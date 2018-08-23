A Big-Picture Assessment Of AT&T's Corporate Strategy

Over the past 3 years, how have AT&T and Verizon fared in the stand-alone domestic wireless business? What's that business look like today?

Did the strategies behind the DirecTV, Nextel Mexico, and Iusacell deals hang together?

This article helicopters up beyond quarterly reports and looks back at the 3-year performance of the AT&T Entertainment and International segments.

As a long-time AT&T (T) investor, I periodically helicopter up from the quarterly reports and have a think about the viability of the company's overarching strategies. Now is such a time.

Nutshell Summary

In mid-2015, management closed on several major initiatives that re-imagined the business. No longer satisfied to be simply a domestic telecommunications giant, AT&T branched out into satellite entertainment via the DirecTV deal. Several months earlier, the company purchased Nextel Mexico and Iusacell, a pair of Mexican wireless carriers. The DirecTV acquisition also came with significant Latin American business interests.

Within several months, AT&T separated itself versus peers: supplementing a domestic core wireless/wireline business with a satellite entertainment enterprise spanning the Americas, and a solid wireless presence in Mexico.

Most recently, the company bought out Time Warner, a media-content and distribution company. Time Warner creates and licenses information/entertainment content for television and motion pictures.

Were the DirecTV/Mexican Wireless Deals Worth It?

It's been 3 years since AT&T began integrating DirecTV, Nextel Mexico, and Iusacell. Combined, these businesses were purchased for ~$71.1 billion.

Evaluating the success of these deals is a twofold exercise. First, do lookback economics suggest reasonable financial returns? Second, did the pre-purchase strategies justify alternatives? The first question is a bit easier to answer than the second.

Lookbacks!

Currently, AT&T has enormous business span. The company reports domestic DirecTV business within its "Entertainment" segment. However, this segment also includes vestiges of the old AT&T U-verse, internet connectivity, and legacy voice business. The Mexican wireless carriers are included in the "International" segment; along with DirecTV Latin America and other affiliated interests.

This makes evaluation a bit sloppy, but there's enough hard data to get some answers.

AT&T "Entertainment" Segment

Let's begin with some raw numbers:

Data from SEC filings and author calculations

Observations

Video Revenue, which includes primarily DirecTV and legacy U-verse, has flatlined.

Total Revenue has drifted lower, though as pointed out earlier, legacy voice service is included in the segment. Legacy voice service has lost revenue at ~18% clip per year (or around $1 billion annually), and the year-over-year percentage drops have accelerated. These results are to be expected, but should be considered when attempting to evaluate DirecTV.

EBIT (Segment Operating Income) is largely flat; however, segment margins show some improvement since 2015.

EBITDA is easing, while EBITDA margins remain flat.

While not included in the table, Satellite Connections and Total Connections are within shouting distance of where they were back in 2015.

Summary

On balance, it appears AT&T has been unable to grow the Entertainment segment as measured by revenue, EBITDA, or connections. However, strict opex control kept margins steady to slightly better margins. Legacy voice (consumer wireline) is included in this segment. That business is rolling off the table, thereby creating a material segment headwind.

AT&T "International" Segment

The following table offers raw figures:

Data from SEC filings and author calculations

Observations

Revenue increased. This is primarily a function of the nearly doubling of the Mexican wireless business. Branded connections improved to 16.2 million connections in June 2018 from 8.3 million customers at mid-year 2015. International DirecTV connections improved by ~9% in total since 2015.

EBIT (Segment Operating Income) increased steadily. While segment margins remain negative, these turned for the better. It will be important to watch the second-half 2018 performance as related to full-year results. The segment faces several business headwinds.

EBITDA surged. An apparent pause through mid-year 2018 appears to be attributed to more competitive pricing for services, the shutdown of a legacy wholesale phone business, forex, and the adoption of the new U.S. revenue accounting standard. Since inception, EBITDA margins have been positive. Over the past 3 years, margins advanced strongly.

Summary

The international picture reflects integration pains coupled with unmistakable improvement and challenges. Generally, AT&T books segment losses on the Mexican wireless business, whereas the company is spending vast sums on network build-out and growing the customer base. On the other hand, Latin America DirecTV is a cash cow, recording positive operating income.

Customer growth is quite solid (especially on the wireless side), margins are trending higher, and the company records routinely positive EBITDA.

What's It All Mean?

I suggest AT&T got what it bargained for in DirecTV and the Mexican wireless companies. Management is doing a reasonable job integrating the acquisitions, wringing out costs, and advancing the business.

