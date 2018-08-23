Sunrun: Nothing New Under The Sun

But a closer look at the financial statements shows the company uses misleading metrics and questionable assumptions to get there.

Introduction

What could be better than a planet fueled by the sun? How about the opportunity to invest in a company that creates significant value each quarter using a business model invented by it to relentlessly pursue its vision of that solar powered world? Sunrun, Inc. (RUN) is the San Francisco based company doing just that according to its earnings releases and investor presentations.

A closer look at the company’s financial statements, though, shows the need to reconcile the optimistic story the company tells investors each quarter with the reality of the company’s ongoing, debt-fueled cash burn since 2013.

The Business

Sunrun’s highly complex financial details belie a remarkably simple business. The company installs residential rooftop solar systems and then leases them back to the homeowner through either a fixed payment lease or a power purchase agreement. In both cases the agreements generally have a term of twenty years with a renewal or purchase option at the end. The appeal of a solar system is obvious, particularly in areas with high electricity rates and abundant sun. The company’s innovative pricing, which allows it to offer solar systems to customers with no upfront cost, is a big reason for its impressive top line growth:

Table 1

Source: company filings on sec.gov

Earnings Report Highlights

Such a simple operating business should be relatively straightforward to analyze. The slides that accompany Sunrun’s earnings releases each quarter tell a story of not only rapid revenue growth, but also significant value creation and positive cash flow. The centerpiece of Sunrun’s results presentation each quarter is the customer NPV calculation:

Exhibit 1

Source: company release

On page 5 of the company’s 2Q earnings presentation seen above, Sunrun tells us each customer acquired in the quarter was worth $7,400.

The present value of expected customer payments throughout the contract and renewal terms along with government incentives equals $31,100 per customer. Subtracting the present value of the costs of acquiring and servicing those customers of $23,700 leaves $7,400 in net present value per customer.

On the surface it’s a simple and appealing way to look at the unit economics of the business and Sunrun heavily emphasizes it. Customer NPV is one of the first two items the CEO discussed in her opening overview of the quarter on the earnings call. It was the very first item the CFO discussed just a minute or two later. In fact, for the duration of that earnings call, the company officers never actually discuss the company’s financial results, per se. Instead they discuss their own company-specific metrics such as the customer NPV calculation. We’ll look at the numbers behind this metric a little later in the article, but for now, we’ll leave satisfied that it plays a central part in management’s story of Sunrun as having “…solidified [its] position as the industry leader with scale, brand, technology and financial strength”.

After several more pages of charts and tables designed to reinforce that narrative, on page 13 Sunrun makes the critically important claim that the business is cash flow positive:

Exhibit 2

Source: company release

Digging Deeper

While the company’s earnings presentation tells one story, the company’s financial statements tell an entirely different one: unsustainable cash burn, increasing debt and misleading metrics. It turns out that the impressive revenue growth shown in table 1 has been generating even more impressive losses:

Table 2

Source: company filings

And along with the losses comes cash burn:

Table 3

Source: company filings and author's calculations

The traditional measure of free cash flow (or in this case, cash burn) used above turns out not to be adequate for Sunrun. That’s because expenditures for the company’s core business of solar panel installations are not captured in the capital expenditures line but rather the “Solar energy systems, leased” line in the cash flow from investing section. Taking these expenditures into account gives us a more complete look Sunrun’s total project and capital expenditures since 2013:

Table 4

Source: company filings and author's calculations

And how has the company been funding those mounting losses, core cash burn and project expenditures? Through a variety of sources including tax equity financings (which we’ll explain in detail later), debt and the collection of state tax credits:

Table 5

Source: company filings and author's calculations

In the table above, I’ve excluded the company’s IPO and some other sources because they are not part of the ongoing financing strategy. As of June 30, 2018 the cumulative impact of all these sources of financing was $247M in recourse debt and nearly $1.3B in additional non-recourse debt and obligations to the financing entities listed in table 5.

Reconciling Two Very Different Views of the Business, Part I: The Core Business

How can an investor draw such different conclusions from the company’s earnings presentation compared to its detailed financial statements?

The former source indicates the company is adding customers with an NPV of over $7K. So how come these individually profitable customers end up creating a portfolio that in aggregate has burned over $440M in free cash?

The reconciliation of this difference begins by examining the core business.

