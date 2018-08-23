The Next 10 Years: Asset Allocation Daily

Thought For The Day: The best reason for another great decade in stocks is the fact that this bull market has succeeded under such lousy conditions.

Bill Gross's "Trade Of The Year"

"So, the performance of the United States economy produced more real growth and more inflation than Mr. Gross had imagined and, consequently, this led to part of his loss in the bond markets. The underlying difficulty faced by Mr. Gross is that the performance of the US economy continues to be stronger relative to that of the eurozone economies and this factor upset the 'trade of the year.'" (John M. Mason)

Dollar Strength

"Can President Trump instruct the US Treasury to intervene in FX markets and weaken the dollar? Twelve months ago, we wouldn't have even considered this question. But under this new mercantilist US regime, who knows? We identify five ways in which Washington could try to engineer a weaker dollar." (ING Economic and Financial Analysis)

Bitcoin Weakness

"The SEC has once again thwarted an attempt to build a bitcoin ETF, rejecting applications for nine separate bitcoin-based exchange-traded funds. CBOE Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) and NYSE Arca (NYSE:ICE) would have listed the products. The commission leaned on the same reasoning as for the earlier rejections, mainly that there aren't enough protections against fraud and market manipulations." (Wall Street Breakfast)

Emerging Markets

"The dent to broad EM sentiment is undeniable. Currencies, especially of countries dependent on borrowing in dollars, have sold off. Outflows from equity and debt funds have resumed... Poor equities and debt performance in 2018 after two strong years has dampened investor appetite. Some safe-haven assets now offer positive real returns and investors see brighter prospects in markets such as the U.S." (BlackRock)

Thought For The Day

I'll keep this one short, as befits a comment on a future that cannot be known. The U.S. bull market in stocks has now run longer than any other. That's certainly far from what just about anyone expected when this bull got going in March 2009, following the worst stock market crash in most people's living memory. The obvious question on investors' minds now concerns the coming decade, and whether it makes sense to stay invested in such a long-in-the-tooth market.

I tend to think that the next 10 years will not be glory days for stock investors (though that doesn't imply a sell recommendation - see below). My rationale is not just mean reversion, so much as a view that the economy and the stock market can be at odds with each other over the short term, but track each other over the long term. The U.S. and global economies have generally looked unappealing over the past decade. Their hallmarks have been excessive debt and tepid growth, and more recently, a breakdown in stable patterns of trade.

Still, there is one strong reason to expect a robust market in the decade ahead, and that is the example of this current bull market that has forged its path forward amid lousy data, troubling trends and broad skepticism. So who knows? But regardless, it doesn't change the fundamental portfolio strategy investors should pursue, which is to save as much of their current income as possible and to allocate their funds very widely across risk investments such as stocks, real assets such as land and liquid assets such as cash and cash equivalents.

