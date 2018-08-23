Geodrill Drills A Record Amount Of Meters In The First Half Of 2018

Currently Geodrill has a fleet of 60-62 rigs; as a result, the company is well positioned to take advantage of the growing West African drilling sector.

Sadly, the mineral drilling sector seems to be one of the least followed parts of the precious metals sector. In my opinion, it is a kind of misunderstanding because mineral drilling companies, offering exposure to the precious metals market, present a lower risk profile than classic miners.

Now, I think that Geodrill Ltd. (OTCPK:GDLLF) is one of the best drilling companies. What is more, I am impressed by strong qualities of Geodrill's management, led by Dave Harper (a controlling shareholder holding a 41.2% stake in the company). For example, in 2015 the company made the decision to grow its rig fleet. Well, somebody could say "So what?" but at that time the precious metals market was in the middle of a severe bear market and nearly nobody was betting on a quick recovery, apart from Geodrill. The results discussed below confirm that the management was right.

Introduction

Geodrill is a small mineral drilling company operating in West Africa (Ghana, Burkina Faso, the Ivory Coast, Mali and Zambia). The main customers are senior and mid-cap gold miners as, for example, Kinross (NYSE:KGC), Newmont (NYSE:NEM), Acacia (OTCPK:ABGLF), Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) or Roxgold (OTC:ROGFF).

First Half of 2018 results

The table below shows basic financial and operational measures calculated for the first half of 2018 and 2017:

Source: Simple Digressions

As the table shows, the decision to add additional rigs to the fleet was very rational - in the first half of 2018 the company drilled 705 thousand meters (an increase of 33.1%, compared to the first half of 2017 and the highest figure in history).

On the other hand, drilling prices negotiated by the company were lower than in the first half of 2017 (by 5.9%). It means that the West African drilling services market is very competitive and the price is a crucial factor to take part in the game. What is more, it looks like the competition is getting stronger:

Source: Simple Digressions

Note that between 1Q 2015 and 3Q 2017 the prices were steadily rising (blue arrow), reaching a top in 4Q 2017 ($100.3 per meter drilled). Since then the average drilling price decreased by 28.9% (red arrow). The West African market is definitely not easy.

Now, the price obtained for its services is a factor a drilling company does not control. It means that in order to be competitive, a drilling company has to keep its costs as low as possible. And Geodrill is very good at it. To give my readers a better insight into this issue, below I have plotted the table titled "Economics of Drilling." The table discloses the prices and unit costs of production calculated on a-per-meter-drilled basis:

Source: Simple Digressions

I think it is easy to spot the progress the company made this year. Despite a 5.9% drop in drilling prices, Geodrill cut a unit direct cost of production even further (by 12.8%). As a result, a gross margin increased by 1.1%, compared to the first half of 2017. In other words, each meter drilled by the company in the first half of 2018 delivered higher gross margin than in the first half of 2017.

I think it is one of the most important factors. It is common practice that a company is focused on growing its business through higher sales (increasing its market share), forgetting about costs. Geodrill is different. Of course, the priority is to grow the business (in the first half of 2018 Geodrill drilled more meters than in the first half of 2017), but if there is any disruption on the market Geodrill is well positioned to survive and avoid serious harm. That is what the cost discipline is about.

Furthermore, at the end of June 2018 Geodrill had 60 rigs available for operation. The chart below shows the way the company was expanding its fleet:

Source: Simple Digressions

Last but not least, very soon the fleet will grow once again, this time by two additional rigs. As a result, at the end of 2018 Geodrill should own 62 drill rigs.

Valuation

Paradoxically, despite excellent results, in the first half of 2018 Geodrill burnt cash of $271 thousand (the balance between cash flow from operations and capital expenditures was negative). However, the company was rapidly growing its business (more meters drilled and higher sales) and invested $3,144 thousand in working capital.

In my opinion, working capital is a tricky creature - it changes from quarter to quarter so it is a good idea to exclude these changes from the free cash flow formula. As a result, an analyst has better knowledge about a company's ability to deliver an undistorted free cash flow. Applying this methodology to Geodrill, I can say that in the first half of 2018 the company delivered the undistorted free cash flow of $2,873 thousand (cash burnt (minus $271 thousand) less a cash outflow for working capital (minus $3,144 thousand)) or $5,746 thousand calculated on an annual basis.

Now, assuming that over the life of the company the business conditions seen in the first half of 2018 (prices, costs, etc.) will not change, I can very easily calculate the net present value of a stream of free cash flows to be delivered by the company going forward. Here is the appropriate formula:

NPV = annual free cash flow / discount rate

Let me assume that a discount rate of 8% is appropriate for a company operating in West Africa. If I am correct, the net present value of the Geodrill drilling business is as follows:

NPV = $5,746 thousand / 8% = $71,825 thousand

Adjusting this figure appropriately (adding cash of $7,758 thousand held by the company at the end of June 2018 and subtracting debt of $6,982 thousand) I have arrived at the equity value of the company of$72,601 thousand or $1.51 a share (using the fully diluted share count). Today Geodrill shares are trading at $1.45 a share so they are fairly valued (or slightly undervalued).

Now, the valuation model presented above is a very, very simplified one. I would even say that it is not a valuation model but just a valuation exercise. And the main conclusion is this:

Mr. Market is still quite pessimistic about Geodrill and, probably (I say "probably" because most of drilling companies have not published their reports yet), about the entire sector. For example, at the end of 2010, when the precious metals market was in its furious bull market phase, the company's market cap was $106M while its theoretical value (calculated using the formula discussed above) was $42M. Definitely, at that time the precious metals investors were overly optimistic, driving market valuations to absurdly high levels. The end was very sad, so I prefer the current situation and reasonable valuations.

Finally, each discounted cash flow valuation model does not take into account the upside potential. And, in my opinion, the Geodrill's upside potential is very interesting. The company knows the West African precious metals market very well and is ideally positioned to take advantage of its growth. Therefore I am confident that Geodrill shares demonstrate a long-term upside potential for investors building diversified portfolios of precious metals stocks.

Summary

In my opinion, Geodrill is one of the best mineral drilling companies. The results reported in 2Q and the first half of 2018 support this thesis. Due to heavy capital spending initiated in 2015, this year Geodrill was able to increase sales and margins significantly. Now the company, having a fleet of 60-62 rigs, is well positioned for the ongoing recovery in the precious metals sector. However, an investor interested in Geodrill should remember about these two risks:

The West African mineral drilling sector is still far away from the conditions defined as an industry boom. For example, since the end of 2017 the drilling prices received by the company have been going down. It means that the short-term disruptions are likely.

The company's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the OTC market in the U.S. Unfortunately, the shares listed on these markets are illiquid - very often the daily trading volume amounts to just a few thousand shares (or there is no trading volume at all). It means that it is not easy to buy or sell Geodrill shares.

Last but not least, this year one of the largest shareholders, Sustainable Capital Ltd., purchased 0.79 million shares of Geodrill on the market at an average price of US$1.46 a share. This shareholder certainly sees value in these shares.