Sunrun operates in the fundamentally tough business of installing residential solar panels. These panels, once installed, are the basis for the company’s largest asset- “Solar energy systems, net” on the balance sheet. Simplified to its most basic level, the ROI of the solar panels, from which the company’s financial performance is derived, equals about 6% before certain operating and maintenance costs. Looking at the ROI numbers for the last two quarters and 2017 demonstrates this point:

Table 6

Source: company filings and author's calculations

Sunrun is required to provide maintenance, inspections and insurance for the system life, and not all these costs are reflected in the numbers above. So we can conclude the ROI is actually a bit lower, let’s call it 6%. So not bad, but not great. Not particularly scalable either, and so solar installations have typically been the province of smaller local and regional installers. That is, until Wall Street came calling several years ago.

Reconciling Two Very Different Views of the Business, Part II: The Tax Equity Financing

The transformation from a 6% ROI business to one with the lofty future expectations embedded in Sunrun’s stock price comes from the way those ho-hum solar assets are financed. And at the core of that transformative financing lies a slew of generous federal incentives including the 30% investment tax credit for solar, modified accelerated cost recovery (solar systems can be depreciated over five years for tax purposes even though the useful life is thirty years), and bonus depreciation for some systems.

While those subsidies do nothing to change the economics of the underlying solar panels we calculated in table 6, they greatly impact the enterprise that can lasso those subsidies up into a recurring business model by packaging them into investment funds and selling them to other corporations looking to lower their own tax rates. Sunrun is that enterprise.

Because of the investment tax credit, tax shields offered by accelerated and bonus depreciation and the partnership accounting rules that allow allocation of losses (as well as a small amount of cash flow), the lukewarm 6% ROI (before expenses) gets transformed into a blazing hot 10% or higher return for those so-called tax equity investors. Here’s a detailed look at how that transformation happens for a partnership flip financing, one of the most common tax equity structures used for renewable energy companies and the source of nearly 70% of Sunrun’s cumulative tax equity financings:

Table 7

Source: author's calculations based on industry metrics

In this hypothetical example using a typical structure, Sunrun acts as the project sponsor, undertaking $100M worth of solar panel installations to be leased to home owners.

Sunrun would contribute $60M and the tax equity partners would contribute $40M (and pay fees and expenses, which is why the total investment is $40.4M in the table above). The $40M investment shows up under the proceeds from non-controlling interests line item in Sunrun’s cash flow statement.

In return for this investment, the tax equity partners receive an immediate tax credit equal to 30% of the entire project value, or $30M, priority cash flow of $6.5M over the life of the partnership, an allocation of losses and profits with a net value of $6.7M over the partnership life, and a buyout of $1.6M in year 7.

The IRR of these cash flows taken quarterly is between 10% and 11.5% depending the exact timing of the initial cash flows. Understanding the details behind the table isn’t necessary to understand the larger point: Sunrun has been able to raise billions in financing for a so-so business because tax subsidies greatly increase the return of the underlying panels to those outside investors.

But what do these tax equity transactions ultimately mean for Sunrun and its equity holders? Do the transactions effectively transform the return on the solar business from 6% (see table 6) to 1.5x that since 40% of the capital is contributed by outside investors who are primarily compensated for it by taxpayer subsidies and not the company?

In simple terms, the answer is that of course tax equity enhances the attractiveness of the company’s solar investments. It’s “free” capital in the sense that it’s provided by taxpayers who receive no direct return.

The more complex answer is that the benefits of those tax equity investments, while running through the company’s consolidated financial statements, are largely stripped out by the outside tax-equity investors.

The benefits are stripped out because the outside partners have a priority on cash flows from the assets. In many cases, even if the underlying solar panels do not perform and Sunrun must make costly repairs, refund customers, or absorb customer defaults, Sunrun must continue to pay those outside investors. Generally this arrangement holds for about seven years, after which time Sunrun will receive substantially all of the benefit of the customer payments from the lease assets placed into the partnership as the ownership “flips” back to Sunrun.

Tax equity investors see the humble 6% return of the panels transformed into a highly desirable 10% or more. Sunrun benefits indirectly by obtaining lower cost financing that is subsidized by taxpayers. Lease prices for end customers would be higher without the benefit of that financing and Sunrun would have a less compelling offering.

Reconciling Two Very Different Views of the Business, Part III: The Final Step

So if outside investors directly benefit and Sunrun indirectly benefits from the transformative tax equity financing, what about Sunrun equity holders?

They get what’s left over. Even with that subsidized financing, the company doesn’t make money and has been using increasing amounts of debt to finance both project growth and operations. As a result, equity investors in Sunrun are left with a stub comprised of leveraged risk whose outcome depends on the long term performance of those panels.

As it turns out, that stub may not be worth much. The favorable metrics that the company uses each quarter to tout its results, such as the customer NPV, assume the panels perform as expected for 30 years– so far outside the scope of any reasonable modelling horizon, we can practically put down our pencils and stop work. Except, bulls are here to remind us that electricity demand is highly inelastic. The company’s ten year performance supports this assertion by showing only minimal credit losses. Since most people would probably skip a credit card payment before they would let their electricity get turned off, we’ll continue our analysis to see how the 30 year numbers pan out.

