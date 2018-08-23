Best And Worst Q3 2018: Healthcare ETFs And Mutual Funds

PJP is our top-rated healthcare ETF and FSHCX is our top-rated healthcare mutual fund.

Based on an aggregation of ratings of 336 stocks in the healthcare sector.

The healthcare sector ranks fourth out of the 11 sectors as detailed in our Q3'18 Sector Ratings for ETFs and Mutual Funds report. Last quarter, the Healthcare sector ranked fifth. It gets our Neutral rating, which is based on an aggregation of ratings of the 336 stocks in the Healthcare sector. See a recap of our Q2'18 Sector Ratings here.

Figures 1 and 2 show the five best and worst rated ETFs and mutual funds in the sector. Not all healthcare sector ETFs and mutual funds are created the same. The number of holdings varies widely (from 25 to 378). This variation creates drastically different investment implications and, therefore, ratings.

Investors seeking exposure to the healthcare sector should buy one of the Attractive-or-better rated ETFs or mutual funds from Figures 1 and 2.

Our Robo-Analyst technology[1] empowers our unique ETF and mutual fund rating methodology, which leverages our rigorous analysis of each fund’s holdings.[2] We think advisors and investors focused on prudent investment decisions should include analysis of fund holdings in their research process for ETFs and mutual funds.

Figure 1: ETFs with the Best and Worst Ratings - Top 5

* Best ETFs exclude ETFs with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

HCRF is excluded from Figure 1 because its total net assets are below $100 million and do not meet our liquidity minimums.

Figure 2: Mutual Funds with the Best and Worst Ratings

* Best mutual funds exclude funds with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Four mutual funds (LOGSX, SBHIX, SHPCX, SHPAX) are excluded from Figure 2 because their total net assets are below $100 million and do not meet our liquidity minimums.

PJP is the top-rated Healthcare ETF and FSHCX is the top-rated healthcare mutual fund. PJP earns a Very Attractive rating and FSHCX earns an Attractive rating.

BBP is the worst rated Healthcare ETF and PHLAX is the worst Healthcare mutual fund. They both earn a Very Unattractive rating.

336 stocks of the 2,850-plus we cover are classified as Healthcare stocks.

The Danger Within

Buying a fund without analyzing its holdings is like buying a stock without analyzing its business and finances. Put another way, research on fund holdings is necessary due diligence because a fund’s performance is only as good as its holdings’ performance. Don’t just take our word for it, see what Barron’s says on this matter.

PERFORMANCE OF HOLDINGS = PERFORMANCE OF FUND

Analyzing each holding within funds is no small task. Our Robo-Analyst technology enables us to perform this diligence with scale and provide the research needed to fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. More of the biggest names in the financial industry (see At BlackRock, Machines Are Rising Over Managers to Pick Stocks) are now embracing technology to leverage machines in the investment research process. Technology may be the only solution to the dual mandate for research: Cut costs and fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. Investors, clients, advisors and analysts deserve the latest in technology to get the diligence required to make prudent investment decisions.

Figures 3 and 4 show the rating landscape of all Healthcare ETFs and mutual funds.

Figure 3: Separating the Best ETFs From the Worst ETFs

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Figure 4: Separating the Best Mutual Funds from the Worst Mutual Funds

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

This article originally published on July 17, 2018.

Disclosure: David Trainer, Peter Apockotos, and Kyle Guske receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, sector or theme.

[1] Harvard Business School features the powerful impact of our research automation technology in the case New Constructs: Disrupting Fundamental Analysis with Robo-Analysts.

[2] Ernst & Young’s recent white paper "Getting ROIC Right" proves the superiority of our holdings research and analytics.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.