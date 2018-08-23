Target: Bullseye In The Age Of Amazon

How TGT survives in the era of Amazon

In morning trading on Wednesday, shares of Target Corp. (TGT) soared as much as 6% to about $87 a share. Factors such as an increase in traffic and sales growth have propelled the company in their fight against the Amazon Effect. This is fairly amazing as the last time I covered TGT their price was hovering around $52 with analysts 1-year price targets at $57.94. For me, this is evidence that the restructuring plan they laid out last summer has been efficient.

Target has smashed analyst projections in the face of e-commerce adversity and my expectation is that they will continue to do so moving forward.

Last summer, Target announced plans to launch new brands beginning in the fall of 2017 as well as remodel about 100 of their stores. Thus far, Target has successfully remodeled 56 of those shops, about 50% of their 2018 goal. This is just the beginning of their renaissance which, per Forbes’ Pamela Danziger, aims to invest $7 billion over the next three years in stores, digital channels, supply chain, and new brands.

Branding

The presence of new apparel brands in Target’s marketplace has kept the retailer fresh in the eyes of the millennial consumer. The firm posted adjusted EPS of $1.47 for Q2 – beating analyst projections of $1.40. While the market predicted a 3.9% increase in comparable sales growth, Target posted 6.5%. The effects of the new brands definitely played a factor in those beats – although the metrics are unclear. But the bottom line is that the company’s new designs have aided them in the competition with companies such as H&M, Zara, and Lululemon. These new brands have forced Merona, Mossimo and Cherokee and Circo out and pushed to the forefront Cat & Jack (children), A New Day (women), Goodfellow & Co ((men)), as well as JoyLab for the budding athleisure trend. It is a reassuring sign that CEO Brian Cornell has effectively targeted his competitors and implemented a comprehensive plan to compete with them all at different levels. Target has, and always will be, a retailer for the middle-American who is not seeking the pomp of a brand-name label. The fact that brand-names across the board can now be supplemented by a fresh-Target look is something that should frighten competitors and please investors.

Guest Experience

Although brand strategy is important and has contributed to an increase in traffic growth, analysts and investors alike are much more excited about the latest remodeling efforts to create a better guest experience. Their excitement is warranted because these efforts have worked. The company realized a 2% - 4% increase in sales lifts in the stores that had been remodeled. This is based purely on the metrics of Q1 and should be taken with a grain of salt as it could purely be shock effect of the customer’s new perspective on Target.

However, the designers at Target are testing, learning, and adjusting to create stores unique to the neighborhoods they are a part of. Vice President of store design Joe Perdew recently stated, “It’s like a blank canvas each time. We have to use all of our assets- the building spaces, fixtures, interior design, lighting, products – to tell a story and make the whole shopping trip as easy and inspiring as possible for guests”. It might be prudent to not get bogged down in the details of the new stores – as it is far easier to be sold an empty investment with flash than it is with financials. But, this is also an investment – and one using significant capital. Target will spend between $4 and $10 million to renovate each store in their plans. These plans will culminate in 2020 with more than 300 stores to be remodeled year over year.

In their continued efforts to target Gen-Z consumers, Target will begin offering a drive-up service in which a Target employee will bring items out to a customer’s car. This service, which was available at 50 stores, will be available at 800 locations by the end of Q2. Take a look at fellow author Toni Nasr’s article on Target to read more about the innovation plans.

Long story short, the plans to rebrand and revamp stores have proved to be worthwhile endeavors. Luckily for investors, the plans are just getting started so there is a lot to look forward to with this company. Rather than be sold on these promises, however, it is critical to understand the company’s Q2 performance.

Earnings Report

The highlights from the earnings call are as follows below:

Source: NASDAQ

In Q2, Target might have over performed. They hit the bullseye on every conceivable metric – which of course is profiled by the online sales growth of 41%. Unseen on the above chart is the revenue increase to $17.55 billion which beat projections of $17.23 billion.

Profit rose 19% to 799 million. This is up from $671 million from the same quarter last year. For the next year, Target can expect earnings from their continuing operations to be between $5.30 and $5.50 a share. What these metrics show is that the company still has value. They have sustained a growth rate of 4.25% over the past 4 years despite the headwinds that entered their industry. This is more than failing retailers like J.C. Penney can say. Moving forward, Target can expect higher than traditional revenues as a result of their reinvestment strategies. If these revenues can offset the costs of the reinvestment, Target will continue to be a good position.

What’s Next

Retail sales, in general, rose a seasonally adjusted 0.5% in July from June. This growth was driven by stronger spending at groceries, restaurants, department stores, and retailers. Analysts have been attributing this increase of spending on normal goods to recent federal tax cuts. Also an effect from these tax cuts has been an increase of hiring and lower than traditional unemployment. So, Americans have more money in the present to be spending. But, rather than saving or buying luxury goods, consumers are spending that money on normal goods – such as the retail space.

This reality about consumer economics is a good sign for Target and many retailers that have been struggling to compete against Bezos. Per Harriet Torry of the WSJ, “Forecasting firm Macroeconomic Advisers estimates economic output will expand at a 3.2% rate in the third quarter, after 4.1% growth in the second.” Although economic output is projected to expand, Americans will begin to save as well. This, or a shift to a demand in luxury goods, will be a threat to Target’s bottom line. However, these projections are a strong indicator that if retailers such as Target can perfect the switch to e-commerce and target Generation-Z, they will continue to retain market cap relative to Amazon.

These effects are not unique to Target, but pervasive across the retail space. Home Depot Inc., Nordstrom, and Walmart have also seen its quarterly sales rose. For Walmart, quarterly sales rose at the fastest rate in over a decade. Target, however, is one of the few retailers poised to pick up market cap from firms such as J.C. Penney Co and Toys R Us Inc. J.C. Penney has been experiencing tough headwinds and shut down many locations. The removal of Toys and Babies R Us from the retail space has presented a void in the toys-and-babies market that Target will likely hold on to.

Threats

The challenge for Target has, and always will be, battling with Amazon and Walmart. Walmart, for example, posted great numbers last week, but Target shattered them. Both Walmart and Amazon have begun pushing into same-day delivery, something Target is beginning to become involved with as well. Target acquired Shipt – a delivery fulfillment company- a while back. Rather than spread the risk of one-day delivery service by working with another partner, Target boldly has taken the responsibility of the task itself.

Further, there has been a lot of mention of the redesign plans moving forward. But it is hard to tell if physical stores are even going to be relevant in a few years. Target’s largest competitor, Amazon, operates completely online. This seems like a big push in the potential wrong direction. Luckily, these moves have been offset by efforts in same-day delivery and market space pick up in the baby-and-toys sector.

Undoubtedly, the time to buy Target stock was back when the company was trading under $60. Today, it appears like retail is back and Target has begun its renaissance. Keep in mind, they are trading at about 17X earnings, compared to their historical average of 15X.

Long-term viability will be tested when the stock market indexes and economy are not performing at this rate. Or, when tariffs and global trade hindrances become a factor on their bottom line. For now, Target’s efforts to bring a new-age look to fulfillment services, brand-names, and customer experience have positioned itself well for Q3 as their redesign continues.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.