With our new time horizon, we’ll look at two broad categories of risk:

Utility energy prices

As long as the price at which Sunrun customers are buying electricity under their contracts is lower or equal to the electricity prices offered by their local utility, they have no incentive to either default or decline to renew or purchase at lease end.

Performance of solar panels

The ability of the solar panels to generate power in accordance with the contract specifications is critical. If panel performance degrades over time and the system does not put out adequate power, customers may have an incentive to default or Sunrun may face costly repairs to restore the system to a specified level. Lesser performance risks include i) roof issues arising from the solar panels and ii) a significant improvement in technology that makes customers want to remove the old system and install a new one for aesthetics or output.

So let’s assume that utilities continue their trend of historic price increases and that Sunrun’s assets perform as expected over the long term. In that case, a deeper look at the company’s own metrics in conjunction with the financial statements will allow us to close the gap between the favorable story told by management versus the losses, debt and cash burn shown in the financial statements.

On page 37 of the 10-Q and on page 12 of the earnings presentation, the company discloses another metric: Net Earning Assets. It’s the sum of all expected customer lease payments less expenses and payments to the tax equity investors that financed them.

The metric begins by taking Gross Earning Assets and dividing it into two categories, the assets currently under contract and the assets expected to renew. The gross assets at renewal line item assumes 100% of customers renew at a 10% price discount and do so for a term of ten years. Sunrun has little data to back up these assumptions since the company has only been in existence since 2007.

To arrive at Net Earning Assets, Page 12 makes adjustments for debt obligations directly related to those partnerships. Here we must pause to note that this “Net” number actually excludes the significant costs of running the business as well as the corporate debt incurred in doing so. In order to account for i) the expense of running the business and the debt incurred in doing so (after all, shareholders have no claim on the business until the debt is paid off) and b) the enormous uncertainty of the renewal period, we will subtract the value of renewal assets the and corporate debt to arrive at a core valuation of the business under contract today today- roughly at 20 year horizon instead of a 30 year one. In doing so, we can see that the business is worth approximately zero.

Table 8

Source: company filings and author's calculations

A small assumption change in one or some combination of customer defaults (assumed to be zero in the company's models) or discount rates (assumed to be 6% in the company's model) easily pushes the number negative.

What becomes clear through this exercise is that the highly touted customer NPV metric is also highly misleading as a proxy for the value of the business. Many industries use unit economics calculations that exclude certain overhead costs without being fundamentally misleading. In Sunrun's case, because the calculation i) excludes significant corporate operating costs; ii) excludes the debt arising from those costs; iii) assumes 100% of customers renew their lease (at a 10% discount) after 20 years for a 10 year period; iv) assumes customer defaults remain at 0%, it is highly misleading.

Or said differently, Table 8 shows that a bet on Sunrun equity is entirely dependent on: i) 100% of customers renewing at year 20 for 10 years at a 10% discount; ii) while customer default rates remain flat; and iii) 6% remains the appropriate discount rate for a 30 year stream of cash flows.

There are significant risks to the above assumptions which we’ll cover in future articles. For now, at least we know what we’re betting on.

And what about that headline claim on slide 13 that the company is cash flow positive? A closer reading of the footnote next to it makes clear that Sunrun’s definition of cash flow actually includes certain types of debt and excludes some expenses:

Exhibit 3

Source: company release

It’s simply a misleading definition of cash flow, footnotes or not.

Conclusion

While Sunrun’s management tells a story of strong value creation and positive cash flow, a deeper look at the financials shows these claims to be highly misleading.

The company’s central metric for measuring value excludes essential expenses and corporate debt while also using questionable customer tenure and other assumptions.

Once these issues are addressed, we see the value of the business is close zero. Questionable long term customer value may explain the company’s other misleading metric of positive cash flow, which is actually, well, negative.

An investment in Sunrun equity is a bet that 100% of customers renew for 10 years following year 20 of panel ownership at a 10% price discount and that customer defaults and the required discount rate of those long-term cash flows remain flat. It hardly seems like a good bet.

In future articles we’ll explore the risks a bit more as well as discuss a point often raised by bulls: what if Sunrun takes the residual stream of cash flows it is entitled to and monetizes it today through the solar asset backed securitization market. Does that fundamentally change the valuation?

For those looking for a preview of that discussion, I’ll leave you by noting that Sunrun, an installer of simple, modest-return solar panels with a heady valuation of over 5x revenue, provides a new twist on an age old adage: there’s nothing new under the sun.