I don't believe management purchased DirecTV to be a growth engine. It was somewhat part of a larger vision; certainly expected to carry its weight, but more of a means to an end. The Time Warner deal was the growth kicker in that strategy.

Meanwhile, the Mexican wireless foray was a clear attempt to expand AT&T's core mobility business internationally. Management telegraphed its intentions to go in this direction well before the Nextel Mexico and Iusacell deals closed. Here the objectives are 1) aggressively grow the customer base, and 2) build out the network. This is difficult work, but it appears the company has kept focus and is largely on target. Revenue, operating income, EBITDA and margins are all heading in the right direction. EBITDA has been green since the beginning. Positive EBIT may be a year or two away, but it's getting there.

The final piece of the puzzle was the Time Warner deal. This fully integrates the company: it offers a full suite of telecommunications services. AT&T provides domestic and international wireless services, satellite entertainment, internet connectivity, IoT, and now can create much of its own info/entertainment content. This cuts out the middleman.

Now AT&T IS the middleman.

I also attempted to run some rough IRR (Internal Rate of Return) economics on the entire DirecTV/Mexican wireless investment. Since the company doesn't provide an operating cash flow breakdown for the Entertainment or International segments, I substituted EBITDA (a rough proxy for cash). My model made an initial $71.1 billion investment effective mid-year 2015, and inserted actual EBITDA figures through June 2018. I added no run-and-maintain capital. However, I flatlined EBITDA at $11.8 billion through 2030.

The resultant is ~14% IRR. Broad brush, this indicates the acquisitions were not gangbusters, but are holding up economically. AT&T's cost of capital is estimated to be 5.6%. Therefore, despite the shortcomings in the model, I see little doubt these transactions are returning north of the company's cost of capital; therefore, not causing capital destruction. Now that the Time Warner deal is complete, it is my full expectation the incremental operating earnings and EBITDA will prove to be accretive immediately.

AT&T Mobility And Verizon Wireless

To round out the exercise, I took a brief look at how AT&T Mobility (consumer and business) fared through the same 3-year period, and how this segment stacks up against Verizon Communications (VZ). The objective is to probe:

What if AT&T just stuck to the domestic wireless and internet business? How might the landscape look if the company never closed on DirecTV, the Mexican wireless telcos, or Time Warner?"

Once again, we'll begin with raw numbers. First AT&T:

Next, compare with Verizon:

Data from SEC filings and author calculations

It's important to note AT&T and Verizon wireless business segments are not perfect overlaps. Therefore, margin comparison may not be accurate. Fortunately, this isn't our upshot. We will focus upon intra-company sales, income, and margin trends.

Immediately, we find wireless revenues are declining for both AT&T and Verizon. This is to be expected, given U.S. mobility penetration has reached the saturation point. The "pie" isn't growing very quickly, so carriers push and shove each other over the same-sized piece of pie. Smaller carriers nibble away at the larger ones with discounts. It's cut-throat.

On the other hand, we see both AT&T and Verizon have done a good job maintaining operating income and EBITDA; even signaling modest increases. This may be attributed to strong cost control measures, permitting margins to rise while revenues eased. Indeed, about a year ago, Verizon's management embarked upon a heavy cost-cutting initiative. In this respect, AT&T management has been no slouch either.

I see the domestic wireless business as a low-growth/no-growth endeavor. A competitive business model revolves around discounting and low-cost operations. Having to compete by being the low-cost provider is a tough business. To be fair, margins have held up. Furthermore, the domestic wireless business is cash-rich.

Looking back to the original question, it seems without the DirecTV, Mexican wireless, and Time Warner acquisitions, AT&T would be locked in a dogfight with Verizon and other smaller, domestic carriers. The prognosis: AT&T would be alright, but relegated to a utility-like existence, scrapping for market share within a somewhat static customer "pie." Tight cost control would mark management's top objectives.

I contend AT&T management did right by trying to crack the mold and expand beyond the old core wireless/wireline business. Senior leadership took a bolder approach than Verizon: re-imagining AT&T to become an international telecommunications/technology/entertainment company. Consumer and business wireless service, business telecom solutions, internet service, IoT connectivity, and the entertainment creation, distribution, and transmission are all in the mix.

Will the strategy prove successful? Yes, I believe it will.

Meanwhile, AT&T's management mapped out the company can service its debt, continue to invest necessary capital, and cover the dividend. The current yield is north of 6%. That's over 300 bps over the 10-year. AT&T is also a Dividend Aristocrat: one of a select few corporations that have raised the dividend for at least 25 consecutive years. T has increased its payout for 34 years in a row. I have little doubt in December it will be 35 years in a row.

Please do you own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2018 investments.

