 3 cars. Most of them appear to be gathering dust, and it appears some of them have not moved in weeks, if not months.

On August 17, InsideEVs published an article claiming the Burbank lot was now cleared of cars. But that report appears to be mistaken. Twitter member Latrilife has published videos here and here showing that the Burbank lot remains packed with cars. Indeed, there are now two Burbank lots.

Many suspect that the cars are being held for parts or repairs, or are simply being held until a customer can be located. But the cars on these lots are not aging gracefully. In fact, Twitter member ToolGrinder has posted evidence of dozens of 12V batteries being replaced in brand new cars. The cars below are on a lot in Chicago.

Photo source: ToolGrinder on Twitter

Gross Margins Likely to Suffer

Once again, Tesla has been stockpiling MS/MX inventory in the first half of the year. And once again, they will have to discount inventory vehicles in order to move them in the second half. The underlying reason for the inventory buildup is that they can build MS/MX most efficiently at 25,000 per quarter. But the fundamental demand at sticker price won’t support it.

In the first half of the year, Tesla produced 49,489 MS/MX and sold 44,100. Of the 5,389 overproduced, 1,372 were added to in-transit and 4,017 were added to new car inventory.

Last year, gross margins plummeted in the second half, primarily due to inventory discounting. This is what Tesla reported for automotive sales gross margins (ex-ZEV) in the last six quarters.

Of course, some of the gross margin erosion was due in part to the ramp-up of the Model 3. Fortunately, we can gain more insight from Norway which has no Model 3 influence. Tesla reports Norwegian revenue every quarter in their 10-Qs, and Norwegian sales are reported on this TMC forum. From this data, we can calculate the revenue per car for the same time interval.

We can see the striking collapse of revenue per car during 2017. While it recovered somewhat in 2018 with lower volume, I have to expect that it will collapse once again as inventory discounts are offered. And while this data is from Norway, it's really indicative of the worldwide situation. We can already see the discounts appearing in sites like this: teslainventory.

Conclusion

There are so many moving parts as the Tesla story rises to a crescendo this quarter. So many things to keep one’s eye on. And so many ways to interpret it. I welcome all discussion as it will provide a more refined forecast as the quarter-end approaches.